In 1971, three years after the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader, Martin Luther King, two men founded a civil rights organization in Montgomery, Alabama, Rev. King’s hometown and the site of the bus boycott that had made him a household name. The two men, according to the SPLC’s website, were a lawyer named Joseph Levin and a successful direct mail marketer named Morris Dees. They gave their new organization the odd and clunky name, Southern Poverty Law Center.

The two men who founded the SPLC, from left, Joe Levin, (pretend this guy isn’t here), and Morris Dees.

However awkward the name, though, it produced a sweet acronym. “SPLC” already sounded familiar to Americans in 1971. And that familiarity came with a boatload of goodwill baked in—that is, if you weren’t paying close attention and mistook “SPLC” for “SCLC,” the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the organization Martin Luther King had founded with another Baptist preacher.

That same year, Dees, the direct mail guru, hitched up with Democratic Senator George McGovern’s 1972 presidential campaign, for which Dees pioneered the direct mail political fundraising letter. McGovern lost to Richard Nixon, but Dees’ fundraising operation was a huge success and he walked away with a mailing list of 600,000 Americans who had demonstrated they would put their own money in an envelope and send it to a complete stranger if they had received a letter from that stranger that hit the right notes.

Not long after the election, those 600,000 Americans received a letter from some civil rights organization in Montgomery, Alabama called the SPLC asking for money to help them fight for the civil rights of American Negroes. The money came rolling in, and was it Morris Dees’ and Joe Levin’s fault if many of those donors probably thought they were contributing to the organization co-founded by Martin Luther King?

Over the next 55 years, the SPLC would raise hundreds of millions of dollars in donations from well-meaning Americans and the almost uniformly laudatory coverage from the American press established the SPLC as the accepted authority on racism in the United States even as their focus shifted from fighting for black civil rights to fighting against white supremacy.

With such authority, any charge of racism leveled by the SPLC was accepted at face value by the press, which meant political death for any public figure or private citizen so accused. The lives of countless political opponents—for example, anyone advocating for less immigration—were destroyed as a result and the political causes they championed severely crippled.

By 2000, the SPLC already wielded enormous political power nationally from sleepy Montgomery and still their power grew. By the 2010s, they were partnering with local, state, and federal law enforcement to “monitor hate,” they were embedding in tech companies to “fight online hate,” and they were producing educational materials they distributed free of charge to schools nationwide.

And even though the SPLC was cited or profiled in thousands of news items over the course of that more than a half century, only one journalist ever pointed out the questionable nature of the SPLC’s nomenclature: Steve Sailer.

And only one person has provided further evidence that transforms the questionable nature of the SPLC’s founding into unquestionably a grift from the get-go: me.

During my own 2018 defamation lawsuit against the SPLC (Case #4:2018cv00895), I discovered that, contrary to the claim on the SPLC’s website, two men didn’t found the SPLC in in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1971. Three did.

On the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, you can view the original filing data for the SPLC, which lists the original incorporators as Joe Levin, Morris Dees, and a man named Charles Abernathy, who, at the time, was just finishing his studies at Harvard Law.

A student? How strange!

Stranger still, Abernathy only lent his name to the incorporation, then, apparently, had nothing more to do with the SPLC. Instead, he went on to become a well-regarded professor at the law school at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, where, at the age of 80, he continues to teach.

It’s all very mysterious, but I can save you the trouble of emailing the professor to clear things up. The purpose behind including Professor Abernathy in the SPLC founding becomes crystal clear once you realize that the other Baptist preacher who co-founded the SCLC with Martin Luther King, and who had taken the reigns of their civil rights organization upon Rev. King’s death, also carried the last name, Abernathy.

The Abernathy surname is not common in the United States. In 2000, according to the Census Bureau, there were only 16,194 individuals named Abernathy in a population of 281.4 million. That means, assuming the ratio in 1971 wasn’t much different, that the chance that there was some other reason to include a law student at the founding of the SPLC and it was a coincidence that his last name was the same as the president of Martin Luther King’s old civil rights organization was less than 0.01 percent and a more than 99.99 percent chance that the Southern Poverty Law Center was a public fraud from its inception.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks as FBI Director Kash Patel listens during a news conference announcing charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center, at the Justice Department, on April 21, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The SPLC was founded to defraud the public and that is the charge in the federal indictment against it announced Tuesday by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Finally.

It took the feds an unconscionable 55 years to bring the force of law against the SPLC charlatans, but even more shameful is the failure of the thousands of professional journalists in the United States who, over the years, produced a deluge of worshipful coverage of the SPLC while failing to live up to their most basic role in our democracy. Not one news organization ever discovered and exposed the fraudulent origins of the SPLC that I had discovered during the course of a lawsuit simply by looking at publicly available records.

It’s not like the Abernathy/Abernathy subterfuge was the only red flag in this massive grift called the SPLC. And some of them were just blatant.

For example, there was the SPLC “Hate Map,” literally a map of the United States marking all the spots in America where there was hate with little symbols corresponding to the type of hate—little swastikas if the hate in that spot was Nazi hate, crosses if it was Christian Identity hate, and so on. It was so dumb, it’s hard to believe any adult anywhere took it seriously, but the Hate Map was one of the SPLC’s biggest money-makers.

If you are raising money to fight hate, it helps if that hate is always growing. Just ask the ADL.

The SPLC needed to get out there and discover that hate, and it wasn’t really that hard for an organization that was founded as a grift to discover that hate was always surging in the United States.

In my lawsuit, I have a good time ridiculing their stupid Hate Map. I started looking at each spot where hate had been spotted in Missouri, the state where I filed my claim, and in about ten minutes, I was laughing. Here’s just one example of what a fraudulent joke that map is: Andrew Anglin’s website accounts for 50 different neo-Nazi hate groups—one for each state, you see—presumably because all 50 states have Internet. I’m not even kidding about that

I see there has been an outbreak of “hate music” near my hometown. I hope everyone is OK. And I see they’ve done away with the little symbols.

I made the argument in my lawsuit that calling access to a website a “neo-Nazi hate group” constituted donor fraud. And the feds are, indeed, charging donor fraud, alleging that the SPLC even went so far as to pay the very targets of their exposures to do something that they themselves could then report as hate activity.

Once a grift…

It turns out that, consonant with our actual lived experience, the epidemic of hate and white supremacy rampant in the US is largely manufactured or non-existent. Yet, every year, the SPLC issued a press release breathlessly announcing the surge in hate across the country and every year newspapers across the country cut-and-pasted the press release and reported it as hard news. Pathetic and lazy and unethical.

Meanwhile, the SPLC gained more power and the money poured in.

Another charge in the federal indictment is money-laundering and this, too, should have been investigated and charged long ago. I made the same charge in my lawsuit and cited the discovery of two separate legal entities in Nevada, the Dodge City of corporate registrations, one named Southern Poverty Law Center and one named Southern Poverty Law Center, Inc. (That slight change in the name is actually a common tactic among money launderers and politicians to hide income streams.) Both had the same three individuals listed as officers, but in a different order with titles swapped. Those three individuals were Richard Cohen, Alan Howard, and Teeny Hutchinson.

The SPLC operated as a nonprofit charity, meaning donors could treat their donations as tax payments, thereby redirecting revenue away from the government and into the hands of the SPLC. By the SPLC’s own financial reports, they had, by the time I brought suit against them in 2018, a half billion dollars in assets located off-shore and out of reach of US regulators. This was in reserve, they explained in their filings, to fight future hate, which, you see, is even scarier than present hate.

But, then, still, why does it need to be off-shore?

A grift is when a low-life uses deceit to get possession of the wealth of others. But there is also such a thing as political grift, in which deceit is used to gain power over others. Since the national religion of the Americans is materialism, we only tend to see the first kind of grift and we are almost universally blind to the second, far more destructive, kind of grift.

Examples of the second kind of grift are everywhere and are almost never, if ever, prosecuted. When Ben Shapiro was shrieking his allegations that Hamas had beheaded 40 babies on October 7, 2023, he was lying. He should be prosecuted for that. When the New York Times reported mass rapes of Jewesses by Hamas on October 7, they were lying. They should be prosecuted for that. False statements of facts are actionable in commercial settings; they should be in political settings.

And since the SPLC was founded as a grift, it stands to reason its political agenda is a grift as well.

According the the SPLC’s mission statement, the organization’s political agenda includes “working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy.”

In a white majority country, what does it mean to “dismantle white supremacy?” What would it mean if an organization in China were working to “dismantle Chinese supremacy?” Or an organization in South Africa were working to “dismantle black supremacy?” Or an organization in Israel were working to “dismantle Jewish supremacy?”

In all those cases, wouldn’t the organizations be labeled anti-Jewish? Or anti-black? Or anti-Chinese?

So, let’s go ahead and admit that the SPLC’s political agenda is anti-white.

Poster spotted on the wall in the background of an interview in the office of former SPLC Senior Fellow Mark Potok inadvertently exposed during the filming of a documentary. Beside it there was another poster charting the same phenomenon in Europe—i.e., dismantling white supremacy in Europe.

And which communities is the SPLC partnering with in their political grift against whites?

Blacks? Asians? Jews?

The SPLC lies to gain money, but, more importantly, it lies to gain political power; it lies to harm whites.

At the time I filed my lawsuit against them, the six key people in the SPLC’s management structure were Chairman of the Board Alan Howard, President and CEO Richard Cohen, Director of Litigation Rhonda Brownstein, Lead Counsel Morris Dees, Chief Financial Officer Teeny Hutchinson, and Director of the Intelligence Project Heidi Beirich. The first three are Jews, the remaining three are gentiles and unless you understand that breakdown, and incorporate it into your analysis of last week’s federal indictment, you are incapable of attaching any meaningful significance to it.

In March, 2019, shortly after I had submitted documentation in my lawsuit supporting all of the above allegations—the deceptive naming, the money-laundering, the donor fraud—Morris Dees was abruptly and very publicly ousted in disgrace from the organization he founded. The reason given was that the 85-year-old grifter had committed sexual harassment against a black female SPLC employee by remarking, as he doddered past her desk on one of his rare visits to the office, that she looked good in the dress she was wearing.

I’m guessing that if you are ousted in that manner from the organization you founded, they’ve changed the passwords on the foreign bank accounts.

In last week’s federal indictment, two individuals are specifically indicated as participating in the fraud: Employee #1 identified as the Chief Financial Officer and Employee #2, identified as the Director of the Intelligence Project. In other words, the other two gentiles in management, Teeny Hutchinson and Heidi Beirich.

Here’s another guess: if you are identified individually in a criminal indictment of the organization you work for, it’s you that’s on the hook.

Two weeks after Morris Seligman Dees, Jr’s national humiliation and disgriftment, the sudden resignation, effective immediately, of SPLC President and CEO Richard Cohen was widely reported in the media. He was leaving, he told reporters, to give the organization a chance to heal from Morris Dees’ horrific abuse of a black female.

What wasn’t widely reported in our useless and unethical press was the eyebrow-raising simultaneous resignations, also effective immediately, of the other two Jews with powerful positions within the organization, Chairman of the Board Alan Howard and Legal Director Rhonda Brownstein.

Interestingly, last week’s indictment states that on September 9, 2021, the CEO and Board Chair both admitted the shell companies (used for money laundering) were operated for the benefit of the SPLC.

From the federal indictment.

But, is the indictment referring to the two men who were CEO and Board Chair while the crimes were being committed or is it referring to their replacements serving two years after their resignations? It’s not clear.

What this looks like to me is another case of Jews doing massive harm and getting away with it. And, as I’ve written about before concerning the Russian gentiles who participated in the destruction of their own people after the Jewish Revolution in 1917, taking special pleasure in seeing their gentile allies—traitors, from our point of view—suffering the very destruction for which they were the instrument against their own people.

I don’t really know anything about Teeny Hutchinson, but I do know that Morris Dees and Heidi Beirich, contemptible and evil though they are, were both extremely gifted individuals. We need to do a better job of hanging on to our superstars. It gives me no pleasure to see them destroyed.

When I sued the SPLC, I had a chance to depose Heidi under oath. I asked her why a search of the SPLC website on the word “Nazi” produces more than 3,000 hits while a search on the word “Bolshevik” produces a couple dozen hits, and even those are mostly included in quotes from the victims of their attacks or warnings that the term “Judeo-Bolshevik” is an antisemitic trope?

She replied that the SPLC only focused on political activity occurring within the United State that could lead to violence.

I pointed out that the only political violence occurring in the US was being committed by Antifa, a group that got its start violently opposing the Nazis in Germany and who were closely aligned with and funded by the very Bolsheviks whose “hate” had already mass murdered 20 million Russian gentiles before Hitler had even come to power in Germany.

I pointed out that her very own organization had explicitly excluded Antifa violence from their catalog of American hate on the grounds Antifa violence wasn’t driven by hate.

How could she explain this political grift?

I’m not an expert in Russian history, she said. I’m an expert in American hate.

Maybe had Heidi Beirich learned some Russian history, she wouldn’t have tragically dedicated her life and talents to serving the real hate in America.

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