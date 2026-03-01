Here’s some video from this morning at one of the megachurches at which the pastor was flown to Israel and given the pro-genocide propaganda I wrote about here. Once again, these church members professed complete ignorance of the trip. So very strange.

In the videos below, notice how the guy who told me to leave lies so easily. It’s no wonder the Jews are worried young evangelicals are turning away from Christian Zionism. It is so blatantly dishonest and murderous, you’d have to be a horrible human being to remain faithful to this false religion.

(I apologize for the clunky quality of the following videos. I have good video editing software, but have been unable to access it since my computer died. Thankfully, a beautiful human being has just provided me with a kickass computer to replace my old one. So, I promise the quality of the videos will be much improved from here on.)

So, at this megachurch this morning, two guys came out right away and talked to me. They are the ones who swore that their pastor had never been to Israel. Well, okay, but the Foreign Agents Registration Act documentation says otherwise.

So, they sent this guy out to threaten me with criminal trespass if I didn’t leave their welcoming church.

What an inspiration, huh? What an testimony to Christ’s message. What an example for young Christians. It’s thanks to cretins like this that we are Israel’s bitch—that we are complicit in the slaughter of schoolchildren—that we are complicit in genocide.

Rest in power, Aaron Bushnell. You are an example of Christ’s love. Not this hateful “Christian.”

