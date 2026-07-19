Note: So, a professional cover artist has been engaged and is currently working on the cover. A publisher has been found. I will put up the entire novel in one place and send the link to paid subscribers. I will continue sending the the rest of Ollie’s Apology chapter-by-chapter as I am now. I will send it from the road, as I will soon be heading to Florida’s Sixth District with this RV. I have changed the name “Haugen” to “Hartmann" after a subscriber pointed out that the name “Haugen” isn’t actually German, and it is important for the story that the name be of German derivation. “Haugen” is Norwegian, meaning “hill.” The meaning of “Hartmann” is something like “strong man” or “hard man.”

Deep Inside Hartmann’s Rock

Jo Anna held Ollie’s hand until he finally looked up and smiled at her. “Both Fred and I are deeply on your side,” she said, squeezing Ollie’s hand and letting him help her to her feet. “I know you know that.” She gave him a kiss on his forehead, then left the room.

Ollie rose from the chair and stood before the plate glass window, looking out at the valley. The fog was long gone, revealing the well-tended, prosperous farms in the fullness of daylight. He knew the names of the people who lived in almost every farmhouse—knew them from their kids at school, or from working at Bendicksen’s Greenhouse, or just from living in a small town. It was Ollie’s valley—that same familiar valley—with its ten thousand years of beauty and tragedy behind it.

“What’s on your agenda, today?” Fred’s voice came from behind him and he turned to face the old man. “If you decide to go to school, I can give you a ride—or rather, Jo Anna will, as she is heading down to the library. If you are playing hooky today, and are desperate for something to do, you can help me work on my mosaic project. I’m trying to finish it before this weekend.”

“You should know, Ollie,” Jo Anna’s voice came from the kitchen, “no one was to view my husband’s project until it was publicly unveiled by Nature herself. His invitation is a mark of his trust and esteem.”

“Yeah, that sounds great,” said Ollie.

“Well, then,” said Jo Anna, coming to the doorway, “I’ll be spending the morning at the library. Ollie, are the Ecclestons originally from Osage Grove?”

“No,” Ollie replied. “They just moved here at the end of last year from New York, but her dad was originally from here.”

“I see,” said Jo Anna. “Eccleston is E-c-c-l-e-s-t-o-n?”

“Yes.”

“Thank you,” said Jo Anna, grabbing her jacket. She stopped at the kitchen door and turned back to Fred. “Will you be showing him Alexander’s Alcove?”

“Yes?”

“Yes,” she assented. “There are jars of soup in the pantry if you get hungry,” she called over her shoulder and then she was gone.

Fred led Ollie out to the patio, filled two tin pails with water from the spring-fed cistern, and put them in a narrow, homemade wagon with oversize tires. The rest of the space in the wagon he and Ollie filled with the boxes of mosaic tiles Ollie and Dylan had delivered the previous day. “It will take four trips to get everything out to the project,” Fred said.

“What does ‘unveiled by Nature herself’ mean,” Ollie asked as he helped Fred load the wagon?

“One of the two reasons we need the water,” said Fred.

The major cold front headed for eastern Kansas was still far away, and the day was pleasantly warm. Fred grabbed the rope handle of the wagon and pulled it southward along the waist-high stone wall that ran along the back of the Clifts’ patio, behind which Hartmann’s Hill rose steeply. At the south edge of the patio was a 20 foot drop to the ground, but where the stone wall ended, there was a small level area from which a Ponderosa pine tree shot skyward soaring high above the level of the patio.

Between the tree and the end of the wall, a path cut west into the woods on the side of the hill, then turned sharply to the south and followed a relatively level course in a gentle arc turning south, then south-south-west as it took them toward the great boulder known as Hartmann’s Rock.

Fred walked slowly, pulling the wagon, while Ollie walked behind absorbing with his senses the glorious autumn day. The path was covered with the brilliant yellow leaves fallen from the hedge wood trees and the yellowish-green leaves fallen from the eastern red buds. The decaying leaves scented the air sweetly and muffled their steps so that the only sound was from songbirds flitting unseen among the branches above and below. Occasionally, a passing semi could be heard faintly from the highway below and, here and there, American sumac blazed bright red in bold defiance of the grays and browns of the coming winter. The walk calmed the turbulence that had arisen in Ollie’s soul from the morning’s events and he found himself wondering at the meaning of “wild god of the world.”

They’d gone a couple hundred yards or so, when, suddenly around a corner, there stood Hartmann’s Rock—a vertical wall across the path some twenty yards ahead. Fred dropped the rope to the wagon. “Follow me,” he said. He left the path and walked down the hill a few dozen steps, his gray hair bouncing.

Over the millennia, the expansions and contractions of the seasons had broken off great shards from that singular granite anomaly dominating the valley. These pieces formed a jumbled apron of rock spread below. Fred squeezed through a narrow opening between two of these great shards and Ollie followed, stepping into what amounted to a small, alcove-like space sheltering between slabs of granite. An opening on the southwest side of the alcove provided a view of both the valley and the bulk of Hartmann’s Rock.

“This is ‘Alexander’s Alcove’,” said Fred. “It took me three days to haul enough dirt in here to make this floor level. This is where Jo Anna and I come to worship—where we go to church,” he said laughing and pointing for Ollie to have a seat in one of two tattered and faded lawn chairs placed there and taking a seat in the other. “This is where we come to talk about love and contemplate death and bathe in the flow of eternity.” Ollie glanced at Fred and saw that he was watching him, smiling. “Quite the poetic turn of phrase, huh?”

Ollie nodded, returning his smile.

“But I mean it seriously,” said Fred. Then, “I suppose you are wondering who ‘Alexander’ is?”

Ollie nodded again.

Fred turned his eyes back to the valley below them and remained silent for some moments. He shifted topics abruptly. “Have you ever seen a satellite photo of this part of North America?”

“Yes,” Ollie replied.

“Did you notice the escarpment that runs north to south through eastern Kansas?”

Ollie admitted he had not.

“It’s visible from space,” said Fred. “It’s the faded scar left on the earth’s surface from tectonic movements over hundreds of millions of years.

“Hartmann’s Rock is part of what makes it visible, though it is indistinguishable at that great distance and only comes into view as you zoom in, narrowing the area of the continent in view.”

Fred pointed out over the valley. “But from out there,” he continued, “Hartmann’s Rock is gigantic—a dark mass rising up that can be seen from miles around—no doubt serving as a well-known landmark to passing humans for thousands of years. Certainly, it has had many names.”

Fred stood and patted one of the rocks forming the little alcove. “And, very slowly, it has shed a few of these pieces. As a landmark, however, it remains the same to all the peoples by whatever name they give it. It is a permanent thing.”

He sat down again in the chair and, once again, Ollie wondered at his strange way of speaking; it fascinated his mind.

“Then, if you get closer,” Fred continued, “say, as close as we are sitting now, you see it’s not a solid dark mass at all, but an object full of diversity—fissures, and ridges, and seams, and hues, and light and shadow.

“And then if you get closer still, and get your eye just up against the surface and look, you begin to see that this dark granite rock which had appeared before to be a single, solid gray color is in fact composed of tiny specks and flakes of silver and yellow and gray quartz, and red feldspar, and black mica and many other colors besides.”

Ollie picked up a rock and held it close to his face and saw it.

“But, we can look even closer than that,” said Fred. “Three hundred years before Christ, a very smart Roman poet named Lucretius looked even deeper into the rock. He deduced by ingenious reasoning that the material world must be composed of discrete particles, which must themselves be separated by space. In other words, he deduced the existence of what we call today ‘atoms’. He looked very deeply indeed into the rock.”

Fred chuckled. “Not bad for a poet,” eh?” He pulled out his phone. “Here is how a poet, twenty-three centuries later, looked deeply into the rock.” Fred said into his phone, “Robinson Jeffers, Oh Lovely Rock.” He waited for his phone to pull up the poem. “I will read it out loud. It is good for humans to read poetry together.”

He began:

We stayed the night in the pathless gorge of Ventana Creek, up the east fork. The rock walls and the mountain ridges hung forest on forest above our heads, maple and redwood, Laurel, oak, madrone, up to the high and slender Santa Lucian firs that stare up the cataracts Of slide-rock to the star-color precipices.

Fred interrupted himself. “I love that: ‘star-color precipices’.”

We lay on gravel and kept a little camp-fire for warmth. Past midnight only two or three coals glowed red in the cooling darkness; I laid a clutch of dead bay-leaves On the ember ends and felted dry sticks across them and lay down again. The revived flame Lighted my sleeping son’s face and his companion’s, and the vertical face of the great gorge-wall Across the stream. Light leaves overhead danced in the fire’s breath, tree-trunks were seen: it was the rock wall That fascinated my eyes and mind. Nothing strange: light-gray diorite with two or three slanting seams in it, Smooth-polished by the endless attrition of slides and floods; no fern nor lichen, pure naked rock…as if I were Seeing rock for the first time. As if I were seeing through the flame-lit surface into the real and bodily And living rock. Nothing strange…I cannot Tell you how strange: the silent passion, the deep nobility and childlike loveliness: this fate going on Outside our fates. It is here in the mountain like a grave smiling child. I shall die, and my boys Will live and die, our world will go on through its rapid agonies of change and discovery; this age will die, And wolves have howled in the snow around a new Bethlehem: this rock will be here, grave, earnest, not passive: the energies That are its atoms will still be bearing the whole mountain above: and I, many packed centuries ago, Felt its intense reality with love and wonder, this lonely rock.

Ollie had grown rigid as he listened to this poem, letting his mind sink deeply into it. When Fred finished, Ollie exhaled. “Whoa,” he said. Fred smiled.

“How does someone think how to write that,” Ollie asked?

“Now that is a very good question,” Fred said, laughing. “Robinson Jeffers looked very deeply into the world. I believe that you will, too.”

Then his smile faded and he fell silent, staring for a long time out at our valley. When he spoke again, he said. “Robinson Jeffers had twin boys—one athletic, one beautiful like his mother, he wrote. Alexander was my son with Jo Anna. He has already died.”

The old man and the boy looked at each other. Ollie felt the sadness and said nothing. “Here,” said Fred, suddenly, slapping his knees with his hands as if to rouse himself, “let me show you something.” He stood and walked to an opening in the alcove and pointed. “Look this way,” he said, “Do you see that large crack running down the rock from about two-thirds of the way up all the way down to the base?”

“Yes,” said Ollie.

“That crack runs all the way through in a nearly parallel plane to the southern face of Hartmann’s Rock,” he said. “It forms the divide between the rock and a separate sliver of rock that will eventually break off and slide down the hillside. In geological time, it could happen any second, as there is only the smallest area on the far lower side where the sliver is still held to the rock and hasn’t yet given way to the process of summer and winter and rain and ice that at some point will send it crashing down.”

“Unveiled by nature,” Ollie said.

“Yes.”

Fred turned and left the alcove and Ollie followed. They walked back up to the path. Fred grabbed the rope to the wagon and pulled it the remaining distance up to the rock, where another path, this one leading down to the base of the crack, became visible.

“Now, my friend,” said Fred, chuckling, “you and I shall go inside the rock ourselves.”

Fred grabbed a water pail and stashed a box of mosaic stones under an arm and scrambled down the path to the foot of the crack. Ollie did the same. A long thick stick was leaning up against the rock next to the narrow opening. Fred set down his pail of water, took the stick, and smacked it around inside the opening. “Just giving any snakes or spiders a heads up,” Fred said. “Give them a chance to leave. You do see the occasional rattlesnake on Hartmann’s Hill.” He replaced the stick and slipped through the opening. Ollie followed.

Stopping several steps into the rock, they waited as their eyes adjusted to the dim light. As their surroundings became visible, Ollie saw that, just ahead of them, were four steps down to a wooden walkway wedged between the sliver and the face of the rock from which it had splintered. The walkway extended in the gloom on a horizontal to the west.

High above them, the strip of blue sky followed an arc, also to the west, extending down on the far side of the crack nearly to the level of the horizontal walkway. The dark area between the arch of sky and the wooden walkway would be the small area of solid rock still holding the sliver to its parent.

“Wow, what is this,” asked Ollie?

“Here,” said Fred, “this way.” He descended the four steps and took several more along the wooden walkway. Ollie followed. “Put out your right hand and feel the wall.” Ollie did. “A bit higher,” Fred instructed.

Ollie did as he was bid and as he felt up along the wall it went from rough to smooth and he suddenly exclaimed, “Mosaic!”

Fred chuckled. “Yes, indeed. All the way up.”

Ollie scanned up along the wall, but, at that angle, the glare from the sky above made it impossible to distinguish any patterns. “What is it,” he asked.

“It is a man’s face,” replied Fred.

“Can I ask who?”

“Before I tell you, you must know the story behind it,” said Fred. “But now we should take advantage of the daylight. You can dump your water into that bucket. We’ll use that for the mortar. The other one goes down here.” He carried the other pail to the far end of the walkway, set it down, turned on the flashlight on his phone, and shined it down over the end of the walkway, then carefully poured the water over the edge. When he walked back to the east end of the walkway where Ollie was standing, he said, in answer to Ollie’s questioning look just visible in the twilight, “Just giving Mother Nature a boost. Now, shall we go get another wagon load?”

“I can go alone,” Ollie suggested. “It only takes one person.”

“Right you are,” Fred said. “And a very big help that would be as it allows me to go ahead and get started on the mosaic.”

As Ollie pulled the remaining tiles from the Clifts’ patio, the poisonous seed planted by Cherry Eccleston’s loud cell phone conversation in the Dairy Queen was taking root in Osage Grove and growing like a noxious weed. Even Roger Bendicksen, who had been like a father to Ollie, posted a message on Facebook distancing himself and Bendicksen’s Greenhouse from his young part-time employee. As they worked, the two men up in Hartmann’s Rock remained completely unaware of the growing storm back in town.

When everything had been transported inside the crack and stacked near the entrance, Fred showed Ollie how to mix the mortar and how he read the charts to determine exactly where to place which color in the mosaic.

There is something very satisfying to men working together well. A particular kind of well-being and camaraderie develops and Fred and Ollie worked in silence, enjoying their productive effort. At last, Ollie spoke. “Were you a professor before?”

Fred laughed. “Worse, an attorney.”

“You seem to know about a lot of things.”

“I should have been a professor. I love to teach. Remember earlier, after we read that poem, when you said ‘whoa’?”

“Yeah,” Ollie replied.

“Well, that ‘whoa’ is, to me, the most beautiful sound in the world. Or, maybe ‘ah.’ The sound when a young person ‘gets it.’ You never hear that sound as an attorney.”

Ollie hoisted the last box of the orange quartz onto the little stand next to which Fred was working, opened it, and tossed the empty box toward the entrance.

“Why did you become an attorney?”

“When I was your age, I had a very blind and foolish belief,” Fred replied. “I believed ‘rich’ and ‘successful’ are synonyms. That, ultimately, was the reason I went to law school. I wanted to make a lot of money.”

Ollie remained silent as he considered this. His inner honesty compelled him to admit to himself that that was his view, too—that if someone said that so-and-so was “successful,” he automatically equated it with rich.

“How is that a blind and foolish belief?” Ollie asked.

“Because,” said Fred, “like most people who want to be rich, I never honestly asked myself why I wanted to be rich. So I set out in life in pursuit of a goal, but I didn’t know why I was pursuing it, which meant that if I ever reached it I wouldn’t know it. Blind and foolish.”

Ollie remained silent, considering this.

After a few moments, Fred continued. “Imagine you have a group of people sitting here—just random people, all ages, all walks of life—and you ask them whether they would like to be rich. What percentage of them, do you suppose, would say ‘yes’?”

“Probably all of them,” replied Ollie.

“I agree. Probably all of them. And it’s very likely that none of them have ever seriously asked themselves why they want to be rich. Do you agree?”

“Well, maybe not asked themselves exactly, but they probably imagine themselves being rich, like owning a jet, or living in a mansion or something.”

“Yes, I think you have stated the situation exactly. They see themselves appearing rich, however they imagine it. But, if you ask them why they want to be wealthy, do you think they will respond, ‘So I can appear wealthy.’? “

“No, probably not.”

“But, that is almost certainly the real reason. They want to appear rich. They want status. They want to be able to look down on others and prevent others from looking down on them.”

To Ollie, this seemed an overly harsh way of putting it. “But there could be other reasons people want to be rich,” he said. “Like maybe your friend needs an expensive surgery or something.”

“Wanting to achieve some specific end, like giving your friend the money for the surgery, is different than wanting to be rich, which is pursued for its own sake.

“Here, let me show you,” said Fred. “Suppose you press the issue, get this group of people to state in words their reason for wanting to be rich. What do you think they would say?”

“I don’t know. Maybe something like so they could travel.”

“Yes, I believe you are correct. Would there be any other reasons, do you think?”

Ollie thought about it. “Well, maybe some would say so they could give their children better lives.”

“Yes, I’m sure that’s correct as well. Some would certainly say that. Any others?”

“Maybe to do good in the world? To give to charities or causes that they believe in?”

“A good answer again, my boy,” Fred laughed. “You have been observing us humans closely.

“Now suppose you ask them what they were willing to do to achieve their financial goal of being rich enough to allow them to accomplish their stated purposes—traveling, giving their children better lives, doing good in the world, and so on. Would they be willing to devote forty hours per week to being rich? What do you think they would say?”

“I think they would say they would work forty hours per week.”

“You are doubtless correct,” said Fred. “How about sixty hours per week?”

“Probably,” said Ollie.

“Eighty?”

“Maybe some.”

“How about 140? Would they be willing to work twenty hours per day, seven days per week in order to give their children a better life, but a life without them in it?

“And how many years would they work to be rich—so many that by the time they are rich enough to travel, they are so old they can’t enjoy it?

“And how could someone do good in a world about which they know nothing except how to squeeze a profit from it?

“Those who dream of being rich never, or, at least, rarely, answer the question, ‘How rich is rich enough?’ And the reason for that is because their stated reason for wanting to be rich is not the real reason, but they lack the inner honesty to ‘look deeply into the world’ and understand their real motive: status.

“And when it comes to status, my boy, there is never enough. This is why those who’ve devoted their lives to getting rich frequently die such miserable, bitter, unhappy deaths, even if they die very rich. They don’t understand that it is never too late to be successful.”

Fred really nailed it here. There was an old farmer here in the valley—and everyone at QuikMart will know exactly who I am talking about—who absolutely sacrificed his whole life to making money. Like Roger Bendicksen, he’d grown up poor and deeply embarrassed by his family’s poverty and the low status he believed it conferred on him. The rich kids drove nice cars and got the prettiest girls. What girl was going to look at him? He had no car at all. His social embarrassment over his poverty was so acute he dropped out of high school.

If only he had a nice car, everything would be different. This man entered adulthood uneducated, socially scarred, and with a fierce desire to be rich. The automobile took on a totem-like power in his mind.

Money-hunger is, unfortunately, very common among our people due to the primitive state of our religious development, but this man was extreme even by our standards. He stopped by the QuikMart one day and one of the guys had a campsite reserved over the Fourth up at the lake and asked him whether he and his wife and kids wanted to join them to watch the fireworks. He couldn’t, he said, because he had plans to “go look at cars” in Wichita. That was a regular activity for him. It was how he worshiped. He ‘looked at cars’.

This man’s goal in life was to be rich, and, by the standards of our valley, he succeeded. But when he reached 70 and people told him he should quit farming and enjoy his money, he discovered he didn’t know what it meant to “enjoy” money. The money was there to confer value on him by its mere presence. What action does one take to “enjoy” it?

Unable to come up with an answer, he just kept farming with the same goal he’d always had: to get rich. There must be some point out there where he would be rich enough to “enjoy” it, but he had no idea where it was. He’d never asked himself why he wanted to be rich. He’d only pictured himself in an expensive car appearing rich.

So, he kept farming. And he kept farming until well into his 80s when his body was so beaten he could no longer physically do it. Then, he stopped farming.

Now, surely, it was time to be admired for his successful life. He needed to display his wealth, And how does an old farmer, who had devoted his whole life to getting rich, whose only interest in the world had never gotten beyond how to make it profitable, display his wealth? He could only think of one way.

He went out and bought the most expensive Dodge Ram pickup truck you can buy. Leather seats—the whole nine yards. Then, he drove it around so that people could admire him. But no one was admiring him. To the people, he was just another scowling old farmer driving too slow in an expensive pickup truck.

The old farmer sensed something was wrong. This wasn’t how he’d always imagined being rich. So, he decided there must be something wrong with the pickup truck. He went out and bought another one. That one, too, failed to deliver the admiration he craved. Panic began to nibble at his soul as he was being forced to confront the awful truth of the failure—the waste—his life had been. A kind of insanity seized him and he went out and bought another expensive Dodge Ram pickup.

Do you know that old farmer bought six brand new Dodge Ram pickup trucks before his wife could get a legal injunction stopping him? True story. Sad story. You can’t imagine how that old man sat there in his final days, seething with bitterness over his wasted life. All the relationships he’d sacrificed, all the experiences he’d denied himself—all for nothing. Jesus nailed it, too, when he said you cannot serve God and money.

Fred and Ollie worked in silence for a time, Ollie mulling over Fred’s words. Finally, he said, “I want to be rich—“

But he was interrupted by the sound of Fred’s phone receiving a message. Fred read it and said, “Jo Anna wants to know whether you have lived in Osage Grove your whole life.”

“No, but I was a baby when we moved here.” Fred sent the information and received an immediate reply.

“She wants to know whether you will tell her where you were born.”

“Florida,” answered Ollie. Fred sent that information, too, and Jo Anna fell silent.

“You started to say you wanted to be rich...”

“Yes,” said Ollie, “I want to be rich so my mother doesn’t have to work anymore. She works all the time, but we are still poor.”

“We live in an evil system,” said Fred, “that drains wealth from the many for the benefit of the few. What would your mother do if she didn’t have to work?”

“I don’t know. Maybe go on a cruise or something.”

Fred watched the boy mixing mortar in the gloom and felt a deep sympathy and affection. “Yes, your mother should be able to go on a cruise,” he said.

“I think if we lived in a house she would grow a flower garden and maybe find a husband. I think she is very lonely.”

Ollie picked up the pail of mixed mortar and set it up on the stand. Fred scraped the last of the mortar from the pail he was using into the new mortar and handed the empty pail to Ollie. “Your mother is a very successful woman,” Fred said, “and I am looking at the evidence right now.” He turned and slapped some fresh mortar onto the wall. They were down to the last two rows of tiles. “Believe me, Ollie,” he said, “I would give every penny I have and spend the rest of my life under a bridge if it meant I had been a successful father.”

Fred began pressing the last of the onyx cubes into the wet mortar. Then he paused and straightened and looked up at the irregularly terraced mosaic surface stretching up to the arch of sky above their heads. “This mosaic is my feeble atonement for having failed,” he said.

Ollie, too, lifted his head and stared up the surface to the sky. “Is it of your son,” he asked?

“No,” Fred replied, “Alexander is beyond anything of value in this world. Our grief and loss will remain private.”