The founding document of Judaism is the Old Testament Book of Deuteronomy, which was compiled during the Babylonian “captivity” by a radical priestly sect of Jews called “Levites” in a school established by the grotesquely evil high priest, Ezekiel.

Deuteronomy, which means “second law,” was completed and imposed on the tribe of Judah after 40,000 of them had been returned to a depopulated and ruined Jerusalem from Babylon. Both the return and the imposition of the Law were accomplished by the Levitical priests with the backing of Persian arms and Persian gold.

The Law effectively severed the Judeans from the rest of humanity and placed them under the absolute power of a dominant inner sect. It proclaimed, for the first time anywhere, the theory of the “master race,” and, in another first, made genocide a “religious requirement.

Some five centuries later, these Judeans had established their own little kingdom—just one of many minor provinces in the Roman empire. The court in Jerusalem was divided into political factions which (surprise!) were constantly squabbling. The biggest political faction were the Pharisees, a name familiar to Christians from the account of them in the story of the life of Jesus. Jesus was not a fan.

These Pharisees…contained the dominant inner sect, earlier represented by the Levite priesthood. They made themselves the carriers of the Levitical idea in its most fanatical form, as it had found expression in Ezekiel, Ezra and Nehemiah; they were sworn to "the strict observance of Levitical purity," says the Jewish Encyclopaedia.

The Pharisees, like the earlier Levites, zealously fought any attempt to lower the high walls the sect had erected between Judah and the rest of humanity. The Levites had triumphed over those like Jeremiah (faithless Israel has shown herself more righteous than treacherous Judah), the Israelite whose pleas against the Levitical fanatics failed. The triumph of the Levites resulted in Israel’s permanent disownment of Judah.

But over the generations, there arose within the priestly class itself a growing reaction against the constant amendment of the Law. The fanatical inner sect responded to this moderating force by declaring itself the keeper of the oral Law given by God to Moses, which must never be written down and which governed everything else. The Pharisees, in effect, made themselves God, or, as Jesus put it in Matthew 23:2, “[t]he scribes and the Pharisees sit in Moses' seat.”

Against the fanaticism of the Pharisees stood the Sadducees, a political faction that supported the Judean monarchy and “sought the peace of the city,” i.e., supported a peaceful coexistence with their neighbors and, importantly, with Rome. This is a recurring theme in the Judaic story: tension between the fanatic inner power and a moderate party yearning to break free from the Levitical yoke of the rabbis.

In our own era, the Sadducees may be compared to the assimilated Western Jews of 19th Century America, Canada, Great Britain, France, and Germany; the Pharisees may be compared to the Zionist Eastern Jews of Russia, wherein the dominant inner power continued the rule that stretches back in an unbroken line through Poland, through the Talmudic rabbis of Spain, through the Pharisees of the time of Christ, and further back to the murderous Ezekiel and his Levitical scribes in Babylon.

The struggle between the Pharisees and the Sadducees in Jerusalem reached its apogee in 70 AD with, at the instigation of the Pharisees, the Romans entered the city, razed the temple, and destroyed Jerusalem and the power of the Sadducees with it. The Pharisees fled to Jamnia where, with the temple destroyed, but their power intact, Judaism transitioned to the rabbinical model that persists to this day.

Thus, the Pharisees triumphed, but their triumph, as with the earlier triumph of the Levites, was obtained at the price of a destroyed Jerusalem. It is of great interest to us today to note that, with the bombs falling on Israel even as I write this, that in all previous contests between the moderate and fanatical factions within Judaism, the fanatics have always prevailed, and the mass of Jews have fallen into line behind them.

It is entirely possible that the over-the-top criminality we see being committed on a daily basis by the ruling power in Israel is intentional provocation meant to bring the whole world to destroy Jerusalem once again and ignite a global Armageddon. Out of the ruins would rise the global rule of absolute Jewish supremacy—the global rule of the dominant inner sect, which is the political goal toward which the fanatical sect has been working continuously for 26 centuries.

In The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, the plan is made clear: amass enormous wealth, destroy the world violently, then establish absolute Jewish supremacy.

From Protocol No. 22:

In our hands is the greatest power of our day—gold; in two days we can procure from our storehouses any quantity we may please. Surely there is no need to seek further proof that our rule is predestined by God? Surely we shall not fail with such wealth to prove that all that evil which for so many centuries we have had to commit has served at the end of ends the cause of true well-being—the bringing of everything into order? Though it be even by the exercise of some violence, yet all the same it will be established. We shall contrive to prove that we are benefactors who have restored to the rent and mangled earth the true good and also freedom of the person, and therewith we shall enable it to be enjoyed in peace and quiet, with proper dignity of relations, on the condition, of course, of strict observance of the laws established by us.

The notion of a “messiah” was a natural outgrowth of such a supremacist and ruthless world view. Douglas Reed speculates:

Under the domination of the Pharisees the Messianic idea first emerged, which was to have great consequences through the centuries. It was unknown to the earlier Israelite prophets; they never admitted the notion of an exclusive, master-race, and therefore they could not be aware of the later, consequential concept of a visitant who would come in person to set up the supreme kingdom of this exclusive master-race on earth. The nature of this Messianic event is clear, in the Judaist authorities. The Jewish Encyclopaedia says the Pharisees’ conception of it was that “God’s kingship shall be universally recognized in the future … God’s kingship excluded any other.” As Jehovah, according to the earlier Torah, “knew” only the Jews, this meant that the world would belong to the Jews. The later Talmud confirmed this, if any doubt remained, by ruling that “the non-Jews are as such precluded from admission to a future world” (the former Rabbi Laible). The mass of the Judeans undoubtedly expected that “the Anointed one,” when he came, would restore their national glory; in the perfect theocratic state he would be their spiritual leader, but also their temporal one who would reunite the scattered people in a supreme kingdom of this world. The Messianic idea, as it took shape under the Pharisees, was not an expectation of any kingdom of heaven unrelated to material triumph on earth, or at any rate it was not this among the mass of the people. The Messianic expectation, indeed, must in a sense have been the logical and natural result of the sect’s own teaching. The Pharisees, like the Levites whose message they carried on, claimed to know all things, from the date of the world’s creation, and its purpose, to the manner of the special people’s triumph.

The future of humanity is enslavement or annihilation, according to the Judaic plan and Zionists—Christian or otherwise—are its (mostly) unwitting boosters. Fools.

Here is your master: