Odysseus Unsheathed

HamburgerToday
2dEdited

The issue of 'jewish success' as the cause of 'anti-Semitism' is a distraction. It's designed to get Whites to react as they do: Justification.

The better question to ask jewish apologists is 'What - exactly- are the jews successful at?'

Now, jewish apologists will give lots of individual reasons why some particular jews are successful.

But that isn't the question that was posed.

The question was 'What are *the jews* successful at?' Where 'the jews' refer to the entire global community of jews.

That's not a question of individual jews being good at some particular thing.

It's a question of jews *as a whole* being good at something that those around them - especially Whites - are not so good at.

Notice how the jews are not very successful at running China or Africa or Iran despite their presence among all of those communities.

Why are they less successful in those communities than they are among Whites?

The secret of 'jewish success' is gullible Whites, not the jews themselves.

If Whites operated with the same racial nepotism and racial supremacism as jews, they'd be just as successful. As a matter of fact, before Whites embraced jewish 'liberalism', racist and supremacist Whites were doing very well indeed.

The jew's aren't 'successful' at anything except exploiting White gullibility.

Take that gullibility away and the jews are just another struggling minority who are not allowed access to nodes of power or influence.

I *finally* learned my lesson with the Peterson Fiasco: If the media is promoting someone - even if that 'promotion' is expressed as outrage or 'concern' - they're owned by the jews.

9 replies by Craig Nelsen and others
GEORGE CHAMBERLAIN
2d

On April 4, 1,000 current and former Israeli Air Force Reservists signed a letter demanding an end to the war in Gaza.

The letter said, “The continuation of the war doesn’t advance any of the declared goals of the war and will bring about the deaths of the hostages, IDF Army soldiers, and innocent civilians.”

The letter also said the war is going on for “political and personal interests.” Signers included the former head of the Army, Dan Halutz.

In addition, 150 officers of the Israeli Navy signed a separate petition calling on Netanyahu to stop the war, according to a report in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that “hundreds of fighters who served in the past and are still serving” in the Army and Navy “joined the Air Force protest and sent two additional letters calling for an end to the Gaza War…”

Some encouraging news.

3 replies by Craig Nelsen and others
33 more comments...

