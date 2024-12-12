Dear [Italians, Greeks, Turks, Armenians], [Libyans, Tunisians, North Africans][Syrians], [Gazans, Southern Palestinians], [Jordanians, Eastern Palestinians], [Lebanese, Northern Palestinians], and [Western Palestinians, founders of Jerusalem],

I know you guys are probably already aware of this, but there is every reason to believe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not being sincere in his offer of a hand of peace to the Druze Christians and others (after taking credit for the fall of Syria).

It’s all right there in Deuteronomy, the founding document of Judaism and the oldest book in the Bible.

When thou comest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it. And it shall be, if it make thee answer of peace, and open unto thee, then it shall be, that all the people that is found therein shall be tributaries unto thee, and they shall serve thee.

As the Jewish kid says in the :21 video above: There will be Arabs, but they will be our slaves.

Buy Me a Coffee

And if it will make no peace with thee, but will make war against thee, then thou shalt besiege it: And when the LORD thy God hath delivered it into thine hands, thou shalt smite every male thereof with the edge of the sword: But the women, and the little ones, and the cattle, and all that is in the city, even all the spoil thereof, shalt thou take unto thyself; and thou shalt eat the spoil of thine enemies, which the LORD thy God hath given thee.

One of the more disgusting characteristics of the dirty vampire rat-god of the Jews is its psychotic use of the word “enemy” as a synonym for “gentiles.” However, as low, and vile, and vulgar as Jehovah is, we Christians managed to go even lower. Sixteen centuries ago, for no reason whatsoever, we attached the bloodthirsty wilderness slaughter-god to our religion and gave it equal divine authority to our god—except we don’t get any slaves.

Thus shalt thou do unto all the cities which are very far off from thee, which are not of the cities of these nations. But of the cities of these people, which the LORD thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth: But thou shalt utterly destroy them; namely, the Hittites, and the Amorites, the Canaanites, and the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites; as the LORD thy God hath commanded thee:

So there you have it. The Jews are not going to stop after they finish killing all the Palestinians. Benjamin Netanyahu is not extending a hand of peace.