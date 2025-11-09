Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

Craig Nelsen's avatar
Craig Nelsen
1d

I meant to link to the tables with the titles, year, and so on:

https://www.datawrapper.de/_/fi3lv/?v=3

https://www.datawrapper.de/_/ETi5I/?v=2

The Fontane's avatar
The Fontane
1dEdited

Notable things missing from Hollywood movies are anything relating to exceptional German victories during WWII. Even the mercy they displayed toward the fleeing British at Dunkirk was twisted into some weak ass propaganda movie of the same name. I was speaking with an ex special forces guy recently who is a bit of history buff. He was waxing on about all the courageous and daring missions undertaken by the SAS. I asked him what he thought about Operation Oak, which he never heard of. The rescue of Mussolini by the Lufwaffe and SS during WWII, which was successfully carried out without a shot being fired. The Germans were in and out in minutes and successfully achieved their objective. He appeared genuinely disgusted that I knew about this and spoke of it as comparable to any "daring" mission carried out by the SAS. Any good movies on this operation out there? Is there fuck!

There is a movie that kind of skirts the topic of the Holodomor, in a very insipid fashion. It's called Mr. Jones and is based on the life of a Welsh journalist of the same name (Gareth Jones) who went to Ukraine to see for himself whether or not there was a famine in the early 1930's. He wrote in the Western press that there was indeed a famine taking place, and a deliberate one at that. He denounced Walter Duranty as a liar and propagandist, who knew that the soviets were intentionally starving millions of Ukrainians, yet refused to honestly report on it. As you might imagine Jones was denounced as a liar, and was only quietly vindicated years after his death. The movie had very little traction, and to be honest was not very well made. But, could have been a great movie.

There is a decent German movie, As far as My Feet Will Carry Me. About an interned German soldier in a soviet gulag, who escapes and walks back to Germany. Again hardly anybody has ever heard of this movie, let alone seen it.

25 replies by Craig Nelsen and others
