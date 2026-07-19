Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
paul's avatar
paul
3d

I'm really liking this story.

“Your mother is a very successful woman,” Fred said, “and I am looking at the evidence right now.”

That's a huge compliment.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Craig Nelsen and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Craig Nelsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture