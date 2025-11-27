In 1978, NBC aired a five-part miniseries called Holocaust about a fictional Jewish family in Berlin. An estimated 120 million people—more than half the population of the United States at the time—tuned in. Those five nights, ending on April 20, 1978, kicked off the cultural phenomenon we know today as the Holocaust.

Prior to 1978, American gentiles paid little attention to the special suffering of the Jews during WWII. Everyone had heard vaguely about lampshades made from Jewish skin, but that was about as far as it went. And, certainly, no one cared what you personally thought about Jewish suffering. No one cared whether you even believed Jews had suffered at all. No one cared.

Today, there are a lot of people who care a lot about what others believe about Jewish suffering during WWII. IIf you believe something different from what they believe, the response is often angry. But I don’t see what they are so torqued about. If someone believes the Mexican-American War was fought between Eskimos and piranha, so what? He must suffer the consequences of being in error, but what is that to me?

If I am certain my belief is a true belief, I am indifferent to the false beliefs of others.

If I am not certain of the veracity of my belief, I may be interested in the beliefs of others with a view toward adjusting my own,

But if I know that my belief is false, yet proclaim it anyway, then, yes, it matters to me what your belief is. Because if I am knowingly proclaiming a false belief, then I have an agenda and if I meet someone who is proclaiming the truth, I will react with anger and hatred toward this obstacle to the success of my agenda.

And no belief sets them off like the belief the Holocaust didn’t happen. I mean, they will put you in prison for that belief—even if you are a dignified 90-year-old German woman who was there. I can’t think of any other belief like it. That alone is a strong indication that the Holocaust story is false—that there was no planned program of extermination in Germany—and the zealots know it.

As a general rule, those Jews who become angry at “deniers” are knowingly proclaiming a false belief. If they believed the Holocaust story to be factually true, they wouldn’t care what others believed about it. Therefore, they must have an agenda. Then the question becomes “what is that agenda?”

Five months after Holocaust aired on NBC, the word “holocaust” entered the federal statutes for the first time when, on September 18, 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed “A resolution designating April 28 and 29 of 1979 as ‘Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust’.”

The text of Speaker of the House Jim Wright’s resolution tells us that “six million Jews and millions of other people were murdered in concentration camps as part of a program of extermination carried out by the Nazi party during World War II.” The resolution explains that Nazi atrocities were the result of “bigotry” and exhorts Americans to fight bigotry by dedicating ourselves to the principle of human equality.

The next Congress, the 96th, saw three holocaust bills enacted. There was another “Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust” like the one from the 95th Congress, but it had grown in stature. Two days had been expanded to seven. The number of co-sponsors the resolution gathered in the House grew from four to 222. And while the 95th Congress described a “program of extermination,” it became a planned program of extermination in the 96th. And, it was our duty as Americans to “always remember the terrible atrocities committed”

Why? Why should we as Americans always remember?

“…so that they are never repeated…”

Also, in the 96th Congress, Democratic Representative Sidney Yates of Illinois introduced H.R. 8081: A bill to establish the “United States Holocaust Memorial Council,” which shall, among other things, “plan, construct, and oversee the operation of, a permanent living memorial museum to the victims of the holocaust…” and H.R. 7724, an appropriations bill that provided $722,000 in 1981 for "expenses necessary to carry out the Holocaust Memorial Council…”.

So, in three years we went from considering Jewish suffering in WWII to be like everyone else’s suffering to seeing Jewish suffering separated out and raised to the status of specialness, with legislation passed through both houses of Congress providing funding and a planning committee for an actual museum dedicated to the specialness of Jewish suffering.

Sure sounds like an agenda.

The Holocaust Museum was imposed from the top down rather than supported from the bottom up. It came into being through legislation in Congress rather than through public clamor. So if we look at legislative activity in Congress having to do with the Holocaust Museum, we should throw a light on that agenda.

In the 97th Congress, in a bill authorizing the US Army to return art it had “seized” from Germany, a committee was established within the military with the power to veto returns on a case-by-case basis—such committee to include a member from the Holocaust Memorial Council thus giving Jews, as Jews, an official political voice on the world stage backed by American power, but independent from it.

In the 101st Congress, the Holocaust Memorial Council was given a building on the Mall in Washington, DC.

Why is it that old Zionists always look so evil?

In the 103rd Congress, the Holocaust Memorial Museum was dedicated. No mention at the dedication ceremony of the many, many more Christian holocaust victims of the Bolsheviks than the Jewish Holocaust victims of the Nazis, but somebody somewhere must have noticed the giant disparity in the attention given the two groups of victims. In a bill with the catchy title “Act For Reform In Emerging New Democracies and Support and Help for Improved Partnership with Russia, Ukraine, and Other New Independent States (Friendship Act) H.R. 3000. (SEC. 905) was a provision for a monument to honor the victims of communism.

Since 1917, reads the text, “the rulers of empires and international communism led by Vladimir I. Lenin and Mao Tse-tung have been responsible for the deaths of over 100,000,000 victims” who should be “permanently memorialized so that never again will nations and peoples allow so evil a tyranny to terrorize the world…”

I used to walk my dog past this monument all the time and was always struck by how inadequate and lame it seemed. One day, I mounted a GoPro on my head and went down during lunch time and asked passersby—primarily federal workers on their lunch breaks, i.e., people who walk past it every day—if they knew what this monument was. I think only one person knew it was to the victims of the worst criminals in human history. I would have posted the video, but my 20-year-old computer has finally died.

Oh, and by the way…”no Federal funds may be used to pay any expense of the establishment of the memorial.” On the other hand, here is the money we’ve lavished on the memorial for the Jews.

In 1996, just 19 years after the airing of Holocaust on NBC, but more than 50 years after the end of WWII, the 104th Congress gave us H.R. 1281, the War Crimes Disclosure Act. In it, our representatives declared it was the sense of Congress that the Holocaust was “one of the worst tragedies in history.” Further, said Congress, “it is important to learn all that we can about this terrible era so that we can prevent such a catastrophe from ever happening again.” Therefore, we need the names of “individuals who ordered, incited, assisted, or otherwise participated in Nazi war crimes.”

Two years later, on Oct. 8, 1998, that sense of Congress was turned into law when President Bill Clinton signed S. 1379, the Nazi War Crimes Disclosure Act, sponsored by Republican Sen. Mike DeWine of Ohio. The Act required disclosure of certain persons and Nazi war criminal records and established a working group, the Nazi War Criminal Records Interagency Working Group, which was comprised of the heads of various agencies, the Archives, and so on, plus the Director of the Holocaust Memorial Museum.

For purposes of this Act, the term ‘Nazi war criminal records’ means classified records or portions of records that (1) pertain to any person with respect to whom the United States Government, in its sole discretion, has grounds to believe ordered, incited, assisted, or otherwise participated in the persecution of any person because of race, religion, national origin, or political opinion,

…otherwise participated in the persecution of any person because of…political opinion…

Does getting banned on Facebook for saying Bolshevism was a Jewish movement count as persecution for political opinion? Maybe I’m a victim of a war crime, too. I wonder, is it actionable?

during the period beginning on March 23, 1933, and ending on May 8, 1945, under the direction of, or in association with (A) the Nazi government of Germany;

Never mind.

The bill also covered transactions if a “legitimate representative” or “heir” of a persecuted person claims the persecuted person never gave assent for the transaction.

Remember, the Communists had already murdered 20 million gentiles by the time Hitler even came to power in Germany in 1933 and many millions more by the time the Germans swept east in the summer of 1941. To the locals—the gentile locals, the Germans were seen as liberators. It was the Communists who were seen as the bloodthirsty, rapacious, genocidal oppressors, and, to the people who were actually there at that actual time and in that actual place, the Communist tyranny was a Jewish tyranny. It would be years, yet, before Hollywood could explain to them how the Germans are always evil, just look at history.

Latvians welcoming the Wehrmacht to Riga. Almost the entire community of Latvian Jews—about 150,000 people—had left Latvia years earlier, moving to the urban centers of Russia in the wake of the Bolshevik takeover to get in on the dispossession of the new Soviet man. There were so many Latvian newcomers in Moscow that the city had a Latvian Quarter—thick with Soviet functionaries—with their own theaters and well-stocked grocery stores into which the starving Russians weren’t allowed. (By the way, it appears to me that those “missing” 150,000 Jews were added to the Holocaust count as victims of the Nazis.) Anyway, to the psychopathic wilderness slaughter-god, the photo above depicts Latvian gentile girls persecuting Jews. The Nazi War Crimes Disclosure Act made them and their heirs targets of American law.

The passage of the Nazi War Crimes Disclosure Act continued America’s long tradition of supporting Jews at the expense of Christians—Christians and Muslims. It put the power of the United States “in its sole discretion” in the hands of a rapacious and vengeful few, heaping more mountains of shame on our heads.

If you require convincing, take a look at two other bills also passed in the 105th Congress and signed by President Clinton: S. 1564, the Holocaust Victims Redress Act and S. 1900, the U.S. Holocaust Assets Commission Act of 1998. Both were sponsored by another Republican Senator—Sen. Alfonse “Putz” D’Amato of New York.

The Holocaust Victims Redress Act is truly breathtaking in its naked greed. Read the whole thing if you need to get your blood boiling, but here are a few tidbits.

In Section 201, we read the Nazis extorted and looted art from individuals and institutions in countries it occupied during World War II in defiance of the 1907 Hague Convention, and used “such booty to help finance their war of aggression.” That booty, in fact, was one of the main reasons the Germans decided to genocide the Jews in the first place, according to Senator D’Amato. It was to get that Jewish art.

Marcel Janco Israeli Holding a Flag

Indeed, according to S. 1564, Nazi looting of Jewish art is what makes the Holocaust a “fundamental aspect” of WWII.

In Section 202, it says:

It is the sense of the Congress that consistent with the 1907 Hague Convention, all governments should undertake good faith efforts to facilitate the return of private and public property, such as works of art, to the rightful owners…

Okay, I think we can all agree on that. Let’s start with the granddaddy of mass dispossessions: the Jewish dispossession of the Russians.

…in cases where assets were confiscated from the claimant during the period of Nazi rule

Oh…I see…

In Section 101, it is explained that the $198 million worth of German assets located in the US and seized during the war, and the $1.2 billion in Swiss assets frozen by the US during the war might have included some property belonging to Jewish “victims of the Holocaust.” “In the aftermath of the war, the Congress recognized that some of the victims of the Holocaust whose assets were among those seized or frozen during the war might not have any legal heirs, and legislation was enacted to authorize the transfer of up to $3,000,000 of such assets to organizations dedicated to providing relief and rehabilitation for survivors of the Holocaust.”

Yes, it is just as greedy and shameless and grasping and fraudulent and ghoulish as it looks.

Unfortunately, it’s really hard to track down all the records and sort out who seized what from whom, that, in 1961, Congress threw up its hands and dumped $500,000 on some organization claiming to be dedicated to providing survivors blah blah blah Holocaust. Now, 37 years later (when $500k was worth $2,725,750), “good conscience warrants the recognition that the victims of the Holocaust have a compelling moral claim,” wrote soon-to-be ex-Senator Alfonse D’Amato of New York. And in light of the remarkable success of NBC’s Holocaust, Congress decided $500k was too little money.

“Furthermore,” continued Senator D’Amato,

leadership by the United States in meeting obligations [obligations?] to Holocaust victims would strengthen (A) the efforts of the United States to press for the speedy distribution of the remaining nearly 6 metric tons of gold still held by the Tripartite Commission for the Restitution of Monetary Gold (the body established by France, Great Britain, and the United States at the end of World War II to return gold looted by Nazi Germany to the central banks of countries occupied by Germany during the war); and (B) the appeals by the United States to the 15 nations claiming a portion of such gold to contribute a substantial portion of any such distribution to Holocaust survivors in recognition of the recently documented fact that the gold held by the Commission includes gold stolen from individual victims of the Holocaust.

So, apparently, for 53 years, we’d…um…held onto…six metric tons of gold that Germany “looted” and, not counting the 15 countries who said they’d take it, we were having the darndest time finding someone who’d take it. Finally, some civic-minded Jews said they’d be willing to take it all since some of it was theirs—stolen from, you know, the 6,000,000. Congress agreed because we are a moral country. (Extra credit: how many grams of gold are in six metric tons of it?)

In Section 102, Senator D’Amato just goes ahead and gives the gold to Jews who, being alive in 1998, manifestly weren’t victims of any planned program of extermination. Then, Senator D’Amato thought it might be a good idea to tack on an extra $30 million from US taxpayers for reasons having nothing whatsoever to do with the election battle for his Senate seat raging that year up in New York against challenger Chuck Schumer.

Senator D’Amato was also the sponsor on S. 1900, the U.S. Holocaust Assets Commission Act of 1998. This act created a commission to facilitate the transfer of gold, precious jewels, insurance policies (foreign and domestic), art, books, financial instruments, and real estate—booty—in the possession of US federal, state, or local governments, the Federal Reserve Bank, or its member banks to Jewish Holocaust organizations.

The chairperson of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council was made a member of that commission, and the Holocaust Memorial Museum provided the list of Jewish Holocaust victims. The bill provides “restitution” to “victims of the Holocaust” via the “return of assets” looted from “Holocaust victims” “at any time after January 30, 1933.”

How do you say “ka-ching” in Hebrew?

But Holocaust victims in 1933? Does even Deborah Lipstadt claim the Holocaust started that early? How could assets be looted from Holocaust victims before there was even a Holocaust?

Well, see, there’s this agenda…

January 30, 1933 was the day Hitler was appointed Chancellor of Germany. From the Talmudic point of view, one of his first acts precipitated the greatest tragedy that could conceivably occur to the Jewish people. This was the real holocaust and in less than two months, Judah Declares War on Germany. You know, a Holy War for Judah, as the ADL put it in 1937.

World Jewry launched an international boycott of all German exports. Why? What had Germans done to trigger the Jewish uber-BDS?

Hitler had ended usury—ended the charging of interest by the central banks—ended the debt slavery that has us Americans paying more than $1.5 trillion dollars per year just in interest to our own central bank, the privately-owned Fed. Hitler removed the parasite attached to the German neck and, within eight years, the German economy was the wonder of the world. He removed the parasite that had the Germans living in poverty in their own country—the same parasite that has an unconscionable and growing number of us Americans living in poverty in our own country today—usury.

And that, my friends, is what the Judaic conspirators think of when they think of the Holocaust—not a great tragedy, but a great tragedy narrowly averted. The valiant Germans nearly succeeded in forcibly removing the deadly parasite of central bank usury from the Western neck.

We are to blame for their failure.

What’s obvious, if you are a Judaic conspirator, is the real Holocaust must never be seen by the peoples of the world. The role of the Holocaust Memorial Museum, then, is to manage that perception in order to protect the overarching agenda—absolute global Jewish supremacy.

And, in the grand Talmudic fashion, we enslaved American dupes are paying the Holocaust Memorial Museum for our chains—$1.5 billion, so far. See chart above.

Buy Me a Coffee

I’ve written before about what they are up to currently at the Holocaust Museum and will write more because there is lots more to write. But, today is Thanksgiving Day here in my poor country, so that’s enough for now.

Also, those of us who are committed to writing for the sake of acting in terms of the world as it really is are experiencing suppression of our work by Substack. So if you believe in our work,

Share