Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig Nelsen's avatar
Craig Nelsen
1h

Yes, in terms of media coverage the deaths of Charlie Kirk and Aaron Bushnell were very different, but, intrinsically they were identical. They both died as a result of their moral opposition, their religious revulsion, to the genocide of the gazans by israel. That's what makes them similarly important because the same media that ignored Bushnell and is all over Kirk has to absorb that contradiction. It's important on a cultural level which will manifest I'm hoping and I believe it will on a political level

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ed in Salt Lake's avatar
Ed in Salt Lake
2h

Though I generally loathe Reddit and have been completely censored off MULTIPLE sub/r, I do sub to r/SaltLakeCity just to monitor what the locals are posting about.

I came across this (linked below) post 'Utah's New "Homeless Campus" = Concentration Camp' by LastLightReview along with the supplementary article (linked below) involving a state action plan from an HHS Interim Committee meeting basically involving the rounding-up of, and the mass, involuntary incarceration of the homeless population.

In its all-too-obvious and ambiguous bureaucratic lingo, these detention centers will involve "secure residential placement" and "work-conditioned housing." Boy, will these unconstitutional and illegal measures in this plan be fraught and replete with tyrannical and dystopian measures, all disguised behind "mental health," "public safety," and "rehabilitation."

Once this plan becomes up-and-running, the potential of this deviating from, and completely abusing, its initial raison d'etre is almost written in the stars!

I will let you guys read through both and come to your own conclusions. LLR did respond to multiple queries put to him in the sub. Keep in mind, this will be planned for ALL 50 STATES and is directly connected to the largesse of federal government funding. Know also that, almost certainly will Palantir be involved, probably from the beginning, as will - most-likely - the Gideon program also. This plan will morph into a very dark scenario, probably quickly at that!

Though LLR does discuss what some of the short-term and far-reaching implications are, and what some of the unseen potential additions and fall-out with this plan might be, he's most-definitely way too indoctrinated, naive, and too much of the myopic and "good goy" to actually comprehend what the truly nefarious and subterranean aims are of this plan.

As inflation approaches hyperinflation, as fewer and fewer jobs become available due to AI-governance becoming more widespread, and as the economy continues to fall apart, with our puppet string-pullers continuing to assist in this overall process of accelerating us into their "Great Reset" - more and more people will be ejected out into the streets, more will become less able to make ends meet, etc. You see where this is going!

Were Solzhenitsyn alive today, he would see the obvious preparatory similarities in the people's own perplexing willingness and conformity to walk into another harrowing Gulag!

www.reddit.com/r/SaltLakeCity/s/Qpdpi4UcKY

https://utahnewsdispatch.com/2025/09/18/utah-new-homeless-campus-civil-commitment-beds/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Craig Nelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture