Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

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Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
17h

"...in all previous contests between the moderate and fanatical factions within Judaism, the fanatics have always prevailed, and the mass of Jews have fallen into line behind them."

This is why it drives me nuts when people try to distinguish between "organized Jewry" and "ordinary Jews." In the end, they are just splitting hairs.

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Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
17h

I'm not Christian in the strict sense, but it is part of my own spiritual understanding that our purpose here is to "bring Heaven down unto Earth." Which is just a fancy way of saying joining the material with the spiritual.

Reading this article, I can see how the Jews want the opposite: they want to cut the Earth (material existence) off completely from Heaven (spiritual existence). They prefer material wealth to spiritual wealth, and they'll pursue it at all costs.

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