I posted the following on a San Antonio EDM (electronic dance music) group’s Facebook page:

OK. I'm just going to put this out there and see if it goes anywhere. It's my vision for an outdoor EDM rave in San Antonio (or nearby). It's also political, so if that upsets you or disinterests you, you should stop reading and just scroll on by.

It's about this:

A Palestinian boy salutes an effigy of a burning American soldier in a tribute to Aaron Bushnell’s unbelievably courageous act.

Aaron Bushnell was the 25-year-old active duty US airman who live-streamed his self-immolation in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC on February 28, 2024 to protest the genocide in Gaza. As he walked up to the site where he would perform his unbelievably courageous act he said many of us like to ask ourselves what we would have done during slavery. The answer is you are doing it right now.

Then, dousing himself with gasoline, he said I will no longer be complicit in genocide and struck a match. Free Palestine! Free Palestine! Free Palestine! he shouted until he succumbed to the flames. He died later in the hospital.

A policeman pointing a gun at Aaron Bushnell as he lay on the ground burning to death.

Aaron Bushnell was the noblest kind of human. San Antonio is home to the most contemptible kind of human-- the megachurch televangelist Pastor John Hagee of the Cornerstone Church. He is an ardent political supporter of that genocide in Gaza and the most influential Christian Zionist in the country. He says he is doing God's work, but that hasn't stopped him from getting filthy rich on the suffering of the Palestinians.

So, here's my vision I'm just going to put out there. It's my best- of-all-possible-worlds dream. There's an all-night Saturday night-Sunday morning outdoor rave at a large private property near San Antonio with a huge effigy of John Hagee made of canvas and straw at one side of the dance area. Just at dawn, the effigy is torched.

The entrance fee to the rave will be $20 or whatever is appropriate in San Antonio or a doll. Any kind of doll. The dolls will be collected at the entrance and spray painted red so they dry before dawn.

A local artist makes a "cursing track." Here's what I mean by that. There's this part of the Bible where God curses the disobedient and it goes like: You are cursed in the morning and you are cursed in the evening. You are cursed going out and you are cursed coming in. You are cursed in your health and you are cursed in your wealth. And so on for, like, two pages. It's fucking severe.

Anyway, a local artist takes parts of the text (we can probably skip the parts cursing shit like the oxen) and reworks it into a dance track. (That's a pretty good idea by itself.)

The cursing track is played when John Hagee is torched. Let him burn like Aaron Bushnell burned.

The ritualistic impact would be the ravers of San Antonio calling on the power of Aaron Bushnell's sacrifice and the blood of the innocent children of Gaza to perform an exorcism on San Antonio to cast out the demon John Hagee.

Wow.

And, like I say, this is my best-of-all-possible-worlds dream.

Then, anyone who wants to can grab a "bloody" doll and reassemble at 8:30 a.m. on Stone Oak Pkwy, which appears to be the street all the people who attend Hagee's church use to access their parking lot.

Imagine the powerful statement it would make if, as the church members arrive for church on Sunday morning, they have to drive between rows of ravers standing in silent reproach holding a "bloody baby" above their heads that those church members are, in fact, responsible for.

It would send shock waves through that church and through the American political establishment and through the world's raver community. It would be righteous as fuck.

And then, the next Saturday night, we do the same thing and it grows and as word spreads people start driving down from Austin and it just gets bigger and bigger all summer long. The artists and property owner and equipment owners can all make lots of money and, by July, John Hagee resigns in disgrace. It makes national news and similar Aaron Bushnell rave parties start up in Houston and the Jersey shore and Miami and South Africa and the UK...

It becomes a global phenomenon and in 2026 the US withdraws funding from the genocide in Palestine. And Ukraine. In 2027 the US closes its hundreds of military bases around the world and San Antonio becomes famous for ushering in a peaceful new dawn for humanity through the power of community and music.

Or, we just have a summer of great music.

Aaron Bushnell 1999-2024

Buy me a coffee? Thank you!

One of my favorite commenters,

, wrote:

I have to admit utter failure in attempting to wake up my friends, family, acquaintances and peers. They're so far gone by now. It's distressing and eminently fucking tragic.

Yes, it is. Most of us know that feeling well. But revolutions can come like a bolt of lightening unexpectedly out of the blue and ignite a wildfire that rages uncontrollably with blazing speed.