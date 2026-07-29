Note: As the editing continues, it’s becoming nearly impossible to maintain continuity between the serialization and the current manuscript. For example, the chapter below is now Ch. 21. I’ll be making the final selection of the cover art today and the manuscript will be ready for the printer by August 22, but, if the serialization can’t be maintained for my subscribers here, I’ll just post a link to the entire novel.

It appears that roughly 800 people are continuing to read Ollie’s Apology as I post it, about half of them within the first day of posting a new chapter. I interpret that as a very high level of interest and I imagine this book in the hands of all the real Ollies out there—Jew and gentile—who, like me at that age, just had no idea.

I also want to express gratitude to the subscribers whose hard work and financial support behind the scenes are making this book possible.

Ollie’s plea left Beth in an impossible position. On the one hand, she had dedicated her life to providing Ollie with the “normal and comfortable” childhood of which both she and Ollie’s father had been deprived. On the other hand, she had always striven to be a worthy role model for her son by living a life of high moral character. Ollie’s appeal from the moral high ground brought these two bedrock principles into direct opposition.

Jo Anna discerned the inner conflict in Beth and even had a vague idea of the underlying facts precipitating Beth’s distress. She needs some space, Jo Anna decided. “Dylan,” she said, “you asked how it was that my great-grandfather came to be arrested by the FBI. It is an interesting and shocking story and I shall relate it now if everyone is in agreement.

“Heinrich Hartmann,” Jo Anna began, “purchased the great rock that bears his name, the hill behind it, and 480 acres of farmland across the highway below. He also purchased a substantial amount of open prairie ranch land just south of Manhattan. And he built this house for himself and his nine children, completing it in 1926. As his children grew into adulthood, they remained in the area, and the Hartmanns became a prominent and well-regarded family in the Osage Grove community—five of his six oldest marrying into local families.

“The three oldest of Heinrich’s children were boys. The next three were girls, then two more boys and, finally, a girl. That youngest girl was my grandmother.

“Now, in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, in tandem with the Great Wave, there were many ethnically-based social clubs in the United States. They were formal and organized nationally. They were places where people could socialize with others who shared their cultural histories, spoke their language, and so on. There were Irish, Polish, Italian, German, Jewish, and many other flavors of social clubs.

“An early Jewish social club was called B’nai B’rith, which was founded by German-Jews in New York City. It was Yiddish-speaking. Out of it arose the unprincipled Jewish attack-dog, the Anti-Defamation League–the ADL, with which, unfortunately, we are all familiar today.

“The German social club was called the German Bund. It was German-speaking.

“In the wake of the massive carnage and pure stupidity of WWI, the German Bund, like the American people in general, became fiercely antiwar and isolationist. ‘Never again’ in the years after WWI meant that never again must such a brutal and destructive and unnecessary war be allowed.

“But war was approaching—an even more catastrophic one than the one that ended in 1918.

“When Hitler took power in Germany on January 20, 1933—the official start of the Holocaust, according to the US Congress, he began dismantling the choke hold the Jews had on Germany under the terms of the Jewish brokered Treaty of Versailles, which ended WWI. In particular, he ended the charging of interest by Germany’s central bank. From the Jewish perspective, that is the real Holocaust. As a result, in 1933, the world’s Jews literally declared war on Germany. Headlines blared out ‘Judea declares war on Germany.... Jews of all the World Declare War on Germany’.

“None of this is taught in our nation’s schools. No movie dramatizes these events. But they are true and the political struggle on the world stage naturally spilled over into the ethnic social clubs in the United States—including B’nai B’rith and the German Bund. The Jewish social clubs worked to bring the United States to war against Germany. The German social clubs worked to prevent that. This made the German Bund, in the Jewish propaganda, ‘pro-Hitler.’ And many German-Americans were, in fact, ‘pro-Hitler,’ as many Germans themselves were.

“But what did it mean to be ‘pro-Hitler’ or ‘pro-Nazi’ in the 1930s? Hitler was a democratically elected leader of a country acting in the best interests of its own people. There was no war, no Auschwitz, no blitzkrieg at that point. Why shouldn’t an American express support for Hitler? After all, there were plenty of ‘pro-Soviet’ and ‘pro-Communist’ Jews in the US at the time, and there was an actual genocide of mind-blowing proportions–the greatest holocaust in human history–in progress in the USSR all through the 1930s.

“An antiwar movement calling itself ‘America First’ took root among students at Yale University and quickly grew into a nationwide phenomenon with wide support among the American people. Its most famous member was Charles Lindbergh, an American hero, the world’s first global media superstar, and a staunch opponent to another war against Germany. Heinrich Hartmann, a member of the German Bund here in Osage Grove, became a close ally of Lindbergh’s and a leader of the America First movement in Kansas.”

Jo Anna looked at Dylan. “That was why he was arrested by the FBI.”

“The FBI,” said Fred, “was under the direction at the time of a man named J. Edgar Hoover, a closeted homosexual and almost certainly ‘Jefferey Epstein-ed’ long before Jefferey Epstein was even born. Documents declassified in the 1980s show close cooperation between the FBI and members of the ADL during the 1930s to counter the influence of the German Bund. Hundreds of Jews from around the country worked as unpaid informants, feeding the names of ‘pro-Nazi subversives’ to the FBI in the years before we officially went to war with Germany. Using these lists of names, 14,000 German-Americans were rounded up by the FBI and put into concentration camps here in the US at the outbreak of the war.

“Heinrich Hartmann and his three oldest sons were among the 14,000 German-Americans arrested by the FBI. Heinrich died under mysterious circumstances in a camp in Texas. The three sons emerged destitute. All the Hartmanns’ property had been confiscated under emergency wartime powers and was held by the State of Kansas. The rest of the family fled, financially ruined, to California, their original destination, where they dispersed and faded away.

“In the 1990s, Congress passed ‘wartime reparations’ legislation by which such properties as were seized from Heinrich Hartmann and his three oldest boys in the 1940s were sold at auction and the proceeds deposited into a fund to benefit ‘Holocaust survivors.’”

“What?” exclaimed Ollie. “The government seized the property of German Americans and locked them in concentration camps for opposing the war and fifty years later transferred that property to Jews?”

“And you won’t believe how those ‘survivors’ were identified,” said Fred. “The Director of the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, was given the authority by Congress to provide the names of who gets the money.”

“It’s hard to believe,” said Ollie. “It’s like our Congress is clowns.”

“And last year,” added Jo Anna, “Congress provided $65 million in funding for the Holocaust Museum.”

“This property,” continued Fred, “the old Hartmann Place, escaped that fate because the town of Osage Grove took possession of it early on. The mechanics of that remain a mystery, but my suspicion is that old Heinrich had friends here who maneuvered to save his house since they had been unable to save him or his family.”

“And they had done nothing wrong!” exclaimed Ollie. “Those 14,000 German-Americans had done nothing except oppose war. It’s really unbelievable.”

Now, after the link to the article in the Baltimore Jewish Times had been posted to Facebook, Beth’s phone had been receiving a barrage of messages. She watched them as they came in, but left them unopened until she saw one arrive from Roger Bendicksen. She opened it and read: Beth, Dylan says you are still up at Fred Clift’s. He says you hit him with a knife, that Ollie isn’t going to apologize, and that he agrees with that decision. I need to know what’s going on. Ollie is solidly connected to the greenhouse and this could have a hugely negative impact on my livelihood. I thought you would be back by now. Are you still insisting Ollie do the right thing and just apologize so that we (and by we I mean this whole town) can put this behind us? Please respond.

Beth looked up at Dylan who was now engrossed in the story of the great injustice suffered by the builder of the house in which he was sitting.

When Fred finished speaking, Beth asked, “Dylan, did you tell your father that you agree with Ollie that he shouldn’t apologize?”

“I’m sorry, Beth,” Dylan replied, “I had to change my mind. I can’t help it. Ollie is right about this. The genocide in Gaza just isn’t okay. I know you will be angry and the town will be angry and my dad will be angry and we could lose everything and the school will get investigated and Osage Grove will be known as an antisemitic town, but Ollie is right. If he apologizes to Deb Eccleston for something he didn’t do, he is going along with killing innocent children for the Jews and it’s just not right.”

Dylan’s about-face, of course, touched Ollie’s heart and he nodded an acknowledgment of friendship and respect to Dylan. And Jo Anna rose from her chair and stood beside Dylan, giving him a grandmotherly squeeze. “What a good young man you are, Dylan. Ollie is lucky to have such a friend.”