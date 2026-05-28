When I started my anti-immigration non-profit in New York City back in 1998, I began publishing an “ezine” in which I made the frequent argument that if we as a people did not implement an immediate “time-out” on immigration, our children and grandchildren would curse us for allowing the country to be destroyed.

And here we are.

The blame for the destruction of the United States has fallen on “boomers” and we are truly hated. That hatred is white hot, because, honestly, there is no lack of reasons to hate when your country is self-destructing before your very eyes, when the futures of your young people are destroyed before they begin, when the poisonous corruption that lay hidden at the core of your society has burst out, spewing violence and death and depravity and destruction and evil across the globe. There is indeed much to hate.

But I can’t crow about how prescient I was back in 1998, because plenty of people saw the inevitable outcome of our disastrous 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act. In fact, I am more blameworthy than most because, by 2000, I had read Kevin MacDonald’s Culture of Critique and so I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that US immigration policy was intentionally destructive—that its sole purpose was to destroy the political power of white Americans, or, as we called ourselves back then, Americans. And I knew that the nation-destroying 1965 act was 100 percent the product of Jewish effort.

And, yet, for years, I would not say, “It’s the Jews.” I excused my cowardice by arguing to myself that stating that bald truth was too taboo. To be effective, I reasoned—to “have a seat at the table,” one must remain socially acceptable and few things are as socially unacceptable as antisemitism.

But any seat at a table that excludes antisemites is a seat at a table that serves nothing but empty calories and froth. Like all other anti-immigration groups in DC (I’d moved operations to DC to have a seat at that table), my group accomplished nothing. Granted, the antisemites weren’t exactly hitting them out of the park, either, but, at least they were putting the ball in play and, recently, even scoring a few runs (though it’s the bottom of the ninth and we’re down 196-3).

I walked away from ProjectUSA in 2008. When my next effort, the Robinson Jeffers Boxing Club was destroyed by the poison pen enforcers for Jewish supremacy at the SPLC, I was willing to name the Jewishness, but I was still one of those it’s-not-all-Jews twats. It wasn’t until I ended up homeless and living on the street in Miami, with nothing left to lose, that I was finally able to say, yeah, it’s the fucking Jews. Full stop.

And that’s when I started this Substack, which was, for me, as much about educating myself as anything else. I will say this to toot my own horn a bit: I have excellent taste in antisemitism. The very first Jew I targeted on this Substack was, while he was still in the Florida legislature, Randy Fine—a Jew so repellent and intolerable he makes the Mark Levin filth (his word) look like Glenn Greenwald.

So, to bring this back around to the boomer-bashers: while your anger and hatred is understandable (and predictable), your boomer-bashing is only repeating the same mistake we made. You are failing to name those whose fault it actually is that our country—our civilization—is racing to its doom: the Jews. In fact, the recriminations you yourselves will suffer when you are our age if you fail to turn this around (and if you actually reach our age) will be more justified since you have access to information we didn’t, thanks to the Internet we invented.

And, really, crying about what your people did to your people is ultimately weak.

Anyway, with my Substack articles, I got to this place where I was like, okay, I’m educated enough. I don’t need to look into the remarkable claim that Jews were behind the Black Death in Europe that killed a third of our ancestors. I can’t be any more convinced.

Like all thoughtful antisemites, I’ve come to the inescapable conclusion that Judaism is a social disease—a psychopathology that is simply incompatible with humanity. For Jew and gentile alike, Judaism is the ugliest of human potentialities and must be eradicated by whatever means available. There are no options. Full stop again.

There is more than enough in what I’ve written to leave no doubt in the mind of an honest reader of the truth of what I say. At this point, I’m just repeating myself.

And so I haven’t posted anything in a while. In this lull, I’ve been losing paid subscribers, which is understandable. Why would you pay someone to sit around and do nothing? You’ve got teenagers for that. But, interestingly, my free subscriber list is continuing to grow, which I attribute to the fact that there is, indeed, more than enough in what I’ve already written to stand alone, and all these new free subscribers are simply a result of my old writings making their way into new audiences. And that’s a great thing, because this has always been about doing what I failed to do back in the 1990s—waking my people up.

My tour with the Aaron Bushnell mural to military recruitment centers, college campuses, and megachurches has had to be put on hold. My loyal old dog has reached the point where it is no longer feasible to travel with him. Thanks to the generosity of a friend, I have been able to park the RV (which is finally running great) in a place Buddy loves, where I can ensure his last days are as comfortable as possible.

However, while I haven’t been posting on Substack, I’ve been writing more than I ever have in my life. This is what my paid subscribers have enabled, and I am grateful to them for that.

I’m 43,440 (Marblehead, Ohio) words into a novel, which I judge to be about half to two-thirds complete. I think it’s going to be very good and I’m truly excited about it.

I’ve also come up with a unique—very unique—and brilliant (if I do say so, myself) marketing strategy for it, since it’s a sure bet I can’t rely on Rubinstein, Blumfeld & Goldfarb Publishing Co. in that regard. I’ll divulge that at its proper time to my paid subscribers.

I’ll also make paid subscribers a part of the editing, cover art selection, chapter title naming and so on, and I think it will be a rewarding experience. I may serialize it for its final editing. Professional editors, type designers, and others who wish to be involved (it’s a labor of love for our people, after all, and, frankly, for our species) will be gifted a paid subscription on request and after a telephone conversation to verify your good faith and qualifications.

It would be great to travel down to Florida’s 6th congressional district and catch the loathsome Randy Fine out one night committing a hate hoax against Dan Bilzerian. Just thinking out loud, here.

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