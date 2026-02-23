In Chapter 9 of The Red Terror in Russia 1918-1923, Serge Melgunov tells of a 17-year-old girl who was shot for calling her CheKa interrogator “a Jew.” I think about that girl sometimes and wonder whether she knew that her killer would never be held to account. And I wonder how much more acute such knowledge would make the horror of being put up against the wall.

I wonder whether any of the twenty million Russian Christians the Jews had managed to murder (your odds of being a victim rose in direct proportion to your wealth) (also, if you were a Junker—i.e., a Russian of German descent—you were by policy tortured to death, not simply executed) by the time Hitler came to power in Germany knew that the criminals that had taken everything from them would never be held to account for their monumentally depraved murder spree.

(How depraved? Think Gaza, then multiply it by an empire.)

And “criminals” might not be the right word, because “criminal” presupposes “human,” and the creatures who rampaged during those unimaginable years in Russia far exceeded mere criminality. And they exceeded it to such a degree that the question of the humanness of the Bolshevik Jews is a legitimate one—however provocative the question itself may be.

Because do actual humans hold torture spectacles?

Humans have a hard time even imagining it as a real thing that the Jews would invite their friends to enjoy an afternoon feeding Russian officers slowly feet first into furnaces, among other varieties of obscenities.

So, try, gentile—human, try to imagine what that would be like when just the soles of your feet hit the flames. Oh, the agony. You would scream. Yes, you would. And then the flames would reach your ankles. Blinding screaming pain, the meat bubbling off the bone, but you would be far from death. Then the calves of your legs. Please let my mind break and shut down my life. Please, dear God. And surrounding you would be these leering, demonic faces, enjoying your agony. They came, these monsters, these nonhumans, these Jews, they came that afternoon because they wanted to watch this.

Humans just don’t do that.

And for this and innumerable equally depraved atrocities, not one of these non-human monsters was ever held to account. Instead, we, stupid, duped, enslaved, ignorant Americans, paid for these monsters to move unpunished en masse to Israel after WWII—paid to ferry this filth to inflict their evil on the innocent Palestinians.

The shame of being an American is infinite. But shame, like criminality, is a condition limited to humans. The question is: after a hundred generations of enforced savagery, has Judaism, the overt, organized practice of evil, turned Jews into something alien—something genetically nonhuman and alien?

How does this tiny group commit the most heinous and monstrous acts with impunity and without shame? How do they direct mighty nations to do their bidding?

In the 4th Century, a catastrophic theological blunder attached the Jewish Torah to the Testament of Jesus Christ (who taught us to love our enemies) and gave it “equal divine authority” with the Christian message.

From the Old Testament book of Ezekiel:

For I will take you from among the heathen, and gather you out of all countries, and will bring you into your own land. And ye shall dwell in the land that I gave to your fathers; and ye shall be my people, and I will be your God. Assemble yourselves, and come; gather yourselves on every side to my sacrifice that I do sacrifice for you, even a great sacrifice upon the mountains of Israel, that ye may eat flesh, and drink blood. Ye shall eat the flesh of the mighty, and drink the blood of the princes of the earth…

This guy gave the world the Babylonian Talmud—the political program of Jewish supremacy, responsible for oceans of blood and mountains of human suffering.

Ezekiel was, perhaps, the most evil man ever to have lived. He served in the office of High Priest during the Babylonian “captivity” and founded a school for the Levitical scribes—the priestly caste of the Judahans. These were the scribes who produced Deuteronomy (and much else). After Ezekiel’s death, the High Priest, Ezra, embarked on a mission to the small Judahan colony established 80 years earlier in depopulated Jerusalem. The Judahans, there, had begun to assimilate with the surrounding peoples, and it was to quash this abomination and reimpose the law of racial and religious segregation (and eventual supremacy) on the Judahans that Ezra journeyed thence.

He arrived in Jerusalem with Persian arms and Persian gold.

From Douglas Reed:

The Persian king was the first of a long line of Gentile oracles worked by the ruling sect, which through him demonstrated that it had found the secret of infesting, first, and then directing the actions of foreign governments. … King Cyrus was the first of them. Without his support the sect could not have set itself up again in Jerusalem and have convinced the incredulous Judahite masses, watching from all parts of the known world, that the racial Law was potent and would be literally fulfilled. The line of cause-and-effect runs straight and clear from the fall of Babylon to this century’s great events; the West today owes its successive disappointments and its decline even more to King Cyrus, the first of the Gentile puppets, than to the ingenious, stealthy priesthood itself. …Five hundred years before the West even began, the Levites laid down the Law, and then through King Cyrus set the precedent and pattern for the downfall of the West itself. The five books of the Law were still not complete when King Cyrus came to Babylon and conquered. The sect in Babylon was still busy on them and on the supporting version of history which, by such examples as that of “King Belshazzar,” was to give plausibility to the unbelievable and supply the precedent for barbaric deeds twenty-five centuries later [e.g., the slaughter of the Romanovs and the inscription on the wall of the execution chamber referencing King Belshazzar]. The mass of Judahites still knew nothing of the Law of racial intolerance which was being prepared for them, though religious intolerance was by this time familiar to them: The sect had yet to complete the Law and then to apply it to its own people. When that happened in 458 BC, under another Persian king, the controversy of Zion at last took the shape in which it still implacably confronts its own people and the rest of mankind. The umbilical cord between the Judahites and other men was then finally severed. … The first people to feel the impact of this “Mosaic Law” which the Levites were developing in Babylon were the Samaritans, who in 538 BC warmly welcomed the Judahites returning to Jerusalem and in token of friendship [as the Palestinians at first welcomed the “Jews” in the 20th Century before the massacres began] offered to help rebuild the temple, destroyed by the Babylonians in 596 BC. At the Levites’ order the Samaritans were brusquely repulsed and at this affront became hostile, so that the restoration of the temple was delayed until 520 BC. (The feud against the Samaritans continued throughout the centuries to the present time, when they have been reduced to a few score or dozen souls). The friendly approach shows that the new “Law” of the Judeans was unknown to their neighbours, who were taken by surprise by this rebuff. It seems to have been just as little known to, or understood by the Judeans themselves, at that period. The books of the Law were still being compiled in Babylon and, despite anything the priests may have told them, they clearly did not at that time realize that they were to be racially, as well as religiously, debarred from their fellow men. The repulse of the Samaritans gave the first hint of what was to follow. The Samaritans were Israelites, probably infused with other blood. They practised Jehovah-worship but did not recognize the supremacy of Jerusalem and on that account alone would have incurred the hatred of the Levites, who probably saw in them the danger of an Israelite revival and absorption of Judah. Thus the Samaritans were put under the major ban; even by taking a piece of bread from a Samaritan a Judahite broke all the statutes and judgments of the Levites and abominably defiled himself. After this first clash with their neighbours, the Judeans looked around them at ruined and depopulated Jerusalem. None of them, unless they were ancients, can have known it before. They were few in number: those who “returned” numbered about forty thousand, which was perhaps a tenth or twentieth of the total, for centuries self-dispersed in other lands. It was not a happy or triumphant return for these people, though it was a major political success for the priesthood. The Levites met the same difficulty as the Zionists in 1903, 1929 and 1953: the chosen people did not want to go to the promised land. Moreover, the leaders did not intend to head “the return”; they wished to stay in Babylon (as the Zionist leaders today [1956] wish to stay in New York). The solution found in 538 BC was similar to the one found in 1946: the zealots were ready to go [like the Bolshevist Jews and their descendants], and a hapless few, who were too poor to choose [from the “displaced person camps” in the ruins of post WWII Europe], were rounded up to accompany them. Those who desired the privilege of remaining in Babylon (under their own prince, the Exilarch, in his own capital!) were mulcted in fines (just as the wealthy Jews of America are pressed today to provide funds for the Zionist state). The Jewish nation was already and finally dispersed; obviously it could never again be reassembled in Canaan. That was a fact, unalterable and permanent; “from the exile the nation did not return, but a religious sect only,” says Professor Wellhausen. But this symbolic “return” was of the utmost importance to the priesthood in establishing its mystic power over the scattered mass. It could be held up as the proof that “the Law” was true and valid, and that the destiny of the “special people” was to destroy and dominate.

This is also the “proof” by which America’s Christian Zionists are led by the nose to provide these monsters critical political support.

The Jerusalem to which a few returned was far from Babylon, in those times, and after their first coup (the repulse of the Samaritans’ offer of friendship) the Levites apparently found themselves unable, from a distance, to restrain the normal impulses of human kind. The Judahites, in their impoverished fragment of land, began to settle down and intermarry with their neighbours for all that. They broke no law comprehended by them. The books of the Law were still being compiled in Babylon; they knew about Solomon’s hundreds of wives and Moses’s Midianite father-in-law, but did not yet know that Moses had been resurrected in order to exterminate all the Midianites save the virgins. Thus they married their neighbours’ sons and daughters and this natural intermingling continued for about eighty years after the return. During that period the Levites in Babylon completed the Law, the impact of which all nations have felt ever since. Ezekiel of the High Priest’s family was its chief architect and probably all five books of the Law, as they have come down, bear his mark. He was the founding-father of intolerance, of racialism and vengeance as a religion, and of murder in the name of God. The book of Ezekiel is the most significant of all the Old Testament books. It is more significant than even Deuteronomy, Leviticus and Numbers because it seems to be the fountainhead from which the dark ideas of those books of the Law first sprang. For instance, the student of the curses enumerated in Deuteronomy is bound to suspect that the deity in whose name they were uttered was of diabolic nature, not divine; the name, “God,” in the sense which has been given to it, cannot be coupled with such menaces. In Ezekiel’s book the student finds this suspicion expressly confirmed. Ezekiel puts into the very mouth of God the statement that he had made evil laws in order to inspire misery and fear! This appears in chapter 20 and gives the key to the whole mystery of “the Mosaic Law.” In this passage Ezekiel appears to be answering Jeremiah’s attack on the Levites in the matter of sacrificing the firstborn: “And they have built the high places to burn their sons and daughters in the fire; which I commanded not, neither came it into my heart.” Ezekiel is not much concerned about the lot of the sons and daughters but is clearly enraged by the charge that the Lord had not commanded the sacrifice of the firstborn, when the scribes had repeatedly ascribed this command to him. His retort is concerned only to show that God had so commanded and thus to justify the priesthood; the admission that the commandment was evil is casual and nonchalant, as if this were of no importance: “I am the Lord your God; walk in my statutes and keep my judgments, and do them….Notwithstanding the children rebelled against me; they walked not in my statutes, neither kept my judgments to do them…. then I said, I would pour out my fury upon them, to accomplish my anger against them in the wilderness….Wherefore I gave them also statutes that were not good and judgments whereby they should not live; And I polluted them in their own gifts, in that they caused to pass through the fire all that openeth the womb, that I might make them desolate, to the end that they might know that I am the Lord.” The ruling of Christian theologians, that the Old Testament is of “equal divine authority” with the New, presumably includes this passage! Ezekiel, in his day, forbade any protest by quickly adding, “And shall I be enquired of by you, O house of Israel? As I live, saith the Lord, I will not be enquired of by you.”

Douglas Reed writes of the mysterious means by which the Judaic center has been able to command nations to do their bidding. He cannot fathom why every Western president, prime minister, or king, every Congress or Parliament, every cultural influencer, is, and has for so long been, in abject servitude to the Jews.

Douglas Reed did not live to see the release of the Epstein files. That mystery has now been solved. The Protocols proclaim as much. Blackmail is and likely has always been, going back to King Cyrus, the primary source of Jewish political and cultural power. More powerful than even the press, which is, itself, subject to it, blackmail, the most loathsome of political tools, is the key to Jewish political power, just as usury is the key to Jewish financial power, and the worship of Yahweh provides the inhuman ruthlessness that undergirds both.

The question for us now, in the political tumult resulting from the Epstein files, is: how do we neuter the power of blackmail? Extreme measures clearly need to be taken, ground-breaking ways of seeing the world clearly need to be adopted, because the Jews today are no longer the normal humans who migrated to Jerusalem in 548 BC and developed friendly relations with their neighbors. Twenty-six centuries of captivity by the evil Yahweh has changed them as a people into something lethal and intolerable.

Buy Me a Coffee

The suppression of my writing on Substack appears to be ratcheting up (no connection whatsoever to the increasing Jewish investment stake in Substack, I’m sure…dear gentiles, please stop selling the cool shit you invent to Jews—it’s unseemly to be stupid rich). One way to help fight back against this censorship is to follow, like, and restack my Notes. If you are a subscriber, you may not get “push” notifications when I post a Note. You might have to go into your settings in your account and enable them. If, for some unfathomable reason, you are not a subscriber, you can still get the Notes (no email clutter) by clicking on my profile above, then clicking on the menu (three dots) next to the subscribe button and “follow me.”