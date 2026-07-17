Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
5d

Brilliant!

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
5d

“Therefore prepare thee to cut off the flesh.

Shed thou no blood, nor cut thou less nor more

But just a pound of flesh: if thou cut'st more

Or less than a just pound, be it but so much

As makes it light or heavy in the substance,

Or the division of the twentieth part

Of one poor scruple, nay, if the scale do turn

But in the estimation of a hair,

Thou diest and all thy goods are confiscate.”

— “Portia”; 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘝𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘦 Act IV, Scene I

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