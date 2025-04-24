When Jordan Peterson first came to prominence in the latter half of the 2010s as a Canadian college professor and philosopher standing up to the cultural Marxists running amok in Western institutions, I was smitten. Then the New York Times called him the leading intellectual in the West and wondered, with a suitably concerned aspect, whether he was “enabling hate.” Subsequently, instead of groveling, Peterson fought back. At that point, I would have charged into enemy fire for him.

Peterson became something of a superstar on the young dude circuit. He was traveling to universities all over North America, giving lectures to packed auditoriums. For my part, I was so taken that I incorporated his video lectures into the program I was developing to help stem the epidemic of deaths of despair ravaging our people.

Then, one day, I saw a video taken, apparently, in an informal setting after one of his lectures. Someone asked Peterson some pointed question about Jewish power. He hesitated. His courageous honesty broke. He shook his head and said, I can’t.

Uh-oh, I thought.

There followed news stories—family turmoil, a stint in Russia, treatment for depression and addiction—all of which stories were immaterial to his message. But then came news that was very much material. He took a buyout and went to work for the loathsome Jewish supremacist and genocide supporter, Ben Shapiro. Yet another gentile star sidelined by Jewish power, I thought. I wrote him off, but without condemnation. No man can say what another must sacrifice.

But he should have stuck to browbeating teenage boys into making their beds. Instead, here he was telling Joe Rogan that, over the past four years (i.e., since he sold out), he’s been “tracking psychopathic behavior on the right—especially on the antisemitic side...” He goes on to explain the True Source of this psychopathic antisemitism: “because there’s nothing more annoying than a successful minority.”

It’s hard to imagine a dumber statement. What Peterson is boiling antisemitism down to is Rousseauian ressentiment, a puerile take that belongs out on the playground with the taunts of “you’re just jealous!” Moreover, even if it were true (and it’s not), resentment doesn’t come anywhere near a charge of psychopathy, which is the condition of being incapable of seeing other humans as humans.

Rogan responds, intelligently, boy, this is the third rail. Antisemitism is tough, he says, because it’s a religion, it’s a race, it’s a government, it’s wrapped up in the intelligence services, the manipulation of world markets, so money…at the same time, there are the individual Jews who have nothing to do with all that.

Then Peterson (who looks terrible, by the way—he has that I’ve-sold-my-soul-to-Satan look) repeats, with brainless myopia—yes, and they are very successful.

Dave Smith, who identifies himself as Jewish, pauses the clip and remarks that Rogan comes much closer to the heart of things by noting that antisemites have some legitimate concerns and that they should be addressed. He dismisses Peterson’s ressentiment argument by noting that there are other groups in the US doing better than mainstream whites who are not exciting similar hatreds. Further, he makes the observation that Jews are also over-represented in dentistry, but no one complains about Jews controlling the dental industry.

Smith ends his comment in the same place Rogan does: whatever you think about Jewish control of the government or what’s happening to the people in Gaza, it’s insane to hold “Barry the accountant down the street” responsible. At the same time, he says, if a bunch of blacks move into a neighborhood and crime goes up along with a corresponding increase in anti-black prejudice—sure, the prejudice isn’t fair to the black guy who doesn’t commit crimes, but let’s not pretend we can’t understand where the prejudice is coming from.

So, so much for Jordan Peterson, unfortunately.

But I was impressed by Dave Smith. He even skewers Randy Fine, the new member of Congress from Florida who, as a state rep, spearheaded the effort that succeeded in making it a felony in Florida to blame Jews for what Jews do. (Randy Fine and Governor DeSantis even flew to Israel—twice—to sign the Florida legislation into law, if you can believe it.)

I write about Randy Fine’s embarrassing antics here, here, and here.

And, this is brilliant:

