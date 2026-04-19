Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
7d

From the Talmud:

“The nations of the world are like the baskets, in which one puts straw and dung. They have a soul, which is only equal to that of the animals.”

“You Israelites are called men, but the nations of the world are called not men, but cattle.”

“The Israelites are called men (human beings) because their souls are derived from God, but the souls of those, who are not Jews, are derived from the unclean spirit, and therefore they are named swine.”

Their spiritual leaders tell them every human being on earth who is not a Jew is an animal, and give them license to treat us as such.

Then they wonder why every non-Jew eventually becomes anti-semitic. Why does everyone keep calling the Jews high IQ?

Reply
Share
9 replies
Kovin's avatar
Kovin
Apr 19

Today, April 20, is the birthday of the greatest leader any country had in the 20th century. The one man prepared to say the truth.

How different the world would be today had he won against Bolshevik Russia, and the 'Allies' joined him in driving the Jews out of Europe & USA.

Unfinished business - Hail Victory

Alles Gute zum Geburtstag mein Fuhrer

Reply
Share
3 replies by Craig Nelsen and others
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Craig Nelsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture