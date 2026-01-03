To my readers:

I wanted to share this excerpt from a project I started working on after one of my favorite subscribers, arthurdecco, pestered me mercilessly about it until I was finally forced to actually begin. It is a book—a novel. It feels about 4/11ths of the way finished.

I chose to publish this excerpt because:

it contains material I was going to write up anyway as a regular post it shows my readers I am doing more than writing posts and flailing around helplessly under the hood of my stupid RV it maybe encourages more of my people to fight to take back the destruction of our young people by our enemies it provides an example of a way we boomers can redeem ourselves it will encourage, hopefully, more subscriptions and a way for my readers to participate in the actual creative process.

Regarding No. 5, I plan on putting subsequent excerpts behind a paywall, but this one will be free to everyone. There has been no professional editing—or even amateur editing—of this material, and I’m not going to explain the larger story it is a part of, letting it stand (or fall) on its own. The characters are an old married couple named Fred and Jo Anna and a 17-year-old boy named Ollie.

“After you left, Jo Anna, I invited Ollie to come see what I was doing with the mosaic stones he and his friends have been delivering.”

Jo Anna’s eyes opened wide in surprise. “Did you?” She turned to Ollie, who was seated beside her on the couch. “You should know, Ollie,” she said, “that this comes as a surprise to me. I did not think anyone would ever see my husband’s project while either of us were still alive.”

She addressed Fred. “Have you explained the full significance of your project to our young guest?”

“No,” said Fred. “I only told him it was a portrait in mosaic stone of Aaron Bushnell, and I explained who he was. But that was as far as I went.”

Jo Anna turned back to Ollie. “Ollie, dear, you will someday understand the testament to my husband’s high opinion of you that he has brought you to that place after knowing you for such a short time.”

The fire, crackling in the fireplace in front of them, reflected warmly in her eyes as she picked up Ollie’s hand and held it in hers. Ollie felt as if he were falling backwards and he relaxed and let himself fall, trusting himself to this kindly old woman.

“And you will understand the high level of trust he has placed in you at such a young age, for it is critical that the existence of his project does not become widely known before the appropriate time.” She smiled and released his hand. “I can’t wait to hear the details.”

Fred giggled delightedly and continued.

“It was beautiful in the woods today and so we walked slowly along the path, giving us a chance to be mindful of the wild god of the world and letting our senses pay it homage. I wasn’t sure until we got there, but, by the time we arrived at Brandon’s Alcove, I knew Ollie would be welcome in that space with me.”

“Indeed,” Jo Anna agreed and Ollie wondered who Brandon was.

“And there, looking out westward over our gorgeous and bountiful and magical valley, we had a lively and wonderful conversation.”

“Please, my love,” said Jo Anna in mock exasperation. “More nouns and verbs and fewer adjectives.”

A piece of hedge wood sparked in the fireplace as if adding an exclamation point.

“Yes, yes, of course,” Fred hurried on. “We found ourselves talking about distance,” he said, “and how looking at the same object from different distances let’s us know the truth of something more fully. First we looked at Haugen’s Rock as if we were standing down in the valley and then again as if from space and then again from an inch away and saw that those three views of the same object were radically different, but all true. Isn’t that how it went, Ollie?”

“Yes,” said Ollie. “Exactly like that.”

“From the valley, Haugen’s Rock is a giant and permanent landmark that can be seen for miles and has its own name, which is well-known to every resident in this valley and has been for many generations—since long before the Europeans arrived here.

“From space, Haugen’s Rock is merely an invisible part of a giant escarpment that stretches across several states and marks where two plates in the earth’s crust have come together.

“From an inch away, Haugen’s Rock is a mass of particles—tiny specks of mica flakes and quartz and other minerals of varying colors and shininess.

“And none of these radically different views of Haugen’s Rock is more true than the other; they all share equally in reality.

“Is that what you remember, Ollie?”

“Yes,” Ollie replied.

“And then we looked deeper into the rock and followed the path Lucretius took 300 years before Christ on down into the rock until we discovered the same atoms that that remarkable Roman discovered with the brilliance of his own mind and we explored the space between the atoms that Lucretius explored and how that’s where the memories—did we talk about the memories, Ollie? No, I don’t think we did,” Fred answered himself. “But we talked about the space between the atoms that Lucretius deduced was there, right?”

“Right,” Ollie replied.

“And then we went even deeper into the rock, didn’t we Ollie?”

“Right, we read that poem,” Ollie answered.

“A poem,” Jo Anna exclaimed!

“Yes, a very good one,” Fred continued, “and the poem took us even deeper still into the rock, didn’t it, Ollie? Deeper than the atoms—into the very essence—the spiritual essence—of the eternal living rock.”

Jo Anna adored her husband. You could see it in her eyes and the way she held her head as she listened to him. “How beautiful,” she said. She turned to Ollie. “And which poet received such an honor on our mountain today?”

Ollie looked at the ceiling, trying to remember the poet’s name. He couldn’t, but, to his own great surprise, he remembered a line from the poem. “And the wolves have howled in the snow around a new Bethlehem, this rock will still be here.”

Fred’s face flushed with pleasure, and he added, “grave, earnest, not passive: the energies That are its atoms will still be bearing the whole mountain above: and I, many packed centuries ago, Felt its intense reality with love and wonder, this lonely rock.”

“Robinson Jeffers,” Jo Anna said, laughing and clapping and Ollie took another sip of the soft and clean rose hip tea and couldn’t help but giggle a little, too, as he sipped and it felt good that he had remembered that line.

Turning back to Fred, Jo Anna said, “So, great distances in both space and time.” She folded her hands in her lap expectantly and her husband continued.

“So then I told Ollie about our first glimpse into the nature of things—about the incident with the British soldier’s flask when we were first married.”

“Oh,” said Jo Anna, and the gaiety in her voice vanished. “You did?”

“Yes,” replied Fred, “but only up to the point the lady upstairs ran back into her apartment. Nothing more.”

Jo Anna seemed to hesitate. Then she absently stood and began picking up the empty ice cream dishes. “And did you go into the rock?”

“Yes, yes, we did shortly after that.”

“And what did Ollie think of what you have built out there?”

“I think he was impressed.”

“And were you, Ollie?” Jo Anna asked.

Ollie nearly said “yes, a lot,” but caught himself. He wanted a better word than “a lot.”

“Immensely,” he said. The smile came back to Jo Anna’s face.

“He even climbed up on the scaffolding with me and I showed him how I mix the mortar and apply it and how I determine the pattern of the stones,” said Fred. “We stayed up there the rest of the afternoon and together covered four times the area I could have covered by myself in the same amount of time. It was such a pleasure to work with him and our conversation in the rock was first rate as well.”

“I don’t doubt it,” said Jo Anna. “What was that conversation about?”

“Well,” said Fred, “it was rooted in Ollie’s apology. We’d been working together in silence for some time—I was lost in my thoughts as Ollie was in his, I’ve no doubt…”

“No, I was just trying not to screw up the mortar mixture,” Ollie said.

“But it was you who broke the silence with a question, do you remember what it was?

“I asked you, ‘So the Bolsheviks were Jewish?’”

“That’s right.”

“So there was something going on in that magnificent head of yours to ask that question,” said Jo Anna. “—a question of monumental importance,” she added. She glanced at Fred, then looked back at Ollie. “And what was his answer?”

“Fred said that not all Bolsheviks were Jews, but that Bolshevism was most certainly a Jewish movement.”

“Indeed,” said Jo Anna. “Conceived of, initiated, financed, administered, and exploited by Jews and world Jewry.”

Fred stood and began re-felting the fire with the poker and Jo Anna asked Ollie, “Have you heard the term ‘world Jewry’ before?”

“No,” Ollie replied. Jo Anna picked up the tray with the dishes and left the room, saying nothing more

“Ollie,” said Fred, replacing the poker and retaking his seat in the overstuffed armchair near the fire, “were you convinced by our discussion out in the rock today that Bolshevism was a Jewish movement?”

Ollie was taken aback by the question. “Yes. I guess so,” he replied. He paused uncertainly. “Wasn’t it?”

“Ask your phone,” suggested Fred.

Ollie put the question to his phone. “Was Bolshevism a Jewish movement?”

The response came back and Ollie read it aloud.

No, Bolshevism was not inherently a Jewish movement; it was a political ideology led by Russians like Lenin, but the antisemitic “Judeo-Bolshevism” myth falsely claimed it was a Jewish plot, using figures like Leon Trotsky to fuel paranoia, a conspiracy theory spread by anti-revolutionaries and Nazis to blame Jews for societal upheaval. While some Jews were involved in the revolution, the movement itself was multiethnic, and Jews were later among the first victims of Stalin’s purges.

Ollie looked up, confused. Fred was watching him, saying nothing. “But,” said Ollie, then he fell silent, waiting for Fred to explain.

However, Fred remained silent and Ollie thought back on their conversation. Had Fred been lying? Or mistaken? But his silence now as he looked at him steadily indicated he was confident in what he had told Ollie earlier that day; he wasn’t changing his story. He seemed to be testing Ollie.

“But,” Ollie began again, “what about the churches? You said the Bolsheviks…” He struggled to remember the unfamiliar word Fred had used.

“Razed,” Fred prompted.

“Yes, razed thousands of churches, but left the synagogues alone.”

“Ask your phone whether the Bolsheviks razed thousands of churches.”

So Ollie did and read out the response.

Yes, the Bolsheviks systematically targeted and destroyed tens of thousands of churches as part of their anti-religious campaign, drastically reducing the number of active churches from tens of thousands to a fraction of that by the late Soviet era, and converting many others into barns, warehouses, cinemas, and museums.

They heard the dishwasher start up out in the kitchen.

“Now,” said Fred, “ask it whether the Bolsheviks razed thousands of synagogues.”

Ollie did as suggested and read the response. As he read, Jo Anna reentered the room. She took her place on the couch, listening.

Yes, the Bolsheviks severely persecuted Jewish religious life, seizing synagogues, closing Jewish institutions, restricting religious education, and forcing clergy out, which effectively ‘razed’ or destroyed thousands of Jewish communal and religious centers through official policy and violence.

Ollie let out a short laugh. “It put ‘razed’ in quotes.”

“Now, ask it whether the Bolsheviks funded Yiddish-language schools run by synagogues in cities like Odessa.”

Ollie read the response:

No, the Bolsheviks did not fund Yiddish language schools run by synagogues in cities like Odessa. The Bolshevik regime was fundamentally anti-religious and actively worked to shut down all religious institutions, including synagogues and their associated schools. While the Bolsheviks did establish and fund a widespread, state-sponsored secular Yiddish school system in the 1920s as part of their nationality policy to create a new Soviet Jewish intelligentsia, this was explicitly an effort to promote secular, socialist culture and atheism, completely free from a religious context.

“Ask it what year saw the most synagogues closed by the Bolsheviks,” Fred suggested.

The year that saw a particularly intense wave of synagogue closures by the Bolsheviks was 1929.

“Ask it what year saw the most synagogues razed by the Bolsheviks.”

While sources indicate a general period of intense persecution and synagogue seizures, there is no single, specific year identified as having the most synagogues “razed” (here Ollie provided the air quotes with his hands as he read) by the Bolsheviks. The anti-religious campaign was a prolonged effort, and the primary methods were often seizure and closure rather than physical razing.

“So your phone tells us that tens of thousands of Russian churches were completely destroyed, and the synagogues, were, too, except the synagogues weren’t actually destroyed. Instead, they were seized by the Bolsheviks.

“Here’s the actual history,” said Fred, “and I’ll use Odessa as the example since that was the city with the largest Jewish population to come under Bolshevik control.

“While the Bolshevik party found early support among some Jewish communities in Russia, in places like Odessa, with its large and well-established Jewish population, leftist political energy had long been absorbed by more traditional, less radical organizations like the Jewish Bund. At the time of the revolution, the Bolsheviks had little support among these established and mostly middle class Jews.

“However, after achieving success in the October Revolution in Moscow and St Petersburg, the Bolsheviks declared all political parties in Russia illegal, except for themselves. In Odessa, the Jewish Bund simply changed its name to the Bolshevik Party and the synagogue that had previously served as a center of Bund political activity became the de facto administrative center for the Bolsheviks until other headquarters were established on a more formal basis. In other words, in Odessa, the Red Terror was initially run out of a synagogue.”

“Which is to say,” Jo Anna interjected, “in some cases, the orders to blow up a church were issued from a synagogue.”

From Serge Melgunov’s Red Terror in Russia 1918-1923 p 92

“Your phone says these synagogues were ‘seized’ by the Bolsheviks,” Fred continued. “In truth, of course, it meant that the Jews had seized absolute power in places like Odessa. Whether any particular Jews called themselves Bolsheviks or not is of little importance.”

“How do you know all this stuff,” Ollie asked?

Fred ignored his question and continued. “Are you familiar with the Book of Deuteronomy?”

“From the Bible?”

“Yes,” said Fred. “From the Old Testament—the Jewish Torah. It was the very first book of the Bible written.”

Fred opened his phone and said into it, “King James Version Deuteronomy 12:2” and when the phone produced the requested text, he read, “Ye shall utterly destroy all the places, wherein the nations which ye shall possess served their gods…”

Fred laughed. “Who do you believe is closer to the truth, your phone, or God?”

“Wow,” said Ollie.

And Fred continued, “Your phone also tells us that the Bolsheviks funded Yiddish-language schools in the USSR in order to foster a new Jewish intelligentsia. Are you familiar with that word?”

“Not really,” admitted Ollie.

“Ask your phone for the definition,” suggested Fred.

“Intellectuals or highly educated people as a group, especially when regarded as possessing culture and political influence,” Ollie read.

“So,” Fred went on, “Jews in Russia spoke Russian, just as Jews in England and the United States speak English. If Bolshevism was not a Jewish movement, why on earth would the Bolsheviks seek to foster a new and separate Jewish intellectual class with political and cultural influence in Russia in which Russians, themselves, would be prevented by a language barrier from participation?”

Ollie remained silent and Fred continued. “Do you know where Yiddish was already widely spoken?” Fred asked.

“No,” Ollie replied.

“Among Jews worldwide,” Fred said. “It was a derivative language from German and was widely spoken by Jews in Germany and Western Europe and in places like New York City, for example.”

“In other words, it was the language of world Jewry,” Jo Anna added. “And no one else.”

“Why on earth, asked Fred, “if Bolshevism was not a Jewish movement, would the Bolsheviks seek to establish an international language by which Jews around the world could communicate with each other, to the exclusion of the gentiles among whom those Jews lived? Why would a truly multi-ethnic movement—a gentile movement—endeavor to create such a system?”

“They wouldn’t,” said Ollie.

“Of course they wouldn’t,” said Jo Anna. “And don’t forget, Bolshevism—Communism—was explicitly and openly a world revolutionary movement, actively fostering revolutions in other Western nations, including Germany.”

Ollie considered the implications of what he was hearing—what his own intellect was telling him. “And this was way before Hitler, right?” he asked.

“Yes,” said Fred. “Way before.” He paused, then asked, “Do you think your phone can be trusted on the question of whether Bolshevism was a Jewish movement?”

“No,” said Ollie. “It is obviously lying. By its own answers it is lying.” He studied Fred’s old and wrinkled face and added, “And you are telling the truth.”

“And Ollie,” said Jo Anna, and once again she placed her hand on his and Ollie was vividly aware of how warm and soft and kind her touch was. “We who are telling you the truth—what does your phone call us?”

“Antisemites,” said Ollie. Then he added with a lowered voice, “and Nazis.” And for the first time since he had met the old couple, Ollie felt his confusion and curiosity and wonder make room for another emotion—for anger—anger at the injustice of it—at the hideous injustice of it.

“If you apologize to Sherri Eccleston,” said Jo Anna, “for making an antisemitic comment when, in fact, you did no such thing—if you publicly call yourself an antisemite…” her voiced trailed off.

In his 17 years, Ollie had never felt such intellectual turmoil. He was too inexperienced in the world to understand the power of a rational anger derived from the human capacity for reason—to understand the purity and righteousness of such an anger, but he felt the anger with all the righteous intensity it deserved. He felt a sudden urge to jump to his feet and declare something.

Then Fred spoke up. “Bolshevism was indeed a Jewish movement and Jews themselves boasted of that until the horror of the thing began to leak out,” he said. “It is very important to know that, and I will show you why, but not tonight.”

Fred stood and added a piece of cedar and a piece of oak to the fire. “Instead, since I myself am nearly passing out with curiosity as to how Jo Anna spent her day, I believe it is her turn to take the floor. If she doesn’t begin to tell us immediately, I am afraid our curiosity will not be satisfied before it is time to take you home and I’ll be tossing and turning all night, because my wife is exactly the kind of woman who will refuse to finish her story until your next visit.”

So Jo Anna began her story, and Ollie felt a surge of happiness. He’d just been invited for a return visit to that old house up on the eastern side of the mountain at the top of those long, rickety stairs zig-zagging its way up from the street far below.

From Serge Melgunov’s Red Terror in Russia 1918-1923, p. 65

Buy Me a Coffee