It isn’t only in the US that the voices are raised against “surging antisemitism.” The following is from an article that appeared in a publication put out by The Jewish Labour Council in London:

WHY THIS ANTI-SEMITISM? Why then are the untenable, slanderous arguments of anti-Semites put forward in these days? Why are the Jewish people so persecuted when social conditions cause discontent among voters? What are the causes of this anti-Semitism? For ages anti-Semitism has had its roots in the racial and religious prejudices of man. While a country is comparatively free from social conflicts, and economic conditions are relatively normal, these prejudices lie dormant. But as soon as conditions change for the worse, and economic crises develop, the rebellious and exploited masses look round blindly for the cause of their misery, not realising that the fundamental injustices of the present social order are at the root of their sufferings. To them it appears that the "other," the outsider of different race or religion is not is not facing the same economic challenges they are: the "alien" appears to be able to find work, to do well in their business. The old prejudices which have been dormant, spring to life, and people who have been their neighbours, and with whom they have lived peacefully and on friendly terms for years, are suddenly regarded with suspicion as being responsible for the evils of present-day society. WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THIS RACIAL HATRED? This blind Jew-hatred serves a special purpose for the elites, who use it as a means of shifting the blame for economic hardship onto some convenient helpless minority. … APPALLING AND MALICIOUS LIES. The anti-Semites make use of every kind of fantastic misrepresentation. They allege that the Jews want war; that they are driving the West into war. But in truth there is no people in the world more uncompromisingly opposed to war than the Jewish people, for they know from bitter experience that in the event of war it is they who suffer most. Everywhere they form the weakest of unprotected minorities, on whom the atrocities of war fall most heavily. Precisely because of this, Jews are always aiming for world peace, are always in the vanguard of social progress, and for a social order based on justice. That is why so many proved fighters in the cause of freedom and emancipation have come from their ranks, from the East End of London and the Jewish quarters of Eastern Europe. Their history and their social position have made of them born fighters against war, and against social injustice and barbarism. This fact must be realised by every British voter.

The article above was titled, “Sir Oswald Mosley and the Jews : anti-semitism in England” and was published in 1935. I adjusted the language slightly, for example, replacing “workers” with “voters,” to fit modern propaganda norms, but otherwise left the text—superfluous “u”s and all—as it was printed nearly a century ago. The changed bits are italicized with the original wording in the footnotes. The original four-page article can be read at the link above.

The more intelligent and informed gentiles—readers of this Substack, for example—are well-aware that a charge of antisemitism is independent of any questions of truth and falsity. A statement might be the truest statement any human ever made and yet still be actionably or criminally antisemitic; a Jewish propagandist need not bother with such trifles as conformity to the world as it really is.

But, on occasion, a Jewish writer will nevertheless dress up his or her cries of antisemitic persecution with argumentation—undoubtedly for the benefit of their Jewish readers at least as much as for the benefit of us. This is the case in the article above, wherein the writer attempts to provide a reason for the consistent reemergence of antisemitism whenever and wherever there are Jews.

Of course, as we readers in 2026 are well-aware, it’s not strictly necessary to provide any external reason at all. Jews are perfectly fine explaining antisemitism as a kind of genetic deformity present in all gentiles that might, on any given Wednesday, suddenly activate for no reason whatsoever among every gentile for miles around, seizing them simultaneously with a baseless and irrational determination to murder every last Jew they can find.

On the other hand, the external explanations of the source of antisemitism are no less ludicrous. Consider the inner contradiction of the one offered in the article above.

The writer argues that “the fundamental injustices of the present social order” are “at the root” of the social and economic suffering of “the rebellious [!] and exploited masses.”

In other words, cultural disintegration, financial ruin, and social inequities are a consequence of the fundamental unfairness of the way things are. Society itself is to blame.

But sometimes, says the author, in that same society, the “country is comparatively free from social conflicts, and economic conditions are relatively normal.”

Society’s “fundamental injustice,” apparently, just goes on vacation for a while and people are doing okay. Then some Wednesday the fundamental unfairness built into the system suddenly reappears out of the blue and everything goes to hell. The people then “look round blindly for the cause of their misery.”

The elites—the ruling class—who were on vacation until Tuesday, then cleverly shift the blame onto Jews because Jews are a powerless and tiny minority. The dull gentiles fall for the clever gentiles’ legerdemain and start blaming the Jews for no reason whatsoever.

And…antisemitism.

So, it’s plain that antisemitism is and has always been a groundless charge whose malicious intent is and has always been to prevent gentile awareness of the Jewish source of society’s ills. But this isn’t exactly news to all but the most willfully blind.

What I find most interesting about the article above is the perfidious characteristic the charge of antisemitism is meant to obscure: warmongering. A century ago, the antisemites accused Jews of being the cause of war. Today, they continue to make the same charge.

The consistency of the accusation alone lends weight to the charge.

In 2026, we have become a murderous pariah people who have squandered our civilizational birthright. If we are to redeem ourselves and avoid extinction we must eliminate the cause of our degradation, and, to eliminate it, it is necessary to identify it.

We must place the blame where it belongs.

It isn’t the ruling class to blame. It isn’t the elites.

It isn’t Democrats, nor Republicans, nor the left, nor the right, nor conservatives, nor liberals.

It isn’t our ancestors to blame, nor Boomers, nor pedos, nor gays, nor the president, nor Congress, nor Muslims, nor Christians, nor blacks, nor browns, nor yellows, nor whites.

Jews are to blame and have been for a very long time.

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