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The Great Old Library Downtown

Jo Anna climbed the worn stone steps of the old Carnegie Library in downtown Osage Grove and threw an appreciative glance at the elaborate masonry cornice that capped the two-story building. In her view, Osage Grove is to be commended for resisting the pull of progress and not demeaning ourselves with an ugly new library building somewhere out on the edge of town.

(I think Jo Anna might be giving us too much credit, here. At one point, we did have the money to tear down the old library and build a new one out by the John Deere dealer, but the money ended up expanding the underused city golf course onto the property of a city councilman’s brother. As a result, we had to make do with the old library downtown. Another example, I guess, of the sometimes underappreciated role of corruption in preserving America’s small town heritage.)

Jo Anna pulled open the heavy wooden door at the top of the stairs and stepped into the portico. The pleasant scent of old books and wood floor polish greeted her as she climbed the short flight of creaking wooden steps up to the main floor. The steps opened onto a large room in the center of which were the librarian’s desks. Scattered among the stacks were massive oak tables sprouting little incandescent lights down their centers under somber brown miniature lampshades. Tall, arched windows filled three walls. A great place to spend a rainy day.

Jo Anna approached the carefully dressed, middle-aged woman sitting at the librarian’s desk and asked how far back they had copies of the Osage Grove Leader.

“Oh, goodness, to its first edition in 1895,” the librarian replied pleasantly. “It was a daily except Sunday up until 1974, then it switched to a weekly, but it’s been in continuous publication the whole time and we have every copy, as far as I know. Everything is on microfiche beyond six months ago. Were you looking for a particular edition?”

“No,” replied Jo Anna. “I’m actually doing research on a local family. Would it be possible to just start with 1974 and work forward?”

“Yes, of course,” replied the librarian, glad for the opportunity to help. The librarian got Jo Anna set up and then left her to her research.

Jo Anna began scrolling through the pages of the old issues of the Osage Grove Leader scanning for the name “Eccleston.” She struck pay dirt on the February 11, 1976 issue of the paper, which carried the news of the funeral of Edith Eccleston, 76, of Grand Avenue. Osage Grove. She was survived by four children and eight grandchildren. All attended the funeral from out-of-state except the youngest son, Roy Eccleston, his wife, Barbara Eccleston, and their twin boys, Bryce and Brayden, of Osage Grove.

Jo Anna made a copy of the article (fifteen cents, deposited into a paper cup) and continued scrolling through the wedding announcements, the obituaries, the job promotions, the arrests, the articles about pancake feeds and high school football games and what was being served that week for lunch at the senior center and all the other minutia of a small town’s history recorded in real time.

In the August 30, 1978, issue, among the listings of decisions taken by the state district court of Meridian County, of which Osage Grove is the county seat, the divorce of Roy and Barbara Eccleston of Grand Avenue in Osage Grove was granted. Roy got Bryce. Barbara got Brayden. Jo Anna made a copy and kept scrolling.

From that point, Barbara Eccleston never reappeared in the Osage Grove Leader. Roy, however, did, but not in an altogether good way.

Most of the old guys at the QuikMart remember Roy Eccleston and that “floozy” wife of his he brought back to Osage Grove after Mardi Gras in New Orleans. She wasn’t the kind of gal you settle down with and old Edith Eccleston hated her. Edith left the house on Grand Avenue to Roy, but made him promise before she died that under no circumstances would he ever allow Barbara to “get her hands on” the property. She knew what lay ahead for Roy. And, sure enough, it wasn’t but a few months after she died that a big scandal erupted when Roy discovered Barbara in an affair with the married bartender at The Taproom.

After the mention of the divorce, Roy Eccleston’s mentions in the Osage Grove Leader were a promotion at the post office early on, a single mention of his participation in a “classic car club,” three arrests for driving under the influence—the third coming hard on the heels of the second, nearly landing him in prison, and his funeral in 2010. Jo Anna made copies of them all.

It appeared to Jo Anna—and this was, indeed, the general consensus among us—that, after his betrayal by his wife, Roy Eccleston never recovered his life. Some men are like that and Roy was a good example of why our culture needs to do a much better job understanding the nature of love, and teaching our children about it. It is a testament that Edith Eccleston failed magnificently in this as evidenced by the list of those in attendance at Roy’s funeral as reported by the Osage Grove Leader. Not a single sibling attended Roy’s funeral, nor any nephews, nieces, or cousins, despite having at least two cousins that I know of in Emporia, which is less than an hour’s drive away.

By doctrine, Edith Eccleston was a fundamentalist. By conviction, she was as materialist as any communist or capitalist. She left everything she owned to Roy—not for his sake so much as to punish her other three kids for moving away from Osage Grove and “abandoning” her.

The Ecclestons were that type of American Protestant for whom the term “family” has little more significance than the term “taxpayer.” Stung by Edith’s financial punishment from beyond the grave, Roy’s three older siblings simply unplugged and disappeared from his life.

Jo Anna noted with interest that, in the write-up of Roy’s funeral in the Osage Grove Leader, it was noted that Roy was survived by one son, Bryce Eccleston, of New York, New York, and one granddaughter, Deborah Eccleston—an infant too young to travel, who had remained in New York with her mother, Cherry. The paper also included the information that it was Bryce Eccleston’s second visit to Osage Grove within a month.

This was news to us at the QuikMart, since none of us were aware of a previous visit by Bryce to his father, who was in hospice by that time. Many of us remember Bryce at the funeral, however, which was well-attended, since Roy, though morose and a barely functioning alcoholic, was a genuinely decent man with interesting views and, usually, a generous spirit.

As for his son, Bryce, we were more than a little curious to meet his wife and were greatly disappointed to learn that she had stayed in New York with the new baby. A few of our cynics uncharitably raised their eyebrows at that particular news. Overall, the general view of Bryce when he reappeared among us after so many years away was that he was “fancy,” though, of course, we were all sympathetic, given his loss, while the always reliable Clyde Jones weighed in with the opinion that Bryce was “disco.” You can interpret that however you want.

In terms of mentions in the Osage Grove Leader, Jo Anna discovered that Bryce had quickly overshadowed his father for providing the occasion for the appearance of the name “Eccleston” in the local paper. All through elementary school, Bryce’s name appeared every year behind both “Valedictorian” and “Scholastic Achievement” in the paper’s end-of-school-year awards day write up. Through junior high and high school, the frequency of those mentions steadily increased.

Then Jo Anna came across Bryce’s senior picture from the yearbook and when Jo Anna saw it she gasped. She knew that face. The 18-year-old Bryce Eccleston’s picture from the 1993 Osage Grove Senior High yearbook bore an unmistakable family resemblance to a 17-year-old she’d left just a few hours earlier—Ollie Peterson.

You can imagine into what state the similarity between the two boys’ physical features threw Jo Anna’s mind. She could scarcely comprehend anything she read thereafter and began simply scanning the pages for the word “Eccleston” and printing out the pages identified.

In small town newspapers, which report the major life events of every community resident, the newsworthiness of, say, someone’s first place finish in the state fishing tournament doesn’t necessarily disappear simply because that person no longer lives in the community.

Roy Eccleston, for all his gloom, was proud of his son’s accomplishments, and never failed to submit news to the Osage Grove Leader, which faithfully reported it, of Bryce’s ever-ascending path through life.

Thus, when Jo Anna later reread the articles she’d printed at the library, she learned that Bryce had applied to, and been accepted into, the Master of Performing Arts program at Columbia University in New York City, with a focus on music composition. She learned that, reluctant to leave New York over the summer breaks, Bryce had taken a position with the Macy’s department store, where his keen intellect, affable personality, personal integrity, perfect public-facing image, and elevated sense of fashion immediately caught the eye of his superiors. His rise in the company was swift and he stayed with the company after earning his Master’s encouraged, no doubt, by the offer of a car, a parking spot, and a beautiful apartment on Gramercy Park. At the age of 29, Bryce even made the New York trade papers when he became the youngest General Merchandise Manager in the company’s history.

All of this was watched with swelling pride by his father, by now a waste of a man, back in Osage Grove. There was only one aspect of his son’s life that troubled the cheerless soul of Roy Eccleston. There was no grandchild on the horizon. Though his father never mentioned it, Bryce was aware of this particular disappointment and it gnawed at him. He tried to compose a musical addressing the human pathos of the situation, but the project fizzled. That gnawed at him, too.

***

While Jo Anna was at the library learning about the Ecclestons and wondering at Ollie’s physical resemblance to Bryce, Ollie’s best friend spent the afternoon checking the posts on the Osage Grove Community Facebook page. As the hysteria mounted on Facebook, the rhetoric became more extreme until one panicked Grovian posted, “My question is, if there are laws against antisemitism in this country, where is Sean Pollack?” Sean Pollack is our chief of police.

“This is not good,” Dylan muttered to himself. “This is really not good.” He tried Ollie’s phone again and it went straight to voicemail. He hung up without leaving a message.

The chatter all around him among his classmates was indignation at Deb Eccleston, who sat alone at lunch, as always, receiving the hostile stares from the other students—even the seniors. Dylan, however, didn’t join in the expressions of support for his best friend. “They didn’t hear Fred explain the seriousness of the legal threat against the school,” he told himself.

Within Dylan’s inexperienced heart, his loyalty to his friend battled for primacy with his loyalty to the family business. The pull between the two left him morally paralyzed and he stayed silent. He felt like shit.

Dylan’s phone rang. It was Beth, again.

Dylan was every bit as much a part of Ollie’s family as Ollie was of Dylan’s and, when Dylan and Ollie were in the 9th Grade, Beth had asked Dylan to call her “Beth” as “Mrs Peterson” just didn’t work, anymore. So he answered the call, “I’m sorry, Beth, I still haven’t heard from him.”

“Where is he, Dylan? Do you have any idea where he is?” Beth, too, was being caught up in the hysteria. He could hear it in her voice. He, in fact, did have an idea where Ollie was, but Beth gave him no time to answer. “Do you know they are forming a committee?” she said shrilly. “They are having a fucking meeting on Friday. At the auditorium! The whole town is against him, Dylan. They are talking about arresting him, for fucks sake. Arresting him!” Her voice was cracking. After everything she’d been through with Ollie’s father, the idea of Ollie being behind bars made her physically ill.

Then, calmer, in a pleading voice, Beth said, “Dylan, please, you love him like a brother. He loves you like a brother. I love you like a son, Dylan. You have to help me find him. He has to say he’s sorry. This is spinning out of control. It has to be stopped now. Please, Dylan. For Ollie’s sake. Where is he?”

“I think he might be up at the old Hartmann place,” Dylan said. “At Fred and Jo Anna Clift’s.”

“Where?”

“The old Hartmann place. There’s a couple who live there who we’ve been making a lot of deliveries to from the greenhouse and they really hit it off with Ollie and we were talking about this thing with Deb Eccleston and a bunch of stuff about Jews and they were encouraging him not to apologize and stuff.”

“Are you kidding me? What business—Dylan, why didn’t you say something earlier? I have to go get him.”

That was precisely what Dylan didn’t want to happen.

“No, Beth, don’t. My dad will lose it if we go to a customer’s house and cause a scene. Last period is about to start. Are you at work?”

“Yes,” replied Beth.

“Okay, I’ve been doing some research on these ‘Bolsheviks’ and I sent Ollie what I found out. Fred Clift is a fraud. There’s the bell. I’ll come over to Dairy Queen right after class. Okay?”

“Bolshewhat?”

“I’ll explain later. Don’t go anywhere. Bye.” He ended the call.

Dylan was, in fact, confident that Ollie would apologize to Deb Eccleston once he read the text Dylan had sent him. In the text, the undeniable impact on Ollie of their conversation with Fred the previous evening would be neutered. Dylan had asked his phone, “Were the Bolsheviks Jewish?” He copy-and-pasted the whole answer into a text to Ollie with the introductory line, “It looks like Fred Clift doesn’t know what he is talking about.”

After class, Dylan sent a text to his dad: How many deliveries are there?

Roger: 2

Dylan: Okay. I’ll be a little late because I need to stop by DQ and talk to Beth.

Roger: I’ll pull Vance off the yard for the deliveries. Take the day off. What’s going on with Beth?

Dylan didn’t want to alarm his dad unnecessarily, so he made no mention of the Clifts. He responded: She is really freaking out about Ollie. I’m going to talk to her and tell her why she doesn’t need to worry. Ollie will do the right thing and apologize.

Roger: Are you sure about that?

Dylan: Yeah, pretty sure.

Roger: Well, I hope you are right. Already, people on Facebook are explaining who Ollie is to those who don’t know as ‘that skinny kid who works at Bendicksen Greenhouse’.

Dylan: I know. I’m following it, too. But I think this will come to a screeching stop by tomorrow at the latest. Ollie will apologize.

Beth was out behind the garbage bins having a cigarette when Dylan drove into the Dairy Queen parking lot and parked. He didn’t see her, but she saw him and stepped out from behind the bins. “Dylan! Over here.”

Dylan waved and walked over. “God, Dylan, thank you for coming. You can’t believe some of the shit they are saying about him on line.”

“I know. It’ll be okay, though.”

“How do you know, Dylan?” She put out her cigarette and threw the butt into the bin. “He promised me he was going to apologize, last night, he promised me. And then he skips school instead? Didn’t you pick him up this morning? Why didn’t he go to school?”

“I picked him up, but we had kind of an argument because I was telling him he should just go ahead and apologize and it pissed him off and he jumped out of the car on Ann St.”

“But he had already promised me he would apologize. Didn’t he tell you that? Oh, why didn’t he just keep his promise? All this would be over.”

“No, he didn’t tell me that. If I’d known that, I would have made him stay in the car.”

“Did you know that that Eccleston woman was sitting in the restaurant staring at me? I was going to reach out to her—try to be her friend, and now this! She was like a lizard the way she watched me. Like a big fat poisonous lizard. What a beast.”

Dylan laughed. “That’s exactly the word Josh Champion used when he saw her.”

“But I have to be her friend,” cried Beth. “We have to be her friends. You won’t understand why, and I can’t tell you so don’t ask. Dylan, tell me, what do you know about these people at the old Hartmann place? Why is he there? What are they telling him? And then they are having this committee meeting on Friday. They’ll probably lynch him! I’m his mother and I know the least about what is happening.” Beth was frantic and losing control. “What is this Bolshe-fucking-thing? Dylan, you know him. You know he has a pure heart and is the best son a mother ever had. He is so innocent, Dylan, and not a criminal or an antisemite. He has to apologize and make it all stop.”

“I know, Beth, I know.” Dylan hugged her there next to the garbage bins and he could feel her shaking.

And then Dylan told Beth about their delivery up to the old Hartmann place, and their conversation with Fred and Jo Anna Clift, and how Fred had read the federal statutes that Deb Eccleston’s mom had given to Mr. Turner, and what Fred had said about the Bolsheviks, and who the Bolsheviks were.

“Russia? What the fuck does Russia have to do with anything,” Beth cried, pulling back from Dylan and staring wild-eyed at him. And then Beth recalled the previous evening. “Oh, you are telling the truth. When I got home from work last night he said he was reading about the Russians. And, well, you know Ollie, he’s always reading weird shit, so I didn’t think anything about it, but that’s why. It was your delivery customer that made him read about the Russians.”

Beth took out another cigarette and lit it. She took a drag and exhaled it, centering herself. “I’m going up there,” she said.

“You don’t have to,” said Dylan quickly. “I did some research, too, and found out that everything Fred Clift was saying about the Bolsheviks was bullshit. Fred Clift is just an antisemite himself. I sent it all to Ollie and, I’m sure, when he reads it, he won’t be so—he’ll come to his senses and give me—give you a call, probably to come pick him up.”

“Why hasn’t he done that already?”

“I think his phone is off.”

“Yes, it is,” agreed Beth. She considered for a moment. “I’m going up there to tell him to turn his phone on.”

“I don’t think you need—“

But Beth wasn’t listening. “Hold this,” she said, handing Dylan her cigarette. “And don’t smoke any. You’re too young. It’s illegal. I could get in trouble. I’m going to go in and clock out and tell Janice where I’m going.”

“But—“

“This has to stop now.” And Beth went in to clock out. Upon returning, she snatched her cigarette from Dylan’s hand and marched toward her car.

“Beth—“

“Don’t try to stop me, Dylan.”

Dylan was scrambling. Why couldn’t she just wait and let Ollie read his text. It would be so less dramatic. “Beth,” he said fast-walking to catch up with her, “have you seen those stairs? They’re rickety. Zigzagging back and forth. Those turns—some of them are very high off the ground. You could fall off. They aren’t expecting you and you might be down there for days before someone discovers you.” It was the best he could come up with on the spur of the moment.

Beth stopped halfway to her beat up old car and turned to face him. “Dylan,” she said, “I am not going to fall off the stairs.”

“Okay, then I’m coming with you.”

“No, you aren’t. If things turn violent, I don’t want an endangering-the-welfare-of-a-minor charge. I’m going as his mother and a mother has rights. No matter what those people say, I’m going up there and I’m going to say to my son, ‘Ollie, as your mother, I am ordering you to turn on your phone.’ I’ll give him time to read your text, if you want, then I’m taking him home. I still have the right to forbid him from having anything to do with those people and their Bolshebullshit.”

Defeated, Dylan began walking to his car. He heard Beth open her car door and get in. He heard her turn the key in the ignition, the engine turn over once, then that unmistakable sound of a dead battery.

Poor Beth. She is famous among us for having car trouble. I’d guess half the guys at the QuikMart have stories of finding Beth stranded alongside a road somewhere during the course of the last sixteen years. Clyde Jones says that if he’d known Beth was going to move to our town, he’d have been an auto mechanic instead of a farmer and cleaned up. As it was, this day in the Dairy Queen parking lot, Beth took it as a matter of course that her car wouldn’t start. She exited her car, brushed past Dylan, who had turned around and was coming to her assistance, and said, as she climbed into the passenger side of his car, “Okay, you can come.”