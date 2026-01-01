Odysseus Unsheathed

This is an excellent piece. Thank You! Every time I see Kenneth Copeland, I’m reminded of Edward Wayne Brady in Nefarious. Not the theatrics. The composure. The eyes do not look empty or confused. They look occupied, alert, and intentional. This is not the face of a man simply hollowed out by greed or delusion. It is much more. It is the face of a man animated by something that has replaced human conscience with command. What one encounters in his eyes and in his speech is not confusion or excess, but intellect—cold, disciplined, and unsettlingly coherent—an intelligence that appears to operate through the man rather than merely belonging to him.

If he were merely corrupt, the reaction would be mundane. What makes it most disturbing, what separates Copeland from more commonplace forms of evil, is the sense of presence and alignment. Christian theology has long recognized this category, and it is not metaphor. Evil does not require madness. It prefers order, clarity, discipline, and reward. It works best through men who are lucid, confident, socially trusted, and able to justify everything they do without visible strain. Judas was not a raving outsider. He was a trusted insider, deliberate in action, careful in timing, and fully integrated until the moment of betrayal.

Copeland preaches Christ while inverting every Christian virtue. Humility becomes entitlement. Faith becomes leverage. Blessing becomes proof of righteousness. That inversion does not happen accidentally. It requires submission, total and unqualified, to a different authority. What remains staggering is not his existence, but the number of people who mistake him for a servant of Christ.

Thanks. Great observations. One never really knows what impact he makes - because follow-up seldom occurs. Some doors will open easily, some are just cracked enough to let in a little light, some will remain shut until an event blows them off their hinges, and some will never open.

I've listened to some of Jiang Xuequin lectures - he is very popular. I don't agree with some of his points. That said, I found the lecture, linked below (name looks to have been changed), most interesting - . His example of monkey island - is how I believe the "chosen people" tribe formed - isolated group - creation of language for the Tribe -borrowed mythology - creation of new god(s) for the Tribe only - development of laws for members of the tribe and for dealing with those outside the tribe- sacrificial rituals to their gods- ritual cohesion - reinforced separateness.................

The Hidden Logic Behind Ritual, Sacrifice, and Elite Power | Prof. Jiang Xueqin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Um66W2WFTn8

