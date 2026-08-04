Note: These are two short-ish chapters so I’m combining them as the story builds to its denouement. I’m trying to write the blurb for the back cover of the book, but, as it should be in the third person, I’m having trouble with it. If anyone can offer something in that regard, please comment or DM me.

Setting the Stage

The next day, Thursday, mid-morning, the administrators of the Osage Grove Community Facebook group received a request from a Jo Anna Clift to join their group. Though the initial maelstrom among their membership concerning Ollie Peterson had abated somewhat, the threads on that subject were still very active. Jo Anna’s request was quickly granted. She left a few innocuous comments here and there waiting for someone to post a comment to which she could immediately and appropriately respond.

That opportunity came soon enough when one of our most ruthless moralists, Rebecca Starke-Bullock, left a comment to the effect that she, for one, taught her three boys that hatred against Jews was hatred against everyone. It was vitally important, in her view, that the community of Osage Grove take a firm and public stand against racism, antisemitism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, and all forms of hate so that the young people of our town understood absolutely that hatred against anyone is never okay. Ollie Peterson needed to be made an example of, in her view, to counter the narrative pushed by apologists for white supremacy, like Vicky Morelli.

Jo Anna responded immediately, “It seems to me that since the Peterson boy, however inadvertently, has dragged our whole community onto the national stage, the appropriate venue for him to issue his apology would be the community meeting tomorrow evening at the auditorium.”

The likes poured in, soon eclipsing the comment to which it was attached. Rebecca Starke-Bullock, not to be outdone, jumped in with a full-throated endorsement of Jo Anna’s idea, adding powerful moral reasons, which included references to the Holocaust, why there couldn’t be a better time and place for Ollie’s apology. Jo Anna smiled and closed the Facebook tab.

On Grand Avenue, Cherry Eccleston’s white-schmeared mouth twitched with pleasure as she followed these comments. This couldn’t be more perfect. She forwarded a link to the thread to Rabbi Fersko, who, in turn, forwarded it to her congregant, Jeff Gruenfeld, national news reporter at the New York Times.

Ollie Peterson was absent from school again on Thursday, causing Hal Turner enormous consternation. The little bastard was leaving him holding the bag instead of just stepping up like a man and doing the right thing.

Mr. Turner’s sentiment was echoed among the old guys at the QuikMart, who, when they learned Ollie had skipped school again, agreed that real men didn’t run away from their problems. I’m sorry to say I, too, may have made some comments at the time along these lines.

But Ollie had something more important to attend to that day. If you will remember, he was to help Fred put the final sealer over the mosaic face on Hartmann’s Rock that day so it could be dry and finished before the cold front rolled in late the following afternoon. And this is when he and Fred were to discuss “love.” Roll your eyes if you want but this was perhaps the most important part of this whole story.

But back to our poor little town, caught up in the passions of the mob.

Beth arrived for her shift at 11:00 am at the Dairy Queen in a noticeably calmer frame of mind than she had been in the day before. But, no sooner had she clocked in than she was told that Hal Turner was out front and wanted to talk to her. She was still tying on her apron when she emerged from the back and approached Mr. Turner waiting at the counter.

“Hey, Hal,” she said.

“Hello, Beth,” Mr. Turner said. “I don’t mean to take you away from your work, but I am concerned. Ollie did not come to school again today, and I was wondering whether you were aware of that.”

“Oh, yes,” said Beth, “I am. I meant to call the school and let y’all know. I gave him my permission to be absent today. Religious reasons.”

“Religious reasons! What rel— I mean, what—“ Mr. Turner stumbled.

“I’m busy right now,” Beth replied. “The lunch rush is starting, but I will drop off some literature at the high school later.” She spun on her heel and went to her station.

“But I need to know whether Ollie will apologize to Deb Eccleston,” he called after her. Beth put on her drive thru headphones and paid him no mind.

Mr. Turner returned to his vehicle, agitated and at a loss. He squeezed into his burnt-orange Ford Ranger, pulled out his phone, and reread the email he’d received from Cherry Eccleston.

“Mr. Turner,” it read, “I have learned that the Peterson boy is absent from school again today. A school has a duty not only to its students but to the larger community. As the principle, you are the person most directly responsible for the behavior of the students at Osage Grove Jr/Sr High, including for their attendance. I do not want this to become any more serious than it already is, but counsel informs me that the harm to my daughter from the Peterson boy’s attack increases with any delay in the apology he owes my daughter. To the extent your office, through willful obstruction or through negligence, contributes to that delay, you may be held personally liable.”

Sitting in the Dairy Queen parking lot, Mr. Turner replied, “Dear Cherry, I have just met with Ollie’s mother, Beth. She says she gave him permission to be absent from school today for religious reasons. I am in the process of trying to determine what that means. We are doing our best to see Ollie back in class, I can assure you.” Then he clicked the “send” button.

Before he backed out of the parking space, Mr. Turner quickly checked the Facebook page. “Dear god,” he exclaimed to himself when he read Jo Anna’s suggestion that Ollie apologize at the community meeting the following evening. Her comment already had more than two hundred likes. He had a sudden image of being made to be the one sitting on a stage, awkwardly introducing Ollie and Deb to the audience. Was this to be some kind of performance? Was Ollie expected to get on bended knee? Was he, Hal Turner, expected to denounce discrimination? Would Cherry Eccleston be on stage, too? Would she denounce him and his administration?

Lord, Mr. Turner really needed to talk to Beth.

In a panic, Mr. Turner exited his vehicle and strode to the employees entrance in the back of the Dairy Queen and knocked loudly on the door. He had to make Beth understand, but, even as he knocked, he realized he’d made a mistake. What was he planning to do? Call her away from her work and make threats? Have a debate? Just as he turned to hasten back to his vehicle, the employees’ door swung open. It was that pothead Logan kid, staring at him in surprise.

“Austin!” Mr. Turner scrambled. He and the Logan kid had a long, frequently disharmonious, history. But he couldn’t just stand there. He had to say something. “Listen, we’d love to see you come back to school and get your diploma.” What an ass he felt like.

The Logan kid’s expression never changed as he tried to process this completely unexpected visit. “Well,” said Mr. Turner, “I’m sure you are busy. Good-bye.” With that, Mr. Turner turned his muscular bulk and, adopting his most confident, business-as-usual, swagger, made a bee-line back to his vehicle.

The Logan kid watched until Mr. Turner had squeezed himself into his Ford Ranger. He gave his head a shake, closed the door, and got back on the line. Fucking lunatics in this world.

The Walkout

Dylan Bendicksen did, in fact, fall asleep during first period on Thursday morning, just as he had nodded off while his dad had been giving him a dressing down in the living room before he left for school. Roger, of course, was beside himself, and he had worked too damn hard to let some yadda...yadda...yadda.

In class, Josh Champion gave him the occasional poke in the back to prevent him from being too obvious.

And where was Ollie? The whole school was discussing the raging controversy that had seized our little town.

A little bit about Josh Champion and his long-time girl, Sophia Simms. Josh was personable and lived up to his last name. Though only a junior, he had taken over the starting quarterback position on the varsity football team midway through the season and then gone undefeated until the first round in the state championships. He was hands down the best athlete in the junior class and famous in the town. Sophia Simms was Josh’s girlfriend. She was attractive, genuinely nice, smart, and had a reputation for always saying exactly what she thought. Josh and Sophia were the leaders in the class.

Dylan took Josh and Sophia aside before homeroom. “You guys,” he said, “Ollie is getting shafted by this apology thing. The whole town is against him. I think we need to do something to show our support and make people listen to our side of the story. It’s not right that all these boomers are out there deciding this and that and completely ignoring the kids who actually were there when it happened.”

“I’m glad you’re standing up for your friend,” observed Sophia.

“I know,” said Dylan. “I should have been standing up for him from the beginning. My Dad—“ He stopped himself. “But, I want to really stand up for him and not with just words,” he said. “Really show this town that we are on his side. I want to make people listen, make them understand Ollie didn’t do anything wrong—take some sort of action.”

“Like what?” asked Josh.

“I don’t know. Maybe hang a sign from the old railroad bridge?”

“Hmm,” said Sophia. She was thinking. “Wait. Here’s what we should do. We should have a walkout—a silent protest in solidarity.” Dylan smiled to himself. Ollie had predicted Sophia would say exactly this. Damn, his friend was a genius sometimes.

As she thought about it, Sophia became increasingly enamored with her idea. “It would be perfect,” she enthused, “to do it in Ms. Farrell’s class, since that’s where it all started. Just after the bell rings, everyone in the class gets up and doesn’t say anything and just walks outside and sits around the South Lawn.” She grabbed Josh’s arm. “Oh, let’s do it. We have to do this. He is our friend and it would be wrong to make him face this all alone.” She turned to Dylan. “What do you think? A walkout in History?”

“Yeah,” said Dylan. “Fuck yeah.” Josh agreed, too, of course, and so word spread among the juniors that everyone would get up and silently exit the building just after the bell rang to start 6th period. And they would stay out there for the whole period no matter what.

Back up in Hartmann’s Rock, Ollie received a text from Dylan: They’re doing it.

“Fred, they are going to do the walkout!” Ollie exclaimed excitedly.

One student who remained unexcited about the planned walkout was Deb Eccleston. She sent a text to her mother after she got wind of it, letting her know what the students were planning to do. Cherry’s mouth twitched with pleasure, aggravating again the painful blisters that covered her lips. She applied some more of the white balm and took another Percoset.

Then she responded to her daughter’s text: They are doing it to mock you. I need to get a picture of you sitting alone in the classroom.

Deb: If you come here, I will hide in the bathroom.

Cherry closed her phone without responding, then began the journey up to the second floor to shower and change clothes. She paused halfway up the stairs to catch her breath. Maybe they could knock out the wood-paneled front hall closet and put a chair lift in there. She wondered whether the closet was deep enough to accommodate her girth.

When the 6th period bell rang, 58 juniors from three classrooms rose and walked out of the school and took up positions on the South Lawn. The students had done a good job of keeping their plans from the faculty members and the teachers were surprised. “Where do you think you’re going?” they demanded when the students began filing out.

The students hadn’t planned on the question, though, in hindsight, it was obviously going to be asked. But spontaneity can sometimes provide the best answers. One student began chanting “Ollie! Ollie!” and his chant was immediately taken up by all the other students exiting their classrooms. “Ollie! Ollie! Ollie!” The shouts rang through the halls, bringing Mr. Turner flying out of his office. “God, a rebellion,” he moaned.

In the other classrooms, among the seniors and sophomores and so on, many of the students had also heard about the junior class walkout and quickly explained to their classmates what the shouts of “Ollie! Ollie!” were all about. Within ten minutes of the beginning of the 6th period, the entire student body of Osage Grove Jr/Sr High—more than 300 students—had left their seats and were headed toward the South Lawn. All but one. Deb Eccleston, the school’s only Jewish student. She sat alone in Ms. Farrell’s classroom, hunched over her phone, her face pinched and angry, her soul in torment. They will always hate you, Rabbi Fersko had promised her, and here was the proof, was it not? Even Ms. Farrell was gone, consulting with the other teachers in the teachers’ lounge about this unprecedented event. Deb Eccleston’s resentment grew and grew as she and Rabbi Fersko exchanged texts.

Then Dylan, out with the other students, said, “I gotta piss,” and he went back into the school. He walked to Ms. Farrell’s classroom and looked through the narrow window in the door. He saw Deb still hunched over in her chair, alone in the room. Opening the door, he went in, walked up quietly behind her, and slid a piece of paper in front of her. Then left without a word.

Deb remained motionless until Dylan had left the room, then she opened the slip of paper. On it was a phone number and the words, “Please call me. I want to talk to you as a friend. Ollie.” She stared at it for a long while, then smiled. She put the slip of paper in her bag.

The walkout was Jo Anna’s idea, but that last bit—the note to Deb—was Ollie’s.

Out on the lawn, 300 phones were broadcasting the images and videos of the students’ walkout all over social media. Back in his office, Principal Turner asked his phone, “How do you end a student walkout?”

The phone responded, “A structured, non-confrontational response emphasizing formal attendance policies is usually best.”

What the fuck is a “structured response”? Mr Turner wondered. He closed his phone and eyed the baseball bat he’d kept as a prop in his office ever since he saw that one movie from the 1980s. Too confrontational, he decided. He grabbed his bullhorn and took one last scan through the Facebook posts in order to gauge the temperature in the community.

Rebecca Starke-Bullock had just posted a comment, which was already racking up the likes. “Sometimes it is necessary for a community to put aside differences and come together for the common good. OG needs to unite behind a strong statement that our community will not tolerate hate in any form. Perhaps Principal Turner should be arrested and charged with dereliction of duty in order to make it clear that we do not condone whatever it is that is happening at the high school right now.”

“What the—okay, this has got to stop.” Mr. Turner stood and, forgetting to check the batteries in his bullhorn, opened his office door.

From the principal’s office at Osage Grove Jr/Sr High one has a clear line of sight, past Clara Iverson, over the counter, through the plate glass front of the main office, across the forum, through the full plate glass front of the school’s main entrance, out to the visitors’ parking lot, and to the street beyond. When Mr. Turner opened the door, every law enforcement officer on duty with nothing else to do, which is to say, every officer on duty, was streaming into the parking lot. Even some off-duty sheriff’s deputies were arriving.

Principal Turner decided he needed to run this past Superintendent Miller. He backed back into his office and quietly shut the door.

Simultaneously with the arrival of Cherry Eccleston some 15 minutes later at the entrance to the visitors’ parking lot, was the arrival from the opposite direction of a news crew from KTKA-TV, the ABC affiliate out of Topeka. Cherry’s already over-taxed heart began to pump more rapidly as she waited for the news truck to make its turn into the parking lot. She followed close behind. They would certainly want to interview the mother of the victim. The news van parked and the reporter and cameraman headed toward the office to register their presence on campus with the administration. Cherry was snuffling as fast as she could behind them. She didn’t think to wonder how they had gotten to Osage Grove so quickly all the way from Topeka.

In the office, behind the door that said “PRINCIPAL,” Hal Turner stood with his ear pressed up against it, listening to Lisa Gonzales, the reporter for the KTKA-TV Channel 49 Action News team explaining to Clara Iverson who they were and what they intended to do.

Ms. Iverson asked them sweetly to sign in to the visitors’ log.

“We’d like to get a statement from the school,” Gonzales said, eyeing the door marked “PRINCIPAL.” “Is the principal available?”

“I’ll check,” said Ms. Iverson, sitting down at her desk. Mr. Turner scurried back to his desk just as the light on his phone began blinking. He steeled himself and reached for the receiver, but froze when he heard another voice—loud and aggressive—in the outer office.

It was the Eccleston beast. “I am the mother of the victim in this antisemitic attack,” said the voice. “I want to speak to my daughter.”

Mr. Turner had a sudden vision of himself standing big and powerful and meek as a mouse, the camera rolling, as the Eccleston beast, stabbing her finger at his barrel chest, gave him a good tongue-lashing. “Oh, hell no,” muttered Mr. Turner. Still clutching his bullhorn, Mr. Turner slipped out the side door in his office and headed for the faculty parking lot on the north side of the building. He had some vague notion that it was vitally important that he speak with Superintendent Miller in person about this snowballing disaster. It turned out that Superintendent Miller would disagree and order him to return to the high school immediately and get those kids back into their classrooms.

In the office, meanwhile, Lisa Gonzales turned to Cherry Eccleston. Though momentarily startled by her appearance, she was a professional and quickly recovered. “You are the mother of the victim?” she asked.

“Yes, I am,” replied Cherry.

“Would you be willing to answer a few questions on camera?”

“Yes, of course,” replied Cherry.

“Meet us later out where the students are assembled.” Gonzales left the office and ran down the hall to catch up with her cameraman, a seasoned professional, who was already well down the hall toward the north exit and the faculty parking lot.

Cherry turned to Clara Iverson. “Have you called for my daughter yet?” Ms. Iverson started and quickly picked up the intercom.

“Deb Eccleston, please come to the office. Deb Eccleston.” Clara Iverson’s voice rang through the empty classrooms and hallways. In Ms. Farrell’s classroom, Deb Eccleston looked up. It’s probably my mother, she said to herself. She gathered up her stuff and headed toward the office.

As she often did walking down these halls, Deb Eccleston pictured her father when he was her age, nearly fifty years ago, walking these same halls—laughing with these kids, going to their parties, sitting among them at lunch. Her heart ached. She missed him. She envied him. She wondered for the millionth time what had been his purpose—and Jon Weiss’ purpose—in forcing her to live here when they knew she would be hated just as Rabbi Fersko had forewarned: all Jews are always eventually hated everywhere.

As Deb passed into the forum, she looked to her left, out at the visitors’ parking lot. Sure enough, there was her mother’s car. And a television news truck. It was all so very, very exhausting. She thought of the South Lawn, of the kids all assembled there in the sunshine without her. She pictured her father among them, laughing and becoming an adult. Then she pictured her mother waiting in the office—separate, discontented, always the vengeful victim, waiting to use her daughter to flog the gentiles. She thought of the note from Ollie. I want to talk to you as a friend, it said. She stopped. Then she smiled again and veered left, cutting straight through the forum and out of the doors leading to student parking. She got into her car and drove around to the far side of the tennis courts. She parked where she had a clear view of the South Lawn. And there she remained for the rest of the school day, her phone off, watching the events unfolding at the school, and thinking and thinking and thinking about her life.

In New York, Jeff Gruenfeld, monitoring the Facebook page, sent a query to his editor, who responded: Go. A few hours later, Gruenfeld hopped on the PATH out to Newark and got a very early morning flight to Kansas City. The New York Times would be there to cover Ollie’s apology.