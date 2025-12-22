Mr. Venkatesh was one of my favorite teachers in college. One day he invited me to go smell trees with him in the forest. I know that sounds weird, but at the college I attended it wasn’t weird at all. I gladly accepted the invitation.

So there we were, up in the Sangre de Cristo mountains above the campus, smelling trees (did you know that the bark of our beloved Ponderosa Pine smells exactly like butterscotch?) and discussing War and Peace, which we’d just finished reading in class.

We talked about 19th Century Russian culture (I was not yet aware that that magnificent thing full of so much rich history and so much rich promise would be destroyed in the 20th Century by the Deuteronomy pathology), and then we discussed culture in general—what is it? how do we know it? We talked about the difference between observing a culture from within it and from outside it and how the outside observer often has the more advantageous view.

Mr. Venkatesh spoke as an outside observer, himself. An immigrant to the United States, he was a native of the country with perhaps the most alien and confounding culture of them all—Great Britain’s—and his outside observer status helped make him an interesting person. He could also draw on his experience in his ancestral homeland of India and his time teaching English in China and he ventured that, in his view, teaching English in a foreign country was an experience that would be greatly to my own benefit.

And that’s how I found myself, from a tree-smelling jaunt in New Mexico, standing in front of a classroom blinking back at 40 identical Chinese college students in August 1995, the first day of classes in the new semester at Shanxi University in the city of Taiyuan—a city the size of Chicago of which no one I knew had ever heard.

I’ve only seen Taiyuan mentioned once in our media since returning to the United States in August of 1997. It was 19 years later—just after the election of Donald Trump in the US and Taiyuan gained a mention in the US press for its huge caricature statue of The Donald in its central plaza downtown to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.

Notice the “OK” sign and the “No. 1” sign. Chinese learners of English actually study our hand signs as part of learning English. You don’t realize we have so many until you see them quizzing each other. One will hold her hand out, palm down, fingers spread, and rock her hand up and down and the other will shout “so-so!” Correct. And they both giggle. Then she’ll circle her ear with her index finger. “Crazy!” Correct. Giggle, giggle.

Like most big Chinese cities, Taiyuan is marred by huge, straight, impossibly wide boulevards that, after some modernizer snapped a chalk line somewhere, they just plowed through ancient neighborhoods and cool, warren-like alleys called hutongs. One of these grotesqueries ran past the front gate of the university, through which a giant Chairman Mao waved at the passing traffic, and straight downtown to the plaza that would someday host a giant Trump rooster. There was a city bus that ran up and down this boulevard, terminating at the downtown plaza—a big bus with two doors—one at the front of the bus and another midway toward the back—you know, like our city buses, and it was at the downtown terminus where one could witness a towering example of collective human stupidity repeated every time a bus pulled up.

When that bus would reach the plaza, it would be full of passengers, who all needed to disembark. And there would be a crowd waiting to get on the bus for the 10-mile trip back to the university, with stops all along the way, and on out to who-knows-where ultimately. So, when the bus doors opened, all the exiting passengers exited through the back door and the people getting on the bus got on through the front door, right? No, no, nothing that reasonable occurred.

Okay, then, so the people stood and waited until everyone had gotten off, and then they all got on? Nope, nothing even that reasonable.

What happened was, when the doors to the bus opened, both groups of people rushed forward, whereupon they met in one struggling, immobilized mass precisely at the two narrowest points—the doorways—and there the forward momentum for both groups came to a complete stop, with neither group making anything but the most imperceptible progress toward their respective goals. There were people squeezing their way on and people squeezing their way off and sliding an arm in where they could and you’d see women with their heads pressed up against the side of the door so that they looked like fish and men’s glasses were getting broken and little kids were trying to squeeze between the legs and jamming things up even worse. I don’t remember hearing any oaths or curses or any sounds at all, just the long silent struggle of, I don’t know, a couple hundred Chinese trying to use their mass transit system.

The bus driver himself was part of the spectacle. He would pull in to the stop, turn off the engine, open the doors, slide back the little side window on his left, light a cigarette, then lean forward, arms folded across the steering wheel, smoking and, massively indifferent to the titanic human struggle silently underway a few inches to his right, staring with exquisite resignation through the windshield at the wide, wide boulevard down which he would be unable to travel for at least half an hour.

Now, the Chinese, of course, are an intelligent and worthy people with a highly advanced civilization. However, from within their own culture, this obviously stupid bus stop behavior seemed perfectly normal. And it was a cultural thing, as, later, when I lived in Beijing, I observed the same phenomenon play out every morning at an intersection near my apartment involving cars and bicycles. To me, the outside observer, it was abnormal and stupid in the extreme.

So, then, how about our own culture? Is it possible to identify behavior among ourselves that, to us, seems normal, but to an outside observer just looks like mass stupidity?

Well, yes it is and one of the advantages to living abroad is learning how, to an extent, to view your own culture as if from a detached point of view. I apply this process to the American cultural phenomenon of Christian Zionism—to view it as if I were an outside observer—say, a passenger on a bus in Taiyuan.

American teacher: Today’s lesson is about a segment of the American population called Christian Zionist. They are a very powerful political force in the United States. It is estimated that 80 percent of white Evangelical Protestants identify with pro-Zionist views—i.e., blanket support for the State of Israel. White Evangelical Protestants, in turn, represent about 14 percent of the American electorate. That means, in any national election, the Christian Zionist vote accounts for (fumbles for his calculator)…

All the Chinese on the bus in unison: 11.2 percent!

American teacher (peevishly): Yes, roughly.

First Chinese passenger: But if Christian Zionism means blanket support for Israel, doesn’t that mean that the actual Zionists have the actual political power and the Christian Zionists just have a lot of votes?

Second Chinese passenger: And if the Christian Zionists give blanket support to Israel—

Third Chinese passenger: —and their disgusting genocide against the innocent Palestinians (general murmurs of agreement among all the passengers)—

Second Chinese passenger: —aren’t they just giving away political power to a foreign government?

American teacher: Okay, I suppose from an outside observer’s perspective it might appear that way, but if you read the Washington Post, you understand that Israel is America’s greatest fr—

First Chinese passenger: Americans are fucking stupid, bro (gleeful hoots of laughter from all the passengers).

American teacher: Well, only 11.2 percent of us are fu—

All the Chinese passengers in unison: Roughly! (Laughter)

American teacher (glowering): Alright, that about does it for the Christian Zionist segment. Our next lesson: How Americans get on and off buses quickly and risk-free.

Okay, Craig, the reader may be thinking, Christian Zionism is blatantly stupid, but what can we do about it? In the face of one’s own culture propagating herd stupidity, what can one unblinkered (and suffering) individual do about it? Perhaps it is better to remain stupid with the rest and go enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks show?

Well, no, it is not better because

and

and

and hundreds of thousands more reasons like that, but you are right that there is nothing concrete we can actually do as individuals

Aaron Bushnell 1999-2024

well, almost nothing.

One if our most valued commenters, here, Jewell, routinely posts links in our comment section to under-noticed, interesting, and important information. As it happens, Jewell’s last such posting provides the means (if you are American) to make a real difference as an individual in our shared fight against mass cultural stupidity. It allows us to see this particularly stupidity as outside observers and then to take appropriate action.

The first link Jewell posted is to a video of Americans as cultural embarrassments at the first ever Ambassadors for Israel Summit in Israel.

A stacker, 🔥Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)🔥 (whose tag line asks, straightforwardly, “How could we be going through a Great Awakening if everybody’s retarded?”) provides this commentary to the above video (and be sure to watch the first video [2:16] at the link provided):

Over a thousand Christian pastors didn’t wander into Israel for tourism. They were summoned. Flights comped. Itineraries scripted. Ambassadors of Israel Summit. Friends of Zion. Not a pilgrimage so much as a training. Workshops. Briefings. Talking points. A full psychological retrofit on how to go back home and tune American congregations into a tighter pro-Israel frequency without ever calling it propaganda.

(And don’t forget all those blackmail opportunities!)

America has never been short on snake oil salesmen, of course, and these “pastors” are just the cultural descendants of the Mississippi riverboat confidence men preying on the rubes. And the rubes themselves now voluntarily sit in the pews paying their own money to be prayed upon by con men who are trained and organized by the greatest con artists of them all—the Jews—in a massive scam called Zionism, which the rubes’ own Bible plainly describes as a world program for the extermination or enslavement of those very same jaw-droppingly stupid rubes.

Chinese bus riders are genius.

Jewell also provided the link to the dataset Sir Escanor uses for his breakdown, which I turned into a heat map:

Now, if 11.2 percent of the US electorate, which AI says is 174 million people, are Christian Zionists, then there are 19,488,000 American voters stupid enough to believe that they know what God wants US policy to be in the Middle East in 2025. Not only that, but that God needs them to give their own money to some guy so that God can accomplish God’s plan to exterminate the Palestinians and let the Jews steal it and that God couldn’t get it done without the US military.

I don’t even want to try to imagine how stupid this makes us look to passengers on a Chinese bus.

The congregations represented by the blue circles in the map above are something called Show Faith by Works congregations. They are “targeted” according to the Ambassador of Israel dataset Jewell links to and that 🔥Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)🔥 uses in his worthy analysis.

The congregations signified by those blue circles claim 2,162,382 members. That means there are 17,325618 non-targeted Christian Zionists in America.

As the above map makes clear, the Christian Zionists targeted are concentrated in a specific geographical area—in particular four states: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas. Here’s how the Times of Israel describes this targeting in an October 4th article, Israel to spend up to $4.1M in bid to bolster support among Christians in western US.

The documents, filed last week under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, reveal that Show Faith by Works, LLC will execute what it bills as the “largest Christian Church Geofencing Campaign in US history.”

Geofencing is bedrock Christian doctrine. When Jesus said he would make us “fishers of men,” he was talking about “gathering up” political support for the Likudniks in return for money.

A newly formed company with a San Diego address, Show Faith by Works is run by Chad Schnitger, a prominent Christian conservative activist in California. The initiative is designed to reach churchgoers with digital ads that are explicitly “pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian,” while dispatching a mobile “October 7th Experience” exhibit to church parking lots and Christian colleges.

No, Mr. Schnitger, you can’t sponsor “anti-Palestinian” ads and simultaneously claim to be a follower of a man who preached “love your enemies.” What you really are is a grifter and a traitor to your country, your people, and your faith.

Continuing from the Times of Israel:

The campaign comes at a time when Israel’s once-reliable support among US evangelicals is showing cracks with recent surveys showing that younger evangelicals are less likely to support Israel than previous generations [of] Americans.

The campaign itself is more of the same blatant lies and filthy projection we’ve all come to associate with everything else about the Jews. Read the Time of Israel piece if you want to read it all again.

We need a revolution out of you younger Christians. You need to start showing up at these filthy megachurches as their dupes are showing up to church and wave bloody dolls at them or something.

