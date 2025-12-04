Religion 2.0
Fundamentals
There are three distinct modes of relationship through which our humanity can be expressed: Science, Art, and Religion
Science is the human expression of our relationship with the physical world.
Art is the human expression of our relationship with humanity.
Religion is the human expression of our relationship with each other.
I act, therefore I am.
There is no such thing as an evil thought.
There is no such thing as an evil belief.
Emotions are either rational or irrational
There is no such thing as an evil emotion.
No one speaks for God.