When Fred and Ollie emerged through the opening between the retaining wall and the Ponderosa, they discovered Dylan on the wall bench waiting for them. Roger had forwarded the Baltimore Jewish Times article to Dylan, who was reading it when they arrived. This whole thing was getting way, way out of hand.

“Hello, Dylan,” Fred greeted him.

“Hi,” Dylan replied. He handed his phone to Ollie. “Check out this article, bro,” he said. “It’s about the history of Nazis in Osage Grove and how you are an antisemite and how the school is going to be investigated.”

“History of Nazis in Osage Grove!” Fred exclaimed in surprise.

Dylan turned to him. “Yes. The builder of this very house was arrested for being a Nazi by the FBI.” There was a challenge in his voice.

Almost imperceptibly, Fred recoiled, but Dylan caught the flinch. “Where was this?” Fred asked.

“In a newspaper—a national one.”

“Let’s go inside,” suggested Fred, “and let the women know we are back. Then let’s read this article and try to understand what’s happening here.”

Fred stopped on the way in and gathered up an armload of firewood from under the steps. It was going to be a chilly night. Ollie returned Dylan’s phone to him and gathered up an armload as well. Dylan, pointedly, did not. Instead, he sent the link to the Baltimore Jewish Times article to Ollie’s phone.

“Your mom is here,” Dylan said to Ollie as they were going up the stairs.

“I figured,” said Ollie.

“She really insisted. She was going to come by herself, but her car wouldn’t start.”

“She needs a new battery,” said Ollie. Someday when I’m rich, he said to himself.

Fred and Ollie deposited their loads of wood in the wood box next to the fireplace just as Jo Anna and Beth entered from the porch.

“Mom...,” Ollie said.

“Ollie, it’s time to go home,” Beth said. “Dylan?” She motioned with her head and turned to leave.

“Wait, Mom...”

Beth stopped at the front door. “Ollie, we are leaving!”

Ollie had no choice really. He wouldn’t directly defy his mother. But he wanted her to understand. “Please, Mom,” he said.

“Ollie, you promised me this morning you were going to apologize to Deb Eccleston today.”

“When I got called into the office,” Ollie interjected.

Beth ignored the cagey caveat. “If you’d done that, if you’d listened to me, if you’d kept your promise, this would all be over already and life would be going on as before. Now, look what’s happened. The whole town has turned against you while you are out here in a rock with an old man.”

Beth was working herself into a fury. Who the fuck were these people taking her son into rocks and researching the Florida Department of Corrections? Beth turned angrily to Fred, “What does that even mean ‘in a rock’? What were you doing out there with my son?”

“Mom! Nothing! We were talking. We were inside Hartmann’s Rock just talking. Talking about many things, Mom. Important things. Please just sit down and let me explain. I don’t want to leave, yet.”

“Yes,” said Jo Anna. “Please stay, Beth. I have jars and jars of green chile stew already made. I’ll heat some and it will be perfect on this cool evening. I’m sure we’re all famished. Fred will light a fire in the fireplace.”

Jo Anna hurried into the kitchen as Beth hesitated at the door. It was Dylan who gave her the “out” she needed to relent. “Well,” Dylan said, as Fred began placing logs in the see-through fireplace joining the living room with the dining room, “they’re going to change the name of Hartmann’s Rock, anyway.”

Fred paused in his preparations. “What’s that?” he asked. “Who is going to change the name of Hartmann’s Rock?”

“The committee they’re forming about Ollie’s apology,” replied Dylan. “They’re going to change the name to something non-Nazi.”

Jo Anna reappeared in the kitchen doorway. “Where did you hear this?” she asked Dylan.

“It’s all over Facebook,” Dylan replied. It was clear that the Clifts were unaware of what was happening in that sphere—were put on their heels.

Jo Anna gave an indignant snort, “We’ll see about that.”

Beth thought maybe Dylan was right. Let Dylan expose the old man for a fraud in front of Ollie. Let Ollie make the decision himself to cut his tie with the old man. Far better than using up her parental capital on making him leave against his will. She retook her former seat, even taking a drink from her room temperature lemonade.

As the aroma of green chile stew and baking bread emanated from the kitchen, Dylan positioned himself between where Beth was sitting and where Fred was building the fire. “Well, if the whole town votes to change the name, I guess they will,” he said.

Fred looked up at him. “If it comes down to a contest between Jo Anna and the entire State of Kansas, the smart money will be on Jo Anna.” He chuckled, but there was worry in it.

Ollie had seated himself in the same armchair into which he had sunk earlier that day when Fred had revealed to him his “self-portrait.” Darkness had fallen and the window’s bottom sill was low enough that, even in his seat, he could see the larger portion of the lights of our little town down below and the lights of the farmsteads stretching down the valley—warm and familiar in the quiet night. Dylan kept glancing at him, trying to determine whether he had read his text exposing Fred as a fraud. He judged that he hadn’t. “Peterson, you should read my texts to you.”

“Read them out loud,” said Beth, “I want to hear this, too.”

“Yes,” agreed Fred. “We should all hear, if that’s okay with you, Dylan.” The fire was blazing, now, in the fireplace. “Let’s all take a seat at the dining room table.”

Dylan hadn’t planned for Ollie to read his texts out loud, but, he thought, all the better. “Sure,” he said. Fred opened the grate to the fireplace on the dining room side while the company took seats at the enormous oak table that had once accommodated Mr. and Mrs. Heinrich Hartmann and all their children.

Fred went to a sideboard and retrieved five stone soup bowls and set them on the table along with their respective place settings. The guests heard the electric mixer in the kitchen start up. It was beating heavy cream Jo Anna had skimmed from the top of the stainless steel container in which she carried the milk she purchased from a dairy farmer up the valley. Beth was going to be tasting Jo Anna’s butter after all.

Jo Anna brought an autumn centerpiece from the kitchen and placed it in the center of the dining room table. The water glasses were filled and soon the table was loaded with a great stone tureen holding the stew and two bread boards with their loaves of fresh baked bread, placed alongside their own stone ramekins full of freshly churned butter.

Ollie opened his phone. He clicked on the link Dylan had just sent him. “The name of the paper is the Baltimore Jewish Times,” he read.

Ollie began reading. I’ve already described the contents of that article, so I won’t repeat it here, but the effect on those gathered was pronounced. Beth in particular was mortified.

As Ollie read, Jo Anna made periodic comments expressing shock or outrage to give Ollie a chance to eat. The only other interruption was from Dylan, who, after watching Beth take a bite of the bread, said, “See? Told ya.” He couldn’t help himself. Beth sullenly admitted it was delicious.

Dylan was feeling very confident. The article was devastating and he was sure that Ollie would apologize now that he saw how serious the whole thing had gotten. His dad would be pleased how he, Dylan, had handled the situation. Even the Clifts would see, he imagined, that their precious Bolsheviks weren’t all that important now that actual Nazism in Osage Grove had been uncovered by a “national newspaper.”

“So, this is why there is a committee being formed to change the name of Hartmann’s Rock,” Fred said.

“And they want Ollie to apologize,” said Dylan. “The whole town is on the hook, now. It’s bigger than just Ollie.”

Fred stood and retrieved a glass pitcher filled with ice water from the sideboard and began going around the table refilling everyone’s glasses. “Perhaps, Jo Anna,” he said, “you could tell your story and why there is no chance we will allow the name of Hartmann’s Rock to be changed.”

“You won’t have a choice,” said Dylan rudely.

Fred glanced at Dylan angrily, but before he had a chance to respond, Jo Anna said, “Yes, I will tell my story.”

Fred was standing beside Jo Anna holding the empty water pitcher and Jo Anna touched his arm. “Dear, when you refill the water pitcher, would you please start a pot of coffee? You’ve already heard my story and I can start without you.”

He did as she suggested, leaving Dylan’s challenge unanswered.

“My story,” Jo Anna began, “begins with the Great Wave of immigration to the United States at the end of the 19th Century into the beginning of the 20th Century. Millions of immigrants arrived from countries all over Europe—Germany, Italy, Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Norway, Sweden and many others plus millions of Jews from Eastern Europe and Russia. These Eastern Jews were distinct from and soon far outnumbered the Western Jews, who had lived in the United States for generations and who were assimilated and successful and valued members of American society.

“The Western Jews were very hostile to the crude and vulgar Eastern Jews. It was the Western Jews—not the WASPS—who refused the Eastern Jews memberships into their country clubs. But the Eastern Jews soon came to dominate the Western Jews, whose very assimilation left them unable to survive the hyper-tight ethnic cohesion of the Eastern Jews, even had they not been overwhelmed by the sheer number of them.

“The new, unassimilable Eastern Jews in time came to dominate the United States itself and that domination played a decisive role in the life of my great-grandfather, who arrived at Ellis Island packed in the hold of a cattle boat as a 19-year-old immigrant from Germany in 1892.”

As Jo Anna spoke, Dylan kept stealing sidelong glances at Ollie, trying to think of a way to get the focus off of Jo Anna’s boring history lesson and back onto stuff that mattered today, like how Fred was a phony with his history lessons. But Ollie seemed completely engrossed in Jo Anna’s story. Sometimes Ollie is too polite for his own good, Dylan thought, squirming impatiently in his seat.

“My ancestor soon found himself working on a grain boat on the Great Lakes hauling the bounty produced by the German, Norwegian, and Swedish farmers of the Upper Midwest to the eastern end of Lake Ontario, where it was unloaded onto small boats able to travel down the shallow, narrow canals around Niagara Falls and then reloaded onto the deep hulled ocean-going ships that would haul it to the masses of Europe and up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

“The great inefficiency in this system was the extra loading and unloading. If a ship could be developed that had the deep, V-shaped hulls needed for ocean swells, but was still small enough to navigate the narrow, shallow canals between the ocean and the Great Lakes, the time and expense of hauling the grain from the Midwest to the population centers around the Atlantic would be greatly reduced.

“One of the problems that made it difficult to construct a ship that would work on the lakes as well as the ocean had to do with the different densities of fresh and salt water. That matters to a ship’s ballast system, through which water is taken in or expelled, depending on the conditions, in order to provide stability to the boat and keep it from capsizing. My ancestor came up with an ingenious method of accommodating both types of water, thereby overcoming one of the obstacles to building ships that could operate both on the lakes and in the ocean.

“There was an immediate demand for the system my ancestor invented, so he quit his job on the grain boat and began building and improving his system in a rented warehouse on the Cleveland waterfront. The business grew and he built a small factory. His hard work and fair dealing gained him a sterling reputation on both the Canadian and American sides of the Great Lakes and, by the time World War I broke out, he was a rich, 41-year-old, married father of five who still spoke with a thick German accent.”

Under the table, Dylan sent a text to his father: Ollie still hasn’t read the text proving Fred Clift is a liar.

Roger: Tell him there are people now calling for the arrest of that skinny kid from Bendicksen’s Greenhouse. See if that lights a fire under his ass.

Meanwhile, Jo Anna had continued with her story. “When WWI broke out, my ancestor had just finalized plans to build a large factory to produce his special ballast systems. But, with the advent of the war, all construction in the United States had to be approved by a special commission in Washington, DC that would look at the plans and decide whether the project was vital to the war effort or not. This commission, under a man named Bernard Baruch, a wealthy Jewish financier from New York, had absolute power over all of American industry. In my ancestor’s case, he submitted the detailed plans for his new factory to the commission, but, after a long delay, he was denied. Disappointed, he planned to wait out the war, then open his factory. Imagine his surprise when a different factory opened in Buffalo a year before the war ended, making his exact ballast system, but under the ownership of a Jew. If you care to research this, you will find many such stories from that era. All of the victims were gentiles. All of the beneficiaries were Jews.”

Dylan’s impatience had, by this time, manifested into tapping his finger on the table beside his empty bowl. Everyone had become aware of it. Even Ollie scowled at his friend. Beth put an end to it. Without a word, or even looking at him, she picked up her butter knife and smacked his hand with the flat of it. The finger-tapping stopped immediately. Stung, Dylan dug into his pocket for his phone again and, holding it under the table, sent another message to his father: Beth just hit me with her knife.

Roger: ?

Suppressing a smile, Jo Anna continued. “Upon the news of the Buffalo plant, my ancestor decided to take his wealth and pursue an opportunity in California and leave the Cleveland factory as it was. I’m told that he harbored, from then on, a deep dislike of Jews.

“My ancestor and his wife, my great-grandmother, who’d been born in Denmark but was brought as a baby to the New World, decided to take the opportunity of their move to California to go on an extended tour of the country. It was on that tour that they found themselves one morning coming north on the highway toward Osage Grove and seeing far in the distance the great rock rising out of the earth. As they drew closer, my ancestor became more and more impressed by the great rock. ‘Look! It is the only rock of its kind in any direction. It is as if the gods have dropped it here for a special purpose.’ The whole family was taken by his enthusiasm and, by the time they had reached its base, the great rock, ancient, immovable, and solitary, had taken on an almost spiritual significance for the family.

“My ancestor pulled the car off to the side of the road and the whole family got out and stood in a group looking up at it. Then my ancestor pointed to a spot high up on the eastern slope of the hill that forms the back of the great rock and said, ‘I will buy this rock and build us a magnificent house right there.’

“And he did. His name was Heinrich Hartmann.”

“Whoa,” said Ollie.

Dylan felt his advantage slipping away. “So then why did he get arrested by the FBI for being a Nazi?” he asked. It was a childish question and even he sensed it. So he shifted gears. “Ollie, would you just read the rest of my texts, please?”

Jo Anna stood. “Yes, I have been talking long enough. The most important part of my ancestor’s story is still to come and Dylan has asked about it just now. Indeed, why was he arrested by the FBI? But, I believe I will make some ice cream and give Ollie a chance to read those texts Dylan seems so anxious about. Old Sy’s cows give so much cream in their milk, this will be a good chance to use some of it up.” She picked up the empty tureen and headed for the kitchen with it. Beth stood and gathered up the bowls and flatware and followed her.

So Ollie opened his phone and brought up Dylan’s texts. He started from the top: wya

“Keep going,” said Dylan.

ollieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!

“You can skip all the short ones.”

Ollie began scrolling down. He looked up. “Liz Jenkins says she wants to date me?”

“No, I was lying to get you to respond. Keep going.”

Snickering, Ollie kept scrolling.

“My mom has issued an Amber Alert?”

“I was lying. Keep going.”

Beth called from the kitchen, “An Amber Alert, Dylan?”

“I was lying,” Dylan called back.

The men heard the ice cream maker start up in the kitchen and then Beth and Jo Anna rejoined them.

“This must be it,” said Ollie, reading: Were the Bolsheviks a Jewish movement?

No, the Bolsheviks were not a Jewish movement, and the vast majority were not Jewish. While a few prominent leaders had Jewish heritage, the party was multi-ethnic, and the idea that Bolshevism was a “Jewish conspiracy” (often called “Judeo-Bolshevism”) was an antisemitic myth used by far-right groups.

“And there’s a link to the Harvard History Department.” Ollie looked up at Fred. Dylan and Beth were watching him, too. This was Dylan’s big play.

“Dylan,” Fred said, “do me a favor, please, and ask your phone ‘Did the Bolsheviks raze thousands of churches between 1917 and 1926’?”

Dylan did as asked.

“What does it say,” Fred asked?

Dylan read,

Between 1917 and 1926, the Bolsheviks closed or destroyed thousands of churches and seized all church property. Between 1922 and 1926 alone, official histories record that 28 bishops and more than 1,200 priests were killed.

“Now ask it, ‘Did the Bolsheviks raze thousands of synagogues between 1917 and 1926’?”

Dylan read the response:

Following the 1918 decree separating church from state, the Bolsheviks seized and expropriated existing synagogue buildings. They were often re-purposed into state buildings, schools, or secular “workers’ clubs”. The vast destruction of Jewish religious infrastructure during these specific years was overwhelmingly caused by the brutal military conflicts of the Russian Civil War (1918–1921), with many synagogues and entire Jewish neighborhoods decimated by anti-Bolshevik forces and local militias.”

“So,” said Fred, “according to your phone, the Bolsheviks did, indeed, raze thousands of churches and slaughtered the priests just as I stated yesterday. The synagogues that were destroyed were destroyed by the anti-Bolshevik forces—by the Russian Christians fighting back against the Jews. In other words, the Russians themselves saw Bolshevism as a Jewish movement.

“Now, let me ask you: who do you trust more to be telling the truth on the question of whether Bolshevism was a Jewish movement? The people who were actually there at that time? Or the History Department of Harvard University?”

“The Russian people who were actually there,” said Ollie. “Of course.”

“The lesson here is ‘don’t trust your phone—or the History Department at Harvard University—on anything to do with Jews’,” said Fred.

Dylan wasn’t ready to concede the argument. “There’s more,” he said to Ollie.

So Ollie read, “This from the subreddit, r/AskHistorians:

Party Demographics: According to the 1922 Bolshevik party census, ethnic Jews made up just 5.2% of the party membership. The vast majority of Bolsheviks were ethnic Russians, followed by other minorities like Latvians, Ukrainians, and Georgians.”

”Stop there,” said Fred. “In January, 1918, within three months of the takeover by the Bolsheviks, Lenin declared antisemites to be ‘outlaws,’ which, at the time, was declaring them subject to execution.

Later that year, it officially became a capital offense to make any public statement on the role of Jews in the Bolshevik regime. Mere possession of the book, The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, for example, was punishable by execution on the spot. The Bolsheviks were taking extreme measures, in other words, to deny the Jewishness of their murderous tyranny. Is it any wonder their officially published membership figures would downplay the numbers of Jews?

“Moreover, claiming what percentage of this or that Bolshevik organ was Jewish is meaningless in the sense that those arguments mask the true levers of power. For example, few Americans today are so dense as to imagine the US launched an unprovoked attack on the nation of Iran for any reasons having to do with US national interests. All agree that the impetus for our aggression was provided by Israel and by powerful Jews in the United States. So what would we think of a future historian who denied the Jewish role in the US war on Iran by arguing Donald Trump was a gentile and only six percent of the US Congress was Jewish?”

“There’s more,” said Ollie.

Prominent Leaders: The primary leaders of the Bolsheviks—such as Vladimir Lenin (Russian/Kalmyk) and Joseph Stalin (Georgian)—were not Jewish. Leon Trotsky, a high-ranking official, was of Jewish heritage but strictly identified as a secular internationalist rather than a Jewish leader.

“Today,” said Fred, “at the state-sponsored Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Leon Trotsky, probably the Jew with more gentile blood on his hands than any other individual in history, holds a place in the permanent installation at the museum called ‘Heroes of the Jewish People’. Anything more?”

“Yes, said Ollie.

Other Left-Wing Parties: Among Russian revolutionary groups, Jews were actually more heavily concentrated in other parties, such as the Mensheviks or the Bund (a Jewish socialist organization), which competed directly with the Bolsheviks.

“The Reddit ‘historians’ are particularly dishonest here. They are referring to the political struggles before the October Revolution in which the Bolsheviks seized power. Once in power, the Bolsheviks declared all other political parties illegal. So, those Jewish organizations simply changed their names to ‘Bolshevik’ and carried on. The Jewish Bund in Odessa, for example, the city with the largest Jewish population in Russia, had long absorbed leftist Jewish political energy. They had been operating out of a local synagogue. Upon the seizure of power by the Bolsheviks in Moscow, the Bund changed its name to ‘Bolshevik’ and continued operating as before. Thus, the very first orders to raze churches and execute Christian clergy were issued from a synagogue until official headquarters could be established. Anything else?”

“Yes,” said Ollie.

Origins of the Myth: The theory of a “Jewish-Communist plot” gained traction in Europe after World War I. It was aggressively weaponized by figures like Adolf Hitler, who utilized it to scapegoat the Jewish population and fuel the Holocaust.

Fred laughed a bitter laugh. “The Reddit historians are truly contemptible. There are boatloads of documents, including official Bolshevik documents, explicitly funding the internationalization of the murderous, thieving communist abomination. In December, 1917, just two months after seizing power, the Bolsheviks provided two million rubles to fund the international communist movement. In Bavaria, Germany, in fact, a Bolshevist coup, funded by the Bolsheviks in Russia, established the Bavarian Soviet Republic in 1919. It came to power just after WWI ended when Germany was on its knees, but lasted less than a month when veterans of WWI took it upon themselves to smash the revolution. Its two leaders were hanged—both Jews.

“Hitler successfully ran against Jewish communism and was democratically elected because the people at the time were well aware of the threat that communism posed and the Jewish nature of it.

“Don’t forget, the bloodiest holocaust in human history was just reaching cruising altitude by 1919. Germans were hearing first hand accounts from ethnic Germans fleeing Russia of the horrors being inflicted on their ethnic kin back in Russia. Russians with German ancestry, called ‘Junkers,’ were tortured to death by official Bolshevik policy—tortured to death by policy!

By the time Hitler came to power in Germany sixteen years after the Bolsheviks seized power, 20 million Russian gentiles had already been murdered by the Jewish regime.

“Yes, Hitler ran against Jewish communism because Jewish communism was a bloody, vicious, existential threat to all the West—to all humanity. The idea that ‘Judeo-Bolshevism’ was a myth weaponized by the ‘far-right’ because they woke up one morning with this sudden and inexplicable dislike of Jews is a laughable lie. Anything else?”

“That’s it,” said Ollie. Everybody looked at Dylan.

Beth was the first to speak. “This was the text you were so sure would expose Mr. Clift as a fraud?”

“Please,” said Fred. “Call us Fred and Jo Anna. We’re friends.”

Dylan had no response. Even he had been persuaded of—even shocked by—the dishonesty—the sheer underhandedness—of the AI response he had forwarded to Ollie earlier in the day. “Well,” he said, “it’s not a fraud that the law is against Ollie. You read the law yourself yesterday,” he said, addressing Fred. “Who cares about the stupid Bolsheviks? Ollie should just go ahead and apologize. It doesn’t hurt anyone to say you’re sorry, but if he doesn’t, the whole town will suffer. And that’s just the truth.”

“I think he should, too,” said Beth. Jo Anna’s tale of her ancestor, Heinrich Hartmann, and Fred’s dismantling of Dylan’s ace-in-the-hole, had alleviated her earlier panic, but the threat to Ollie’s future was still there. And the fact that Jo Anna had been on the Florida Department of Corrections website added a sense of dread to the threat.

Jo Anna said, “I believe the ice cream is ready. Dear, would you help me, please?”

Asking Ollie to throw another piece of oak onto the fire, Fred rose from his chair and followed Jo Anna into the kitchen. Ollie went to the wood box and felt for the heaviest piece of wood, which, when found, he placed into the fire. Then he crouched meditatively in front of the fire, stirring it with the poker until the flames were again burning vigorously. In the kitchen, the sound of dishes and spoons clinking together could be heard until Fred emerged with a tray of dishes of ice cream and Jo Anna with a pot of fresh coffee. Once served, Fred and Jo Anna took their seats. But Ollie still remained in front of the fireplace, staring into the fire.

No one said anything as they began eating the ice cream. At last, Ollie stood and took his seat and put a spoonful of the fresh, homemade ice cream in his mouth. The cold confection seemed to crystallize his thoughts. He put down his spoon.

“Dylan,” he said, “do you remember when we found that small snapping turtle on the side of the road on our way to swimming lessons in the summer between fifth and sixth grade?”

“Yeah,” replied Dylan.

“It had been hit by a car and its front breastplate was broken and there was a little blood but the breastplate was jammed up under its main shell and so it couldn’t get its feet and head out. Remember?”

“Yeah,” Dylan again replied.

“When I picked it up, its back legs were moving. It was still alive.”

“Yeah, you took a stick and tried to pry the broken part down so it could get its head out.”

“Right, and it did get its head out, but when I let go of the broken piece, it just snapped back up where it was. You could see it was in pain by the way its back legs shivered when I pulled down the plate. You said to leave it because we were going to be late for swimming, but I couldn’t leave it to die in pain like that, of thirst and starvation, so we walked back to your house with it and I took your dad’s sledgehammer and smashed it on a rock in the alley. Remember?”

“Yeah.”

“I could feel the crunch of its shell, which is a bone, through the handle of the sledgehammer. We got yelled at for being late to swimming lessons, but I was glad I did what I did because it was the compassionate thing to do to put it out of its misery. And it was just a snapping turtle. But the feel of the crunch of the bone bothered me for a long time.”

Ollie opened his phone and said “archive.org Serge Melgunov the Red Terror in Russia 1918-1923” He waited for his phone to pull up the request. Then he searched in the document until he found what he was looking for.

“When I came across this poem about crunching bones in this unbelievable book, I was reminded of how I felt when I smashed that snapping turtle. It is a short poem by one of the interrogators working for the Bolshevik secret police, the CheKa. They were the ones running the Red Terror. The author, a guy named Eydook, who spent his days killing innocent people and torturing them to find out where they hid their money or where their relatives were hiding, was an actual poet and published a collection in—well, I can’t pronounce it—T-b-l-i-s-i—anyway, the poetry collection was called ‘CheKa’s Smile’.

“Here it is,” and Ollie read:

There is no more joy, no better music,

Than the crunching of the bones and lives.

This is why when our sight is tired,

And anger starts to boil in the chest,

I want to dash off your sentence—

A single firm: “Up against the wall! To execute!”

Ollie closed his phone and laid it on the table. He looked at Dylan and said. “I don’t understand how there could be something like that poem—that there could be a person who existed in this world who could write that poem. What kind of person believes the crunching of bones is music?

“It bothered me to crunch the bones of that snapping turtle even though I did it out of compassion for its suffering and even though I don’t even really like snapping turtles. But this guy wrote a poem about doing that to humans and enjoying it.

“A snapping turtle feels no compassion for the baby duck when it seizes it from the line swimming behind its mother and crunches its bones in its jaws. It feels no compassion for the frantic flapping of the mother duck’s wings as it watches its duckling pulled under the water. But a snapping turtle is just an animal. We don’t expect it to have compassion. How much lower than even a snapping turtle is a poet who believes the crunching of bones—the bones of fathers and sons and brothers—is music?”

Everyone at the table had stopped eating, surprised and captivated by the eloquence of the words and the depth of the feeling coming from this 17-year-old boy.

“It doesn’t even matter whether that poet was a Jew,” Ollie continued. “It is enough to know that it happened, that there was a man like that and he wrote a poem like that.

“Why don’t we know anything about what happened to the Russians?

“Why do we always study the Holocaust, but the actual genocide taking place right now in Gaza is hidden from us? Why was TikTok forced to stop showing videos of the genocide the Jews are committing against the Palestinians? Why are there no movies about that guy writing poetry about the sweet music of crunching bones?”

Dylan was staring at his friend in wonder. “I don’t know,” he said at last.

Ollie continued. “It’s not okay that we don’t know about what happened to the Russians. It’s not okay that there was so much suffering and it is forgotten by humanity. It’s not okay that we don’t talk about the little kids we are burying alive in the rubble of their own bedrooms right now. Don’t you see how it is not okay?”

Dylan said nothing and Ollie turned to his mother. “Mom, I know I promised you I would apologize to Deb Eccleston, and I know you are scared about all the bad shit that is happening, but don’t you see that, if I apologize, I’m going along with the lies? I’m saying that it is okay?”

Fred was looking at Ollie with a father’s pride and Jo Anna had her hands clasped and held to her lips. There were tears in her eyes.

“Don’t you see that I just can’t do it, Mom?”

Meanwhile, though he was careful not to display anything of the kind, Dylan was deeply moved by the passionate way in which Ollie had stated his position. The snapping turtle incident loomed large in the memories of both boys. It was from that incident forward that Dylan had begun to distinguish his friend Ollie as his own person rather than just the childhood playmate he spent the most time with.

Dylan had thought about the snapping turtle incident many times over the years, but not as Ollie had—not so much about the snapping turtle, but about Ollie’s actions regarding it. That determined compassion that Ollie displayed and his willingness to pay an actual price for it was when Dylan had really begun to be Ollie’s friend.

Ollie would not apologize to Deb Eccleston, even if he’d been the sole owner of Bendicksen’s Greenhouse—even if he actually did risk losing “everything he had worked for.” And Dylan knew it in his heart.

There was nothing Ollie could have brought up to Dylan around the table at the Clifts’ that evening that would have had a more pronounced impact on him than the snapping turtle story. He pulled out his phone and, holding it under the table, sent a text to his father: Ollie is not going to apologize.

Roger: ?

Dylan sat gazing down at that question mark until his screen went dark. Then he brought his phone back to life and sent his father a response: I also don’t think he should.