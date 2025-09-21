Maybe the most significant—and tragic—aspect of the Charlie Kirk story is that he was captured by the Zionist conspiracy at the age of 18.

Most 18-year-olds can be convinced of nearly anything and will agree to almost everything. That’s why they are the preferred recruits in a military draft. Those men standing talking on a street in their own city aren’t “residents.” They are “terrorists.”

Okay.

Shoot them.

Okay.

As we get older, we become less and less susceptible to pernicious ideologies—less likely to be captured by subversive conspiracies. But that’s mostly because, with experience, more of our world views become more settled. And who has the energy to believe something different, let alone conspire in some sort of new effort? What we like to think of as judicious reserve is probably less about experience and good sense than it is about obstinance and indolence. Our judgment of Charlie Kirk’s life will probably be more circumspect if we keep that in mind.

More blameworthy are those old people who understand this vulnerability of young people and have made themselves adept at spotting particularly capable youth and capturing them for causes not necessarily in the youth’s best interests—even inimical to them. Those paying attention and who notice patterns know that Jews are especially energetic in the area of indoctrinating the young.

A bill in Congress right now, the Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons Act, would eventually give the Holocaust Memorial Museum effective control over large chunks of the education of every public school student in the United States, K-12. It was introduced by a Jewish senator from Nevada and a Jewish representative from New Jersey.

As another example, Columbia University in New York City was notorious a hundred years ago for being a hotbed of recruitment activity. Jewish communists used positions of influence to target promising members of the freshman class for indoctrination and eventual involvement in espionage on behalf of the Soviet Union. (Witness, by Whittaker Chambers)

And that’s what appears to have happened to Charlie Kirk: he was captured by the Zionist conspiracy when still too young to have solidly formed principles. He showed promise and suddenly he was being shoveled millions of dollars (millions to a teenager!) to keep the youth—the “conservative” youth—of America on board the slaughter train to Zion

The slaughter-train to Gaza

Billionaire Putz Bill Ackman: Hey, Charlie. Great job on the show today keeping America informed on how those Palestinian animals are committing genocide against the tiny little country of Israel. Charlie Kirk: Gee, thanks, Mr. Ackman! I just strongly believe that if every other country has the right to exist, so does Israel! Ackman: As I’ve told you many times, Charlie, you are a genius with God-given wisdom. Well, I just wanted to stop by and say “hi.” Gotta ru—oh, I almost forgot. I played a couple of clips of today’s show for a few Holocaust survivors. They said that with your talent and God’s blessing they are filled with hope that the suffering of the Jewish people may finally be coming to an end. They asked me to give this to you as a token of their appreciation. Kirk: Ten! Million! Dollars! Holy smoke, Mr. Ackman! That sure is a lot of money! Ackman: You can’t put a price on God’s plan, Charlie.

How many of us at 18 would have taken the cash in exactly the same way Charlie did? How many of those so critical of his career spent “shilling for Israel” would take the millions still today even knowing what Charlie didn’t know then—that you can check out of the Hotel Zion, but you can never leave? (It is easy to say you’d turn down the money when you know you’ll never have the chance to.)

Apparently, in the past few weeks, Charlie Kirk turned down an offer of millions of dollars from Jewish-”American” billionaires and a trip to Israel at the personal invitation of the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Now 31, Charlie Kirk said no.

Charlie told his friend, Candace Owens, that he feared for his life—that he was afraid Israel was going to kill him. Most of us can’t even imagine what it’s like to live with that kind of fear. Despite the fear, Charlie Kirk said no.

He had a whole life to look forward to as a husband and a father—a life spent comfortably on the heights of political power. All he had to do to live that life was stay on board the slaughter train. But Charlie Kirk said no.

With that, he made himself into one of our best and took his place beside another one of our best, Aaron Bushnell, the 25-year-old soldier who stood in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, eighteen months ago and said no. Aaron forced his people to look at what the fuck we are doing, for the love of God. He, too, could have walked away, got back on the slaughter train, but, instead, he doused himself with gasoline and lit a match. I will no longer be complicit in genocide, he said.

Nor will I, said Charlie Kirk, and the monstrous Israelis murdered him for it. He was only 31.

At 31, I was just beginning to question our nation-killing immigration policies. It would be many more years before I had the integrity to say no—before I had the courage to say: I will always seek the truth and never stop. I will always say the truth no matter what. I will always demand the truth whenever I can. I will always defend the truth-tellers when they come under attack. I will always denounce the liars who attack them. I will no longer be complicit in genocide.

Let our guilty, broken country say it—shout it, so that the whole world hears it. We will no longer be complicit in genocide.

And let’s recognize Charlie Kirk’s enormous sacrifice. Whatever his motives, whatever the pressures, in the end he stood up to the Jews by turning down the money. He should be a hero to our youth, which can only happen if the real killers are arrested and brought to trial and their employers exposed.