As you approach Tyler, Texas, from the north, the terrain becomes flatter and the local flora turns to stands of pine forests. It begins to feel as though you’ve entered The South. Except the people don’t become friendlier as they do in the real South. Instead, they become more guarded, more, as one local put it when I asked him what Tyler was like, churchy. He went on to explain that, as recently as ten years ago, the entire city (of roughly 200,000) was completely dry.

Tyler is home to the Green Acres Baptist “Church” (GAB“C”), a Christian Zionist megachurch, whose pastor recently accepted a free trip to Israel where the genocidal Israeli government taught him what to say to best keep his connedgregation back in Tyler on board with the wanton Jewish slaughter of an innocent and helpless civilian population.

It’s the political wavering of the young evangelicals we’re politically worried about from a political point-of-view, the political representatives of the political entity of the Jewish people explained to these thousand religious attendees at the political propaganda convention. The young evangelicals don’t seem to have the blind political support for Israel’s supremacist and genocidal policies that their sheeplike, brainless, obedient elders do.

Hmmm…could this be the first stirrings of the religious revolution we have so yearned for? Could young evangelicals finally be figuring out that God doesn’t give a fuck who the president of the United States is? Are young evangelicals finally understanding that politics belongs to the realm of Art—the realm of Truth generalized over humanity—and is, therefore, separate and utterly excluded from the realm of Religion—the realm of Truth specific to individual humans—that how we treat each other as individuals is the sole concern of Religion and that Religion has nothing, nothing, nothing whatsoever to say about Politics.

Because, once you grasp that simple and self-evident truth, the sight of a thousand greedy con men gleefully applauding their genocidal masters in return for politically betraying their own people while calling themselves religious leaders becomes just indescribably repulsive.

However, these skunks will never willingly jump off the gravy train. It will be up to their dupes to wake up and push them off.

How could they not?

In the days before cameras and telephones, communities victimized by con men couldn’t call ahead and warn other towns of the con they’d just suffered. Photos of the grifters couldn’t be posted in post offices. So, it was necessary to find a way to mark the con men—to devise a visual warning to future targets. The method the dupes used to stop being duped by the snake oil salesmen of the past was to do things like “tar and feather” the con men, the severity of which depended on the severity of the con (and the vengefulness of the populace).

Tarring and feathering was severe and effective. Boiling tar would be poured onto a captured conman. The more egregious the harm done, the more skin surface would be covered. The boiling tar would, of course, bind with the meat under the skin and, while still hot, chicken feathers would be applied. Imagine trying to remove those feathers. Imagine what an effective warning it was to the next town the con man entered. Uh-uh, Mr. tar-and-feathered con man, we don’ need none of yo’ snake oil today in this here town. Move right along with your feathered ass.

We still have the snake oil salesmen.

What we need is some boiling tar and a truckload of chicken feathers.

Here’s someone who would look good in chicken feathers:

The auditorium at GAB“C” in Tyler, Texas, December 28, 2025. The text for today’s con is Revelation 3:14-20. As every good con man knows, humor is an essential tool for reeling in the rubes. Here was this particular con man’s opening warm-up joke. A businessman from Chicago made a trip to Florida in the dead of winter and checked into a hotel in Miami. His wife was to join him in a few days, so he sent her a letter announcing his arrival. But he absent-mindedly transposed a couple of the numbers in his home address and the letter arrived at a woman’s house whose husband had died just a few days earlier. The woman opened the letter and fainted when she read, “My dearest wife. I have just arrived at my destination and am eagerly awaiting your arrival in a few days. Your loving husband. PS. It sure is hot down here.” Appreciative chuckles.

I didn’t notice very many young people in this crowd. In fact, I saw only three or four, maybe five, teenager-ish connedgregants among all those around me before I snapped the photo above. I studied two of them. Both of them were with a single older person—a mother?—a grandmother? Neither of them exhibited any evidence through body language that they were there with anything like, shall we say, enthusiasm. At all.

Of course, in general, the elderly make easier prey, so it’s not surprising when they are the majority at any public fleecing, but where are these young evangelicals B. B. Netanyahu is so concerned won’t stay on board with Christ’s commandment to butcher the babies?

I have nothing but contempt for these “we honor our vets” posers. They cash in on this virtue preening in their places of business while making it harder for an eighteen-year-old objectively to see military service for the abomination it is and reject it. The only dead American serviceman whose sacrifice is worthy of honor is Aaron Bushnell’s as no American soldier has fought for his country in a very long time.

Those who have been reading Odysseus Unsheathed for a while are familiar with what I shall call “my transportation challenges.” In fact, I had, at one point, determined to drive my 1984 Winnebago over a cliff and just walk away, but, when I checked, the nearest cliff was nearly ten miles away and out of range. So, I still have the RV, and, to be honest, I am really committed to the idea of honoring Aaron Bushnell’s incredible sacrifice for his people by driving this thing around.

But that doesn’t mean the mechanical issues are solved. Indeed, new ones pop up on a nearly daily basis. For example, I was driving down the highway a few days ago and the side panel just fell off and was dragging along on the highway in the adjacent lane. Exciting!

Three days ago, one of my mufflers exploded. (This is the second one to do that—the first was on my generator, which, after I had replaced the muffler, just stopped working, altogether.)

Two days ago, I lost my brakes.

Yesterday, before I had even fixed the brakes, all the oil in the engine just poured out onto the ground. And, so on and on, the saga continues. I’ve been sparing my readers the endless litany, but, a new malfunction figures directly in my story of my trip to the GAB“C” so, I’ll include that detail.

Somewhere along the way, my RV developed a short in its electrical system, which leaves me with a drained battery and needing a jump start every time I go to start the engine. It also prevents me from driving after the sun goes down.

So, after that guy at the laundromat up in Emporia prayed for me, providing me with the divine inspiration to bring Aaron Bushnell to a tour among the one thousand Israel-targeted connedgregations in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas, and with those transportation strictures in place, and the financial support from my heroic readers providing the gas money, I headed to Tyler, Texas, pulling over at, usually, a 24-hour gas station before dark and then seeking a jump start in the morning.

It’s tough getting a jump start from random strangers if you don’t have jumper cables because most people don’t carry jumper cables around with them in their vehicles. But, after a woman named Jessica, who works at the gas station in Olpe, Kansas, bought a pair of jumper cables for me with her own money, I never had another person turn me down when I asked for a jump all the way to Tyler.

And Jessica wasn’t the only person who did much more than just give me a jump.

A woman who works at the Casey’s gas station in Americus, Kansas, called her husband to come give me a jump. He also put 20 dollars worth of gas in my gas tank.

Later on, I ran out of gas east of Eureka, Kansas, (my gas gauge also doesn’t work) but I had some gas with me, so I put it in the tank. But, how would I get a jump from someone out on the open highway? I walked a little way back down the highway, then stood out there holding the jumper cables. The fourth car to go by pulled over, backed up, and gave me a jump. And while he was doing that, one of the first three cars to pass me turned around and came back to help.

You okay?

Yes, thank you.

So, I got to Eureka, but ran out of gas again a few hundred feet short of the gas station. I got some gas and a sheriff’s deputy drove to the sheriff’s office and got a power pack, but it wasn’t strong enough to crank this big 454 Chevy so he called his wife who brought his personal power pack. That one wasn’t strong enough, either, so he called a friend of his who came with a big pick-up truck and that did the trick.

In another town in Oklahoma, an employee at an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts brought his personal vehicle across the street to give me a jump. In Atoka, Oklahoma, after the employees at a restaurant owned by Reba McIntire allowed me to recharge my phone in their busy lobby, a local cowboy gave me a jump. In Coalgate, Oklahoma, an employee at a Subway called her boyfriend to come give me a jump.

All the way, no one ever turned me down when I asked for a jump. (Also, no one ever said no when I asked whether I could park overnight in their parking lot. )

And then I was in Tyler. I arrived at the GAB“C” at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning—well before services were set to begin—and parked in a conspicuous spot. I watched their faces as they drove in. They were definitely reacting to the Aaron Bushnell mural.

I will no longer be complicit in genocide.

Two security guys with badges came over. We just wanted to see whether you needed any help, one of them smiled. It was the only offer of help I’d gotten that week that seemed insincere.

Eventually, I went inside.

The music was amped and modern and cringe. One of the good things the Church has given us over the centuries is great music, but there probably isn’t a megachurch in the country with the good taste to incorporate any of it; you are as likely to eat a filet mignon at a McDonald’s as you are to listen to Bach at a megachurch.

The trashiest book in the Bible is Revelation, the Jerry Springer Show of Holy Writ, so it was no surprise that that book provided the text for Sunday’s sermon.

Imagine grown adults lapping this nonsense up like inbred halfwits:

These are the words of the Amen, the faithful and true Witness, the Originator of God’s creation. I know your deeds; you are neither cold nor hot. How I wish you were one or the other! So because you are lukewarm—neither hot nor cold—I am about to vomit you out of My mouth!

A shudder runs through the slack-jawed rubes assembled.

You say, ‘I am rich; I have grown wealthy and need nothing.’ But you do not realize that you are wretched, pitiful, poor, blind, and naked. I counsel you to buy from Me gold refined by fire so that you may become rich, white garments so that you may be clothed and your shameful nakedness not exposed, and salve to anoint your eyes so that you may see. Those I love I rebuke and discipline. Therefore be earnest and repent.

Their eyes grow wider and wider.

Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in and dine with him, and he with Me. To the one who overcomes, I will grant the right to sit with Me on My throne, just as I overcame and sat down with My Father on His throne.

This junk was added to Christianity centuries after anyone named Jesus could have lived in Palestine. It was written in the “Apocalyptic” style popular at the time. And all it takes for the rubes to be utterly discombobulated by this nonsense is for some snake oil salesman to call it “sacred.”

He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.

How embarrassing.

The preacher at the GAB“C” said that Jesus Himself wrote this shit and sent it in a letter to a church somewhere and at that point I couldn’t take any more and walked out of the performance.

Soon, the show ended and the audience began leaving and I began asking for a jump so I could leave, too. No, said the first person, No, said the second. No. No. No. No. No. I ventured far from my RV and continued asking people. And even though they would have no way of connecting me to the offending Aaron Bushnell mural, they still, one after the other, said no.

Eventually, the parking lot was nearly empty. Most of the people who attended this “church” drove late model vehicles, but there was one old, beat-up green pick-up truck parked not too far from my RV. I decided that if anyone who attended the GAB“C” was going to give me a jump start, it would probably be whoever drove that truck, so I kept a watch out for the owner.

In the meantime, I kept asking people. I saw a group of 6-8 youngish people standing in a group talking on the other side of the parking lot and approached them. I was carrying my jumper cables. Excuse me, can anyone here give me a jump start. They all started shaking their heads no, except for one guy. He was in his early 20s. Yeah, sure, he said. Where are you parked?

I pointed to my RV. Oh, he said, I’m parked right by you. I smiled to myself as he walked over to his green beat up pick-up truck and brought it over to my RV. We hooked up the cables and an older guy, I got the sense it was this guy’s uncle, also came over and we stood there talking while the battery charged.

We talked about Aaron Bushnell. I described how he gave his life for his people and the circumstances of his selfless act and what he said as he live-streamed his self-immolation.

They were noticeably moved by that young man’s courage.

I told them I was parked there because their pastor had attended the propaganda convention with those same genocidal criminals Aaron was protesting when he laid down his life for us.

They were surprised by the information and I was surprised that they were surprised. They didn’t know about their pastor’s all-expense paid trip to Israel?

No, said the older guy, but we only started coming here last year.

The convention in Israel was within the past few weeks, I told them.

Really? they said.

Anyway, we got the RV started, and I thanked them. They left and I left, too, and went to the nearest bar—a place called Where’s Rufus, there in Tyler, Texas—and had two beers and a pepperoni pizza and started writing this article, but I couldn’t wait to get out of Tyler, really—I didn’t like Tyler, so I asked the bartender if there was anyone there who could give me a jump and the owner of the bar immediately said sure, but his vehicle’s battery didn’t have the necessary oomph, so he asked two of his customers if they could help me and they immediately said yes and we got it started and I made it to Nacogdoches, Texas, just as night fell.

Here are the three things that stand out to me about this experience:

The difference in the responses to my requests for a jump between those from regular Americans and those from Christian Zionists was stark—so stark that I’m still processing the implications. While everyone else (and almost all were white with a few exceptions) immediately wanted to help, the Christian Zionists responded with something worse than mere indifference. There was a palpable hostility, which itself seemed a cover for something like fear. I mean, they would do stuff like pretend they didn’t see me approach. They would mumble excuses with a kind of desperate incoherence. It’s hard to explain, but you could see the alarm in their eyes when they were faced with an unscripted interaction with another human—a terror at their own moral nakedness. That’s the best way I can describe it.



My little unplanned jumper cable test was the perfect illustration of the truth of what I often say: religion is how we expresses our rationality in our relationships with each other as individuals. Christian Zionism is a perverted and empty pseudo-religion. It is irrational. It slaughters children in the name of a loving God for the sake of its own selfish “blessings”—gold refined by fire so that they may become rich. Every one of those motorists and gas station cashiers who offered me a bit of human kindness because they saw a human who needed help are infinitely more religiously advanced—religiously rational—than these tithing, calculating, regular churchgoers, these dupes, who looked at me with alarm and hostility for presenting them with a moral choice, but who look up to the men in the shining, bitter sky—striding and feasting—whom they call gods. The young evangelicals whose fidelity the Jews keep expressing concern over basically aren’t in church. The propaganda is definitely there, but the targets aren’t. So, either the Talmudic cabal is uncharacteristically misfiring, or there is some purpose behind their “youth outreach” other than reaching the youth. Point 2 becomes more portentous if these pastors are not making their trips to Israel known to their connedgregations. In any case, I plan to explore this question more fully as I head toward Houston now (if the RV gods allow).

Buy Me a Coffee

One thing that would be really helpful is if I had a large QR code I could affix to the side of the RV so people could find out more about Aaron Bushnell, my upcoming schedule, and so on. If you can help cover the cost of that, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

This is the first day of 2026. This is the year the American nation turns 250 years old. Two hundred fifty years is, traditionally, the lifespan of a republic before it succumbs to the inevitable corruption and imperialism and sinks below the waves in a sea of blood.

Please, dear God, let it happen soon. Let it happen soon for the sake of the Palestinians and the Ukrainians and the Venezuelans and all the people of the world, but let it happen especially for the sake of the actual American people, themselves—all those kind and beautiful people who are my people who I met last week—even for those Christian Zionists whose souls are so distorted and twisted by the religious perversion to which they’ve fallen victim.

Let it happen for all the children of Europe.

Let the carcass of this country die and, with it, the obligate parasite that feeds on it and uses it to inflict the Talmudic filth on a world that deserves better.

h/t to The Good Citizen for the “obligate parasite.” I recently checked his articles and he is facing the same shadow-banning I am. As the West descends into the horrors the Jews have been long working for, the attempts to silence those of us who insist on speaking the truth will become increasingly vigorous. We Americans still have more freedom of speech than any other place in the West (I think), but we are facing headwinds. So share, share, share. Help us fight back against our enemies trying so hard to silence us.

Share