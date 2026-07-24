Note: For this serialization, I, for some reason, thought it would be important to make all the chapters roughly the same length. So, I squashed scenes together and moved them around to make them fit. I’ve decided to go back to the original for the manuscript. Just has a better rhythm and a more natural flow. And about twice as many chapters. For the manuscript, I’ll do away with the chapter titles and just use numbers.

When you finish this chapter, you’ll be at the halfway point of the novel. Now comes all the gratuitous sex and violence you’ve been waiting for. Just kidding. Thanks for reading and hope you enjoy.

Paid subscribers can find a link to the whole novel at the end of Ch 07. Give me a day to update recent changes. Work in progress here!

“No,” said Fred, “the face on this rock isn’t of Alexander.” He walked over to his backpack and took out two jars of lemonade, handing one to Ollie. “But, this project is very much a consequence of his life.” He put his fingertips against the tiled wall. “Our son was a talented and creative boy who had so much to give to the world, but, more importantly, so much to give to our people.”

“Our people?” Ollie asked.

“Yes,” chuckled Fred. “It sounds vaguely offensive, doesn’t it? My people? How gauche.”

“Gauche?”

“Uncultured. Graceless. Good whites just don’t say ‘my people’. No one blinks an eye if anyone else says ‘my people,’ but if a white person says ‘my people,’ we recoil. Why is that?”

“I think it’s because whites have the power so it’s white supremacy.”

“Do we? If everyone can say ‘my people’ except whites, are we in power? Wouldn’t the people in power be able to say ‘my people’ most of all? No, we are not in power, and since we are the only ones who are not allowed to say ‘my people’, we are the least powerful of all. That will only change when our people begin to say ‘our people’.”

“We had a Chinese exchange student,” said Ollie, “and she said ‘my Chinese people’ all the time. She was a very interesting person and I liked her. We had long conversations. She thought white people were crazy. She told me that, in China, people would get upset at a Chinese person who wasn’t a Chinese supremacist.”

“Here, this is our last row,” Fred said. They moved their materials, then Fred continued. “Your Chinese friend was right. To say ‘my people’ is powerful and necessary.

“Do you remember the American serviceman who self-immolated in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, a few years ago?”

“Oh, yeah, I do remember that,” replied Ollie.

“February 24, 2024. His name was Aaron Bushnell. I briefly thought about putting his face on this rock, because he was a hero for our people.

“He was a 25-year-old white man. Active duty Air Force. He live streamed his unbelievably courageous act. Do you remember what he said as he was walking up to the embassy to go through with his horrific death?”

“No,” replied Ollie.

“He said, ‘Many of us like to ask ourselves what we would have done during slavery. The answer is, you are doing it right now.’

“Now, that’s a remarkable thing for a 25-year-old to say. But the interesting question is: to whom was he saying it?”

“His people,” Ollie answered.

“Exactly so,” said Fred. “his message could have been directed at no one else but, our people—white founding stock Americans.

“‘’I will no longer be complicit in genocide,’ said Aaron as he stood in front of the Israeli embassy—not the White House, not the Pentagon, but the Israeli embassy—precisely the correct place to stand. Then he doused himself with gasoline and lit a match, forcing his people to look.

“Aaron Bushnell died in agony for his people. He could have aborted his plan at any moment on his walk to the embassy, but he summoned the courage to go through with it—this extreme act of protest–this supreme act of love.

“’O ye hypocrites! Liars!’, says his sacrifice, ‘so eager to score your cheap virtue points with your grand and painless condemnations of your ancestors! Out there bravely taking a stand against the enslavement of Africans—bravely condemning the complicity of your ancestors in the genocide of the Native Americans—loudly, so everyone can hear, while you are complicit in genocide right now and remain silent!’”

Ollie had stopped breaking down boxes and stood with his eyes fixed on Fred.

“The New York Times soberly reported Aaron’s self-immolation, then included at the end of its report, in a notice for those ‘struggling with mental health issues’, the number to the Suicide Crisis Hotline.”

Fred snorted with contempt. “Suicide! I know well what suicide is. Aaron Bushnell’s act was nothing near suicidal. It was sacrificial. Suicide is caused by hopelessness. Aaron Bushnell had the supreme hope that if his people just looked at what we are doing through the vile slaves in Washington who act in our name, our basic decency would cause us to rise up against the genocidal monsters who rule us.

“In this, the young man may have made a serious error in judgment, for, while we do, on occasion, produce a spirit as noble as Aaron Bushnell’s, we produce many more examples of the venal, the callous, the depraved, the treasonous, the compromised, the weak, the indifferent, the insane—the Representative Lawlers, the Senator Cruzs, the Ambassador Huckabees, the Pastor Hagees—the very worst of us, the very worst of humanity.”

Ollie’s young and honest heart caused him to cry out, “I will always stand with Aaron Bushnell!”

Fred turned and regarded the lad in the cool, semi-darkness inside the rock. His own heart ached with compassion and love for the boy. “I believe you, son,” he said with feeling, “but that path is difficult and lonely and dangerous. It is far easier to stand with the slaves.

“When one stands with the heroes, the slaves themselves will hate you for throwing a light on their dirty passions, for demonstrating by your very existence that their own degradation is a choice. They will join with their masters to destroy you. You will need transcendent strength and courage and principle to keep from falling into the muck that covers our planet. And, above all, you will need a clear-sighted love for our people.”

“But how can you love those who hate you?” Ollie asked.

“Notice that I said ‘clear-sighted love for our people’,” Fred replied. “If you love your people, you cannot love a traitor—a willful traitor. The type of love that Jesus supposedly preached is the opposite of ‘clear-sighted’. It is a blind love indifferent to the reality of the world and, therefore, it is an egocentric and irrational love.”

“I’m not very good at religion,” Ollie admitted, “and love confuses me.”

“Then we should talk about it. I am convinced, there is nothing in the world more important to understand.”

“When?” Ollie asked.

Fred thought for a moment. “Tell you what,” he said. “This mortar needs to set overnight. It’s extremely adhesive and permanent, but I still seal it against the elements. I’m going to try to do all that tomorrow so it has time to dry, too, before the freeze hits. If you like, and your mother is amenable, of course, you can help me with that. And, while we’re doing that, we can have a long symposium concerning love.”

And so they cleaned up and neither the old man nor the boy spoke again until they had left the crack in the rock and were back up on the path. Then Ollie said, “I’m guessing that the face on the rock isn’t Jesus.”

“No, no,” Fred replied. “Jesus wasn’t one of our people.”

They began the return trip to the house, the wagon rattling with the empty pails. Ollie was pulling it in the lead, Fred trailing. It was late afternoon and still a warm day, but in the shadow of Hartmann’s Hill, the air had turned chilly. Ollie set a brisk pace.

They were walking in silence when Fred received a text message. He read it, then said “Jo Anna is home and says we have visitors—your friend Dylan with a woman.”

Ollie stopped and stared back at Fred. “My mother, I bet,” he said. He reached in his pocket and fished out his own phone and turned it on. The text and missed call notifications began pouring in. Fred picked the wagon’s rope off the ground where Ollie had dropped it and resumed their homeward course.

“Wonderful,” said Fred as he passed Ollie on the path. “I hope it is your mother. I love meeting successful women.” Ollie remained glued to his phone as he read the texts. “Come on,” Fred called over his shoulder. “We have plenty of food and so rarely receive visitors. What an unexpected delight!”

Ollie put away his phone and followed Fred, but his mind was in upheaval. The messages from his mother, from Dylan, from Roger Bendicksen, from many friends and classmates—he’d had no idea that his world had been blowing up while he had been in peaceful conversation with Fred inside Hartmann’s Rock.

And he hadn’t even gotten, yet, to Dylan’s text showing Fred to be a fraud. On top of that, there were forty-one voicemails waiting for him. Forty-one! When he’d turned off his phone earlier that morning after texting his mother to tell her he was going to skip school, he’d felt guilty and knew she’d be pissed, not only for skipping school and failing to keep his promise to her, but for putting himself out of contact for a whole day. So, he’d catch a scolding. But, he hadn’t expected it would be from the whole town. And a meeting in the city auditorium to decide what to do about him? And he hadn’t even done anything wrong!

Ollie suddenly thought about something he’d read in the Melgunov book. Five officers had been arrested by the Bolsheviks during a street sweep at the very outset of the Red Terror. The Russian population had not yet been brought to their knees in abject submission, so the officers had arrived at the prison full of confidence. None of them thought they were going to be executed. But, as the days passed and group after group of men just like themselves were hauled off to the execution grounds, the horror of their situation became clear to them. Then the day came when the jailer approached the cell and read off the names of those whose turn had come and it included those five officers. White as sheets of paper, wrote Melgunov, they began gathering up their things—all but one. One could not be found. The jailer repeated his name and still he did not appear. Several prison personnel were summoned and they went into the cell to conduct a search. They found the missing officer hiding under a bed and dragged him out. He was screaming, “What for? I don’t want to die! I didn’t do anything wrong!” They beat him as he kicked and screamed and finally got him down the corridor and into the preparation room where the prisoners were stripped naked and bound back-to-back by their wrists with wire. The other prisoners back in the cell watched through their little window onto the courtyard and saw him led with the others to the waiting trucks. He made no sound now. His mouth was stuffed with rags.

As it turns out, the wild god of the world doesn’t care that you didn’t do anything wrong.

***

While Fred and Ollie were returning to the house, Deb Eccleston returned from school to find her mother in violent agitation. “The ADL is very interested in your case,” Cherry Eccleston greeted her daughter the moment she entered the house on Grand Avenue. Deb Eccleston rolled her eyes and dropped her book bag on the floor. She opened the refrigerator and took out a can of diet soda, then a package of crackers from the cupboard.

Cherry hadn’t looked up from her computer. She was scrolling and scrolling. “Facebook is exploding,” she said. Deb picked up her book bag and walked past her mother’s work area on the dining room table and, saying nothing, headed up to her room.

Cherry shifted her eyes up at her daughter’s back as she climbed the stairs. “If it’s not too exhausting,” she said snidely, “Rabbi Fersko wants you to call her.” Still, Deb didn’t reply. “Did you hear me?”

“Okay,” Deb’s voice came back down the stairs from the second floor.

Cherry decided that her daughter’s ingratitude had gone far enough. Teenage snottiness was one thing, but there were limits. She hoisted herself to her feet and snuffled to the bottom of the stairway. “Deb!” she yelled. Silence. “Deb!” Still silence.

It is an indication of how angry Cherry was at her daughter’s insolence that she undertook the arduous journey to the second floor, snuffling up the beautiful old wooden stairway, one step, catch her breath, at a, catch her breath, time...

With each step, Cherry’s fury heightened, and, by the time she reached the second floor, she was so angry she snuffled into Deb’s room without knocking.

Deb was sprawled across her bed, headphones on, listening to music and, truth be told, scrolling Facebook. At the sudden appearance of the furious mass of her mother in her room, Deb bolted upright, ripping off her headphones and slamming shut her laptop with one motion. “What are you doing!” she shrieked.

Cherry never yelled. It was too physically taxing. But there was no mistaking the intensity of her anger. “I have had enough of your disrespect and ingratitude, Deborah Eccleston,” her mother fumed.

“Get out!”

“I have spent all day tirelessly fighting for you, and you come home and disrespect me—your own mother? What kind of daughter does that?”

Deb looked at her with loathing. “Fighting for me? I didn’t ask you to fight for me!”

“Who called me from the school immediately after the antisemite attacked you?”

Deb was silent. Then, an outburst: “I’m tired of always being hated. Every kid at school hates me. I hate it here. I want to go back to New York.”

“Of course they hate you,” her mother replied, some of the edge leaving her voice. “You are a Jew. You will always be hated. Has our history taught you nothing?”

“I want to go back to New York,” Deb repeated. “I don’t care about this stupid inheritance.”

Her mother’s eyes narrowed imperceptibly under the flesh of their heavy lids. “Your father and his degenerate friend,” she said in a low, cutting voice, “crafted their wills with the specific intent of driving a wedge between us—between mother and daughter. I cannot even imagine the level of Jew-hatred that would prompt someone to do that, but I have sacrificed my entire life to prevent the success of their malicious plan—to maintain the sacred bond between mother and child. You may not simply discard that sacrifice.”

Deb threw herself back across her bed, her face buried in her hands. Her mother regarded the back of her head and softened her voice still further.

“We will not just throw everything away because the goyim at your school behave in exactly the same way goyim always do, always have, and always will. There is nothing they can do to change that. That is just the way it is. But, after all the hatred and persecution your people have suffered, you can withstand some dirty looks for a short time, collect what’s coming to you, then go wherever you want. And that’s final.”

And, with that, Cherry snuffled out of her daughter’s room, not bothering to close the door behind her. She felt hungry.

Deb didn’t call Rabbi Fersko. Rabbi Fersko called her. “Hello, Deborah,” Rabbi Fersko cooed into the phone when Deb answered.

“Hello, Rabbi Fersko,” answered Deb, less glum. It was good to hear the rabbi’s familiar voice.

“Deborah, I’m calling because I’ve been concerned for you. Your mother has informed me of everything you are going through right now after that horrific attack on you during Holocaust education.”

“It wasn’t really all that bad,” replied Deb.

“Well, I hope you are correct. After all you’ve been through, you dear sweet child, it doesn’t seem that bad to you. But, as we know from painful experience, these things can become very bad, very quickly.”

“I know.”

“I have been following along with that Facebook group in that town. It is full of the most irrational and extreme kind of rhetoric. You mustn’t discount the traumatic impact of such rhetoric. The antisemites count on that trauma to immobilize us and leave us helpless in the face of their hatred.”

“I know,” said Deb.

“You are very special to me, Deborah,” said Rabbi Fersko, “and when I think of what you are enduring right now—the terror you must be feeling—my heart breaks.”

Deb said nothing.

“I thank God for your strong mother,” continued the rabbi. She waited for Deb to respond, but there was silence, still. Rabbi Fersko decided the mother’s concerns were justified.

“God has scattered us, His Chosen People, among the nations,” said the rabbi, “and the gentiles have always regarded that as our weakness. But, in fact, this is the source of our great strength, but only if we keep his judgments and statutes. If we remain faithful to God, He will bless us and we will prosper. But if we fail to keep His judgments and statutes, He will turn His face away from us and curse us.” Rabbi Fersko believed in the power of curses.

“When Napoleon convened the Sanhedrin in Paris just after he was crowned emperor, the Jews of Western Europe agreed to live as the gentiles—to assimilate—to renounce their God. We know how that turned out for them.

“The Jews of Eastern Europe chose a different path. We remained faithful to our God and kept His judgments and statutes. Wherever we were scattered, we remained Jews and true to our God and God has kept His promise and blessed us.

“In every nation, the Jews of that nation are part of something bigger and more powerful than that nation. We are now the most powerful people in the world—more powerful than anything our ancestors only a few generations ago could have imagined.

“But God also keeps His promise to curse those who turn away from Him. Poor Jon Weiss is undeniable proof.”

Still, Deb remained silent. She knew the truth of what the rabbi was saying—had seen it with her own eyes. It left her feeling empty and weak and sad, like when you have to put your dog down in his old age. She had nothing to say and lacked the will to come up with something.

“Wherever we go, Deborah,” Rabbi Fersko continued, “we are persecuted for our success. We believe in education and hard work and so, wherever we are, we prosper and quickly come to dominate. For that we are hated.

“The gentiles do not understand our God. They do not understand His power. They hate us for our special relationship with Him and refuse to accept a proper dignity of relations. Thus, we are always persecuted, but that persecution, Deborah, is what holds us together and has always held us together throughout our glorious history. You must hold together now with your mother.”

“I know,” said Deb softly. Her glumness had returned.

“You are precious to me, Deborah, but I must go. I only wanted to speak briefly with you and let you know I am always here for you. But, you know that. And I know you are always here for us, too. We only have each other, and that is our great comfort and our great strength and our great responsibility. Please give my regards to your mother.”

“I will.”

“Good-bye, Deborah.”

“Good-bye, Rabbi Fersko.”

***

Back up on Hartmann’s Hill, Jo Anna was at her computer when the motion detector alerted her to someone entering the semi-circular driveway off the highway below. She rose and looked out of the dining room window at the unfamiliar car in the driveway. Two figures exited the car and began climbing the stairs.

She recognized the driver as the boy, Dylan, Ollie’s friend, but his passenger, an attractive woman in her early 40s, wasn’t familiar to her. She sent a text to Fred telling him of the arrivals.

Jo Anna went out on the front porch and awaited her guests at the top of the stairs. “What a nice surprise, Dylan,” she said when Dylan and Beth had made it to the top. “And who is this you’ve brought with you here?”

“Hi, Jo Anna,” Dylan replied. “This is Ollie’s mother, Beth.” Beth shook her hand coldly.

“Oh,” said Jo Anna. “Ollie isn’t here. I believe he is back in the rock with my husband.”

“I’ve come to take him home,” said Beth. “There is a lot of trouble brewing in town and he needs to be with me.”

“Trouble! Oh no! I hope it isn’t serious. But, won’t you please come in? I believe they are on their way back now and will be here in a few minutes.”

Dylan and Beth followed Jo Anna into the house and took seats in the living room. “Both of you must be dying of thirst after that climb up our ridiculous zigzag stairway,” Jo Anna said, “which we will never tear down! Dylan is very familiar with it.”

“I told Beth she might fall off,” Dylan said laughing, which was cut short by the dirty look Beth shot him.

Jo Anna smiled and disappeared into the kitchen, from which Beth and Dylan heard the sound of ice cubes dropping into glasses. With Jo Anna out of the room, Beth very impolitely craned her neck so she could sneak a look at Jo Anna’s computer. She gasped and stood up, then sat back down as Jo Anna returned from the kitchen.

Dylan took his glass of lemonade and said thank you. He was watching Beth with a wary eye and was shocked when Beth made no move to accept the glass of lemonade Jo Anna offered. Jo Anna set it on a coaster on a small table beside her chair, then took her own chair. Why was Beth acting this way with one of his Dad’s customers? They needed to get Ollie and get out of there before Beth caused a scandal. His Dad would be furious. It was a good thing he’d come along so he could keep things calm until Ollie got back. He needed to talk about something pleasant.

“Beth,” said Dylan, “you should taste Jo Anna’s butter.” Beth glared at him with astonishment. Dylan blundered ahead. “Me and Ollie said it was the most delicious thing we ever tasted.” Beth’s glare deepened.

Jo Anna came to Dylan’s rescue. “Dylan, was that Fred and Ollie I heard out on the patio? Would you see, please?”

“I didn’t hear—.”

“Dylan, go,” Beth snapped.

Dylan left and the two women remained in uneasy silence.

The Hartmann house had been built to take graceful advantage of its location. Almost any point in the house afforded a marvelous view of the valley–a view framed through doors and windows in subtle proportion. The furnishings the Clifts had added were simple and constructed of materials provided by nature. Original art, carefully chosen, added intellectual interest.

Beth contrasted the room in which she sat, still in her Dairy Queen uniform, with the shabbiness of her own world. The contrast made her even more defensive and indignant. How dare these “rich” people impose themselves into her world and threaten the only precious and beautiful part of her existence—Ollie.

What business was it of theirs whether Ollie apologized to Deb Eccleston? And what was her teenage son doing “in the rock” with an old man? What did that even mean?

Jo Anna was well-aware of Beth’s agitation and was trying to understand it. She noticed the pack of cigarettes in Beth’s hands, absently turned over and over. “Would you like to smoke?” Jo Anna asked. She walked to a glass case and retrieved an ashtray.

“I’ll go outside,” Beth said. She rose and went back out onto the front porch, leaving the glass of lemonade untouched. She would feel more comfortable waiting outside in the cooling evening air.

Jo Anna followed her out and stood beside her at the railing overlooking the valley. Beth was determined not be drawn into conversation with this woman.

Directly below them was a row of Siberian pea shrubs. Jo Anna pointed to them. “In the springtime,” she said, “these bushes are covered in yellow flowers—tiny yellow flowers. The honey bees absolutely love them. On a warm spring day, if we leave our bedroom window open, we can hear the loud buzzing all the way up there on the second floor.”

Yes, Beth thought to herself ungraciously, you have a big beautiful house.

Receiving no response, Jo Anna continued. “Beth, I had a son, too. His name was—“

Beth could take no more. She turned abruptly to Jo Anna and looked at her with immense hostility and suspicion. “Why were you on the website for the Florida Department of Corrections,” she demanded?

Jo Anna was taken aback. So the woman had sneaked a peek at her computer screen. But, before Jo Anna could respond, they heard voices in the kitchen. Fred and Ollie had returned.