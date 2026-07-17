Note: Thank you for your comments and suggestions. I am stunned and encouraged by the number of people who are reading this novel.

Osage Grove Goes Ape Shit

When Deb Eccleston pulled into the student parking lot the morning after Ollie’s antisemitic attack on her, she saw that Dylan Bendicksen’s car was already in its usual spot in the back of the lot. So Ollie Peterson is already here, she thought to herself. She had Ollie in her first period class and had been busy trying to decide how she should play it when they saw each other. She would adopt an attitude of injured dignity, she had decided.

She took her seat in the classroom, preparing for Ollie’s entrance, but, when the bell rang for the beginning of the class, Ollie’s seat remained empty and was still empty when the bell rang for the end of the period. As a fourth-generation Holocaust survivor, Deb felt a glum satisfaction. The antisemite was afraid to face her.

In home room, Deb sent her mother a text, informing her Ollie Peterson had been absent first period. And then a few moments later, another text: they just called his name on the intercom.

Cherry responded: keep me informed.

Back at the house on Grand Avenue, still in her housecoat, Cherry Eccleston devised her plan of attack as she finished her second Hungry Man frozen breakfast. First, the antisemite insists his mother be there. Then he doesn’t show up for classes? How to read this? Was his mother hiding him? Was she hiring a lawyer?

Just after 10:00 am, Cherry sent an email to Mr. Turner: you were to inform me first thing this morning of the time and location of the Peterson boy’s apology to my daughter.

Mr. Turner responded immediately: Dear Cherry, Ollie is absent from school this morning. We are doing our best to reach him. Please accept my apologies for this delay. I will inform you the minute we have that information.

Cherry read the email and her mouth twitched with pleasure. The goyim are so easy, she thought to herself. No solidarity whatsoever. She, Cherry Eccleston, a lone Jew among gentiles, had constructed the narrative and set the terms for Ollie’s humiliation, and Hal Turner, with all his muscles, had submitted to it without so much as a whimper.

Cherry Eccleston became aware of her own power and the warmth of it spread through the great inert mass of flab that was her own body. She was a hero in service to her people—Jewish sublimation. She would escalate.

Cherry spent the rest of the morning posting messages on the websites of Jewish newspapers across the country. Each comment was tailored to fit the article to which it was applied and, in each post, Cherry skillfully embedded mention of the anxiety she was enduring as a mother whose only child, the only Jewish student in an almost entirely white high school in small-town Kansas, had been the victim of an antisemitic attack in class. The bully, whose mother works in a Dairy Queen, had caused her daughter to flee the classroom in tears. Neither she nor her daughter felt safe in the town and she worried how the attack would affect her daughter’s studies.

Just before noon, a reporter for the Baltimore Jewish Times responded to a comment Cherry had left on an article he’d written: please contact me, I may want to include your experience in a piece I’m working on, my contact info is below.

Cherry replied immediately with her phone number. Then she went to the ADL’s website and filled in their “Report an Antisemitic Incident” form and submitted it. After that, the process was repeated at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s web page for reporting hate crimes.

It was 12:45 pm. Time for lunch. Dairy Queen sounded good. She removed her house coat and pulled a red stretch-knit top over her head, sweat pants with a marine pattern, sneakers, and socks, and drove to the Dairy Queen. While Cherry never exited her car when she was out doing errands unless she had to, this was a special circumstance and so she ignored the drive-thru, parked, and snuffled into the restaurant and up to the counter. She would dine in, today.

The place was busy and, as she waited to place her order, Cherry kept her eyes scanning the employee name tags. She soon spotted Beth, wearing a headset over her uniform cap, working the drive-thru. The woman looked tired, Cherry decided, worn, bony, moving mechanically through the simple tasks of her menial job. Cherry watched her with revulsion.

“Hi! Welcome to Dairy Queen! How can we make your day special?” Cherry’s eyes under their heavy lids shifted from Beth to the perky young blonde girl waiting to take her order. She resisted the urge to say “by killing yourself.”

“Give me the 4-piece chicken strips, texas toast, and fries, extra gravy on the toast. Make sure the gravy is hot.”

“There’s hot sauce on the condiment bar,” replied the girl agreeably.

Cherry paused and regarded the girl with contempt. “Temperature hot,” she sneered.

The girl shifted uneasily. There was no “temperature hot” key on her cash register so, she said nothing, took Cherry’s payment, then walked back to the line, retrieved the order ticket, and wrote in “temperature hot.” Working on the food prep line was that pothead Logan kid. “What’s this supposed to mean,” he asked?

“The customer wants the gravy temperature hot,” she replied. The Logan kid interrupted his work flow and stared at her blankly for a moment. To him, she might as well have said, “The customer wants the chicken edible.”

“Of course it’s hot,” he said. He was confused. “What do they want? Everything else cold or something?”

“I don’t know. I’m just telling you what they said.”

With a snort, the Logan kid went back to his food assembly line, muttering under his breath, “Fucking lunatics in this world.”

Meanwhile, oblivious to the minor turmoil she’d caused in the kitchen area, the fucking lunatic snuffled to the seat with the best view of Beth at her work station. She quickly noticed that Beth was frequently checking her phone. Then the cashier girl, more wary now than perky, brought her her food, and Cherry dug in.

Though Cherry was a frequent customer of the Dairy Queen, practically the only fast food place in town, she always used Uber Eats to deliver it. So, Beth and Cherry had never set eyes on each other. But, Beth noticed Cherry sitting out in the dining area (Cherry demanded to be noticed, even visually) and eventually became aware that the woman was watching her. But she wasn’t yet aware of who this creature was. “Maybe a lesbian,” she told herself.

Cherry had only consumed one of her chicken strips when the phone rang. The display said “Baltimore, Maryland”.

“Perfect,” Cherry said to herself. She answered the call from the reporter for the Baltimore Jewish Times and entered into a long interview, loudly, so that the diners at all the nearby tables—and not so nearby tables—would be privy to their conversation.

Cherry established up front, for the benefit of her audience, to whom she was speaking.

“How long have you been a reporter?”

“I’ve been writing for the Baltimore Jewish Times for two years but, since college, I’ve written various pieces for the Baltimore City Paper, the Howard County Times, and the Washington Post.

“The Washington Post?”

“Yes.”

“But you are based in Baltimore?”

“Yes, Pikesville, now let me ask you...”

During the interview that followed, the diners in the Dairy Queen learned that their little town was a hotbed of antisemitism. Everywhere she went, they learned, the only Jew in their midst and her daughter encountered hostility, sidelong glances, and atmospheric discrimination.

Cherry had done her research. The folks who were in earshot were learning that little Osage Grove had a long history of Jew-hatred and Nazi sympathies. Its most famous resident, they learned, Heinrich Haugen, had built a mansion for himself, his wife, and their nine children “almost like a castle” high on a hill overlooking the town. He had been one of Charles Lindbergh’s closet allies and a staunch supporter of Hitler. He and three of his sons were eventually arrested by the FBI for their pro-Nazi political activities. The rest of the family had fled to no one knows where.

Janice, the manager of the Dairy Queen, rushing around to facilitate the lunch crowd service, caught a snatch of this conversation and was so alarmed she abandoned her staff and hovered, surreptitiously eavesdropping, at the end of the counter closest to where Cherry was braying into her phone. Cherry noticed immediately.

The other diners in the Dairy Queen were similarly alarmed. All of them were familiar, of course, with the name “Haugen,” but none of them had ever heard the name “Heinrich Haugen” and, certainly, none of them had been aware that Osage Grove had once been a fascist stronghold.

Even among the old timers at the QuikMart, only the very oldest of them were vaguely aware of the full name, Heinrich Haugen, and they had no knowledge of anything nefarious attached to it. They had not yet been born when the Haugen family had occupied the marvelous stone house he’d built high above our valley, clinging to the steep side of the hill that bears his name to this day.

Cherry also shared with the Baltimore reporter the details of the attack on her daughter in class at the local high school by an antisemitic bully named Ollie Peterson. “This Peterson boy chose to target my daughter, the only Jew in the school and a fourth-generation Holocaust survivor, in History class during a section on, of all things, the Holocaust. Imagine the trauma my daughter felt as he diminished the crimes of the Germans and compared Israel’s defense against terrorism to the genocidal policies of the Nazis!”

The diners in the Dairy Queen were, by this time, hanging on to Cherry’s every word, but it’s doubtful whether any of them noticed that missing from Cherry’s description of the antisemitic attack on her daughter was the detail of the actual content of Ollie’s question. Nor did the reporter for the Baltimore Jewish Times ask for it. It was of no interest to his readers.

“When Deb called me from the school in tears,” continued Cherry, “I was, of course, appalled. But, I was not about to let the matter drop in the hopes of being accepted by these people. We Jews have learned the hard way what happens when we cower. Nevertheless, I was willing to accept a simple apology from this Ollie Peterson and let the whole matter be water under the bridge. I went immediately to the school to discuss my concerns with the principal, who told—“

Cherry paused. Then continued. “Turner. Hal Turner, the principal.” Pause. “Yes, it’s the only high school in town. Osage Grove Jr/Sr High.

“Anyway, Principal Turner assured me he’d obtained a promise from the antisemite to apologize with his own mother present, which was supposed to occur today, but now the boy has skipped school and the high school claims they are unable to reach him.”

Under their lids, Cherry’s eyes flicked from left to right. She had the undivided attention of the locals. She wanted the next part to be crystal clear. “I have informed the school,” she said, “that I intend to file a civil suit against the school district unless I receive an—unless Deb receives an apology from Ollie Peterson. Are you aware of the new federal statutes providing substantial penalties for antisemitic discrimination in educational institutions? I delivered a copy of the statutes to Principal Turner, so they are aware of what could happen—that the law provides for penalties of up to one million dollars per day if they shield antisemitic behavior. I can send you a copy of the—oh, you are, okay.”

The reporter for the Baltimore Jewish Times informed Cherry that, in fact, the story he was working on was about those very statutes, and what they could mean for the fight against antisemitism. Deb’s story would fit nicely.

“When are you planning to publish the piece,” Cherry asked? “As early as this evening? Okay great.”

“I only have one more question,” said the reporter. “Are you originally from Osage Grove?”

Cherry snorted. “We moved here at the end of last year. Deb inherited property here from her father, who was a native. We are native New Yorkers, from the city.”

“Okay, well, I think that does it, then. Thanks again for talking to me. I’ll email you if I have any follow-up questions.” And with that, he hung up and Cherry got back to her lunch. The gravy was cold.

Cherry hoisted herself from her seat, snuffled back to the counter, and plopped her tray down onto it. “I specifically requested the gravy to be hot,” she said to Janice, who had her back to the dining room. “It’s like ice.”

Janice wheeled and panicked when she saw that the enormous beast was addressing her. “Oh,” Janice said, quickly taking in the situation. She didn’t ask for details. “I’m so sorry,” she said, grabbing the tray and carrying it to the kitchen. “Austin,” she said to the Logan kid, “this gravy is ice cold.”

The Logan kid looked at the food on the tray. “Is that that order that went out like an hour ago?”

“I don’t know, Austin,” replied Janice. “Just please reheat it.”

The Logan kid took the whole tray and shoved it into the microwave, setting it to max power, max time, and Janice, who’d known Ollie since he was in elementary school and even used to babysit him, went over to fill Beth in on the concerning conversation she’d overheard.

Meanwhile, Cherry, composing a text to Rabbi Fersko back in New York, waited at the counter for her new order to be made. She finished the text and sent it. Then she called over the perky blonde girl, who was clearly avoiding her. “Find out what’s taking so long. And tell them I want it to go.”

The girl hurried off to deliver the message just as the Logan kid set the tray of reheated food under the heat lamps in the pick-up area. Around the slab of the by-now rubberized texas toast was a sea of boiling gravy. “See if this is hot enough for them,” he said.

“They want it to go,” said the girl.

Without a word, the Logan kid picked up the tray and slid the whole boiling mess into a Styrofoam to-go container and dropped it into a plastic bag. The girl added a napkin, plastic utensils, and a brochure encouraging customers to download the Dairy Queen app. She walked back out to the counter and gingerly set the bag in front of Cherry like she was disarming an explosive device, then scampered off, telling Cherry over her shoulder to have a nice day. Cherry took the bag without a word and snuffled out to her car.

On her way home, Cherry’s ebullient mood was shattered when, unable to wait until she got home to eat her lunch, she fished with one hand in the plastic bag beside her, found the fork, flipped open the lid of the container, and stabbed into the pile of steaming french fries swimming in the boiling gravy. She shoved the forkful into her mouth and screamed, spitting the fries and gravy all over her top, the steering wheel, and the dashboard in front of her. Her mouth was badly burned.

Later that afternoon, the reporter for the Baltimore Jewish Times was nearing completion of his piece when he received an email from Cherry Eccleston: “UPDATE: The retaliation has already begun,” she wrote. “Just now, a restaurant here in town purposely served my food so hot that I severely burned my mouth and lips and needed medical attention. I will be seeking legal advice. This is what it’s like to be a Jew in Kansas.”

Back at the Dairy Queen, Beth said, in answer to Janice’s question, “I don’t know where he is. He sent me a text this morning saying he wasn’t going to school and telling me not to worry. Then, I guess, he turned off his phone, because I’ve tried and tried to call him, but there’s no answer. “Everybody in the world is sending me messages asking where he is—the school, Dylan Bendicksen, Roger Bendicksen—but nothing from him. And now Deb Eccleston’s mother is sitting out there staring at me and talking to a reporter for the Washington Post? How the fuck is this happening?”

“Look, honey,” said Janice, “the lunch rush is over. Why don’t you go home. I’ll handle it from here.”

But Beth declined the offer. They needed the money, she said, plus waiting for Ollie to respond would be worse at home alone. So, the afternoon hours passed and the knot in her stomach got worse and worse. Come on, Ollie, respond, dammit.

At first, Beth made a good faith effort to respond to the messages she was receiving, but their frequency was growing steadily as news of Cherry’s conversation with the reporter “for the Washington Post” spread throughout our little town. Indeed, the increasing frequency of the alerts from her phone announcing the arrival of another text message acted as a kind of indicator marking the progress of the news’ saturation among us.

It’s safe to say that no one in Osage Grove subscribes to the Washington Post, or, at least, no one has ever publicly admitted to it. To us, the newspaper called the Washington Post isn’t associated so much with news as it is with power: far away, mysterious, unpredictable, and absolute. And no one here assumes that that power is in our corner. Even Baltimore, for us, is a name that calls up images exotic and sinister as Babylon.

The old guys at the QuikMart greeted the news that Cherry Eccleston had been on the phone with a Baltimore-based reporter from the Washington Post with concern—even alarm.

But, I will say this for those old guys: they are a moderating force against, as the Founders put it, “the vagaries of the mob.” Where the Cherry Eccleston story quickly achieved hyper-hysteria was on the old women’s answer to QuikMart—the Osage Grove Community Facebook group. By 3:00 pm, a committee was being formed on the social media platform to petition the state of Kansas to change the name of Haugen’s Rock, even though the appellation is only a local usage and is not found in any official gazetteer. A long thread debated what the new name should be with “Eccleston’s Rock” being a popular suggestion, but the consensus eventually coalesced around something that honored the contributions of Native Americans to the town’s history, which, relatively speaking, is right at zero.

Beth couldn’t believe what they were saying about Ollie. In her office, Janice was monitoring the Facebook comments and would come out to show Beth the especially egregious attacks, expressing, with Beth, her utter outrage. “Libby Schmidt has known Ollie as long as I have,” Janice fumed. “She should know better. Wait ‘til I see her next time. I’ll tell her what I think about her ‘Ollie has always seemed too quiet’ bull.” But Janice did not come to Ollie’s defense on Facebook.

Beth, however, did. She posted response after response during the Dairy Queen’s afternoon lull, but made little headway. “Of course you feel that way, Beth,” responded one middle-aged woman. “You are his mother. And we sympathize with your position. Personally, I like Ollie. I think we all do. But, that doesn’t give him the right to tarnish OG’s reputation in front of the whole country.” Within a few minutes, the comment had more than a hundred likes.

Of all the women (and some men, too) weighing in on the controversy, only Vicky Morelli asked what was the actual remark Ollie had made.

Beth replied immediately. “Thank you, Vicky. Ollie asked in History class why they always studied the Nazi Holocaust but never talked about the genocide in Gaza.”

“Sounds like a reasonable question, to me,” replied Vicky Morelli. But Vicky and her common-law husband live in a mobile home out in the country with their two young sons—already hell-raisers. They are known to have a lot of guns, ride Harley-Davidsons, keep unusual hours, and are both heavily tattooed. No one else responded to Vicky Morelli’s comment, and it garnered few likes.

There is no fuel in the world more plentiful than cheap virtue, and Facebook is the Saudi Arabia of it. The locals were pouring it on and this fire was burning too hot to let someone like Vicky Morelli dampen it.

There was, however, a moderating force out there that could, and did, slow it down—not extinguish the fire by any means, but slow it down—and that force was Ollie’s classmates, every gentile one of whom was solid in their support for Ollie. The surprising exception was Ollie’s best friend, Dylan Bendicksen, who was embarrassed and torn by the controversy and remained publicly neutral.

As the afternoon turned into evening, Ollie’s classmates, in conversations with their families, ridiculed the charge of antisemitism. A few mothers and aunts of those students posted comments. “Perhaps we should wait until all the facts are out before we convict Ollie Peterson in the court of public opinion,” one mother posted, to which one local harpy named Rebecca Starke-Bullock responded, “OMG no just no. We don’t need antisemitism in OG.” The response received many more likes than the cautionary comment.

The need for a committee to change the name of Haugen’s Rock having been decided, the question of its membership naturally arose. Such was the intensity of the passions suddenly swirling among us that our poor town suffered a wave of civic-mindedness. After everything the Jews had suffered in the Holocaust, in the view of the public, it was the least an American could do to serve on the committee that would change the name of a rock named after a Nazi. The posts from people volunteering came pouring in. In the end, there were so many volunteers that it was decided that anyone who wanted to serve on the committee should be allowed to and should be able to attend the first meeting of the new committee.

The location of that first meeting itself produced another long thread, with the popular choices proceeding, as the number of volunteer committee members grew, from a local tavern, to a public room at the library, and, finally, to the city auditorium, access to which would be no problem as the City Manager was already a member of the committee.

Then the time of the meeting had to be established, which, after much discussion, was finally established at Friday, 7:30 pm. Hal Turner and Clara Iverson, who were following the discussions, immediately recognized the danger in a Friday evening start time, but neither weighed in with a caution. Both were more than a little offended by some of the more aggressive scrutiny the high school’s administration was receiving in light of Cherry Eccleston’s claim that the high school was “shielding” Ollie. “Good,” said Mr. Turner to himself. “Let them step on that land mine.”

There was much more besides all this—the formation of a steering committee within the committee since the committee itself had grown so large, the selection of a name for the committee that adequately stated its purpose without using the name “Haugen,” whether they should incorporate, whether they should start their own Facebook group, and so on, endlessly. I’m sure the reader can imagine the whole torturous process.

The thing about the town’s response to the whole episode that surprised me—but maybe shouldn’t have—was how heavily and quickly the weight of public opinion fell against Ollie despite Ollie’s innocence, which all acknowledge in hindsight, but which was clear even then. Even worse, was how indifferent we were to the fact that Ollie was one of our own and Cherry Eccleston was a newcomer—an outsider—and a hostile one at that. The town was throwing its weight behind Cherry against our own—our own who had done nothing wrong.

I think we should be ashamed that the majority of the town—particularly among the older, “respectable” class—felt that Ollie should just go ahead and “step up,” issue an apology, and “put the whole thing behind us.”

Cherry, meanwhile, nearly stupefied by painkillers, monitored the Facebook postings in the Osage Grove Community Facebook group obsessively and with something bordering on lasciviousness. In far away New York City, Rabbi Fersko, too, had taken an interest in the group’s postings.

When the Baltimore Jewish Times article posted that evening, Cherry sent Rabbi Fersko a link. Rabbi Fersko read it with a smile, then sent the link to Jeff Gruenfeld, a reporter for The New York Times and a congregant at the Village Synagogue. Then she sent the link to another congregant with a note, “Please join the Osage Grove Community Facebook group (in Kansas) and post this link there. You’ll understand when you read the linked article.”

Minutes later, Rabbi Fersko’s congregant found the group and submitted a request to join. Her request was granted even before she had finished reading the scurrilous article in the Baltimore Jewish Times, a link to which she included in her first post with the message, “I think this will be of interest.” The link displayed the title of the article: “With New Federal Antisemitism Laws in the Background, an Antisemitic Incident in the Heartland” and the included subtitle: “Amid surging antisemitism nationwide, a Jewish mother in rural Osage Grove, Kansas, shares her anguish after her daughter, her school’s lone Jew, is targeted by a classmate.”

It is my impression that folks who live in large cities don’t share—or even understand—the sensitivity toward the reputation of their town that we small town folks have. Baltimore, for example, is frequently the target of outrageous insults—the President once called it a shit hole, as I recall—insults to which the people who live there typically respond with a shrug of indifference or even contribute their own defamatory insights.

But this is not the situation in small towns, where the slightest disparagement toward their community, especially on the “national stage,” is taken by the people who live there as if it were against them personally. This phenomenon may be related to the tendency among farmers to take offense at any negative assessment of their land, for example, it’s very rocky, as if they had created the land themselves and were personally responsible for any defects. I don’t know.

In any case, the Osage Grove Community Facebook group responded to the article in the Baltimore Jewish Times (which, while not the Washington Post, was at least Washington Post adjacent) with apoplexy. They went, to use that eminently colorful term, ape shit.

Even the old guys at the QuikMart are prone to this hypersensitive local chauvinism and, the next morning, when the usual crew, noticeably larger than other mornings, assembled to catch up over morning coffee, Ollie came in for some quite harsh criticism.

The author of the Baltimore Jewish Times article had done a good job of laying out the mechanics of the federal statutes in play, with impressive citations, through which a single Jewish victim could wield the hammer of federal power against any local school district in the country. The phrase from the article that stood out to the clatch of QuikMart retirees was “...with penalties as high as one million dollars per day...” That threat of an expensive lawsuit determined the stance taken by the majority—the vast majority—of the geezers. Like many old gentiles, the guys at the QuikMart have a dread of lawyers, imagining them to be possessed of something close to magical powers and best avoided at all costs. That terror, by the way, is not without its roots in lived experience.

No one, to our great shame, really went to bat for Ollie. The consensus at the QuikMart, too, was that Ollie should just go ahead and apologize. “It don’t cost nothing to say ‘I’m sorry’,” said one retired farmer-philosopher. “It’s my guess,” said another pointedly, “Ollie Peterson don’t pay property taxes.”

One particularly disappointing aspect of Osage Grove’s reaction to the article in the Baltimore Jewish Times was our collective failure, with one exception, to ask about—or even notice, as far as I know—the complete absence in the Baltimore paper’s article of any mention of the actual words spoken in the antisemitic attack.

The one exception was that pothead Logan kid sitting in his car the next morning getting high before his shift began at the Dairy Queen. His mother sent him a text, “Did you see this?” with a link to the article. He sat in his car and read the article. Then read it again. Then he read it a third time. Finally, he sent a reply to his mother, “so what did ollie actually say”

His mother replied, “Austin, honey, don’t start.”

The Logan kid shrugged and went to clock in. Fucking lunatics in this world.