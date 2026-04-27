Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

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Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
3h

"The lives of countless political opponents—for example, anyone advocating for less immigration—were destroyed as a result and the political causes they championed severely crippled."

That the SPLC was attacking people for opposing immigration should have been a big tell. Legal and illegal immigrants who compete with American Blacks for low-skilled, low-paid labour forces down the Blacks' wages even more - besides pushing many Blacks right out of the labour market.

Not exactly what I Martin Luther King was supposed to be fighting for.

But I reserve my main ire for the SPLC for what they have done to Whites. Destroying the society we've built - one that benefits many besides ourselves - is unconscionable.

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1 reply by Craig Nelsen
Kovin's avatar
Kovin
4h

The damage done over the decades by SPLC (Inc?) is incalculable - shredding the fabric of the society built by Whites.

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