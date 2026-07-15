Note: this is the second longest chapter in the book. It describes what is probably the most significant day in Ollie’s life. I’m pumping these chapters out at a brisk pace because I want to move quickly to production. I’m planning to take the RV to Florida in August (to escape the heat!) and help Dan Bilzerian get out the vote in his run against Representative Randy Fine. It would be great to be able to sell/give out copies of Ollie’s Apology down there. Also, thank you very much for the feedback. I’ve already incorporated some of your suggestions/corrections and look forward to more.

Dawn

After parking the delivery truck and locking the back gate, Dylan returned the keys to the office. Ollie, however, instead of going through the store with him as usual, walked the long way around the warehouse to wait for Dylan by his car in the front parking lot.

His father looked up when Dylan entered the office. “Where’s Ollie?”

“He’s out by the car,” Dylan replied, hanging the key to the delivery truck on its hook. But, he didn’t want to try to explain Ollie’s absence—he didn’t understand it, himself, so he laid the check from the Clifts on his father’s desk and added quickly, “Fred Clift said to tell you that this will probably be his final order because he’s almost done with his project.”

“That was thoughtful of him to let me know,” Roger said, adding the check to his bank drop. “What is his project, anyway?”

“We asked him and he just said we’d find out in good time.”

“Hmm,” said Roger. “Listen, son, I spoke with your mother and we both feel you shouldn’t discourage Ollie from making that apology to the Eccleston girl tomorrow. When I stopped at the QuikMart earlier, it was clear that her outburst in class today has already created something of a stir in town and we both feel this isn’t the kind of thing that anyone wants their name attached to.”

“I know,” said Dylan.

Roger locked the office door and shut off the store’s interior lights. He glanced at his son in the semi-darkness as he went over to set the alarm system for the night. “He is going to just go ahead and apologize tomorrow, isn’t he?”

“I thought he was, but I don’t know. I really don’t know,” Dylan replied as he waited by the front door for his father to finish locking up.

“The whole lawsuit thing is obviously ridiculous,” said Roger. “We do have freedom of speech. But being called a Nazi in public is never good. Or an antisemite. Even if it’s completely unjustified, it can stick to you.”

“I don’t know if the lawsuit is so ridiculous,” Dylan said. “Ollie showed Fred Clift the actual laws that he got from Turner that Cherry Eccleston had made a copy of. It sounds kind of serious.”

Roger stopped, his hand poised in midair, ready to punch in the alarm’s activation code. He didn’t even correct his son’s omission of the respectful “Mr.” in front of the principal’s name. “He did what?”

Dylan repeated himself.

“What was he doing showing a customer something like that when he was supposed to be making a delivery?” Clearly annoyed, Roger punched in the code, setting the alarm, then father and son stepped out of the store as Dylan explained briefly the events at the Clifts. As he listened to his son, Roger looked to the end of the parking lot where Ollie was leaning against Dylan’s car, absorbed in his phone. It was a cool night and he looked cold.

“Drop him off,” Roger ordered, “then come straight home. We need to talk.” Dylan did as he was told.

Ollie was on the computer reading up on the Bolsheviks, when he heard his mother’s key turn in the lock downstairs on the “colonial-style” door that served as the main entrance to the fourplex. The door was heavy and metal and badly dented by years of tenants moving their furniture in and out. It closed behind his mother automatically with a loud thunk.

And, just like every night when she worked the closing shift, Ollie heard his mother’s little mailbox key in the lock of the narrow metal mailbox—one of four, side-by-side—set flush into the cracked, beige plaster of the wall in the vestibule.

Beth’s footsteps on the concrete aggregate stairs made no sound. Then Ollie heard another key in another lock clicking open and his mother entered the apartment they had lived in since that day 16 years earlier when the old guys at the QuikMart heard the exhausted young mother clicking open the lock on the ladies’ room.

“Hi, honey,” said Beth.

“Hi, Mom,” said Ollie.

Beth removed her jacket and hung it on the back of a chair at the kitchen table, slung her bag over it, and dropped into the chair. She regarded her son, engrossed with what he was reading online. She dug with one hand in her bag, pulling out a pack of cigarettes and a lighter. She lit one and exhaled a cloud of smoke. “What are you reading?”

Ollie scrolled up. “It’s a book by a Russian guy named Serge Melgunov,” he replied. “It’s called The Red Terror in Russia, 1918-1923. I found it on archive.org. I’ve never read anything like it.” Ollie scrolled back down to where he’d left off. “It’s mind-blowing.”

Beth took another drag on her cigarette. “Ollie, what’s this thing with Deb Eccleston?”

Without taking his eyes off the computer screen, Ollie explained briefly the details of the day—his question in History class, Deb’s outburst, the meeting with Mr. Turner and Ms. Farrell, Cherry Eccleston’s threat of a lawsuit, the demand that he apologize for antisemitism.

When he finished he fell silent, absorbed in the story of the horror that had befallen the Russian people.

His mother spoke, and the tone in her voice made him look up. “You are going to apologize, of course,” she said.

“Yeah, well, I guess so, but, you know, I really didn’t do anything—I mean,” he faltered, surprised by his mother’s statement. True, she loathed anything that was “political,” reacted in anger, in fact, when anyone insisted on discussing “politics,” but her imperative tone was wholly unexpected.

“I insist, Ollie,” she said as Ollie gazed at her uncomprehendingly. Then the look on her son’s face softened her heart.

“Ollie,” Beth said, “there are things about this that you aren’t aware of. Things that you don’t understand. But you have to trust me on this, honey. It’s for your own good. Please promise me that when you meet in Mr. Turner’s office, you will offer Deb Eccleston a sincere apology for anything you said that offended her.”

“But, I didn’t say anything,” Ollie objected. “I only asked a question.”

“Ollie,” said Beth sternly, “I am your mother. Promise me you will respect my wishes and apologize to Deb Eccleston.”

“And her mother. She is going to be there, too.”

This news brought Beth up short. “She is?”

“That’s what Turner said,” said Ollie. “So I said it would only be right if you were there, too. And they agreed.”

“Absolutely not,” said Beth. “This needs to go away as quickly and as quietly as possible.”

Ollie sat up in his chair and looked at his mother with even more surprise. “Why don’t you want to be there if it is so important for me to apologize?”

“Ollie, what’s important is that we maintain good relations with Deb and her mother. Maybe this apology is ridiculous. I don’t know and I don’t care. What’s important is that there are no hard feelings. If I am there, it only adds to it. It makes it bigger. It will make it harder to make friends with Cherry Eccleston.”

“What?”

“It will make it harder to make friends with Cherry Eccleston,” Beth repeated.

“Why do you want to make friends with her?” Ollie was floored. “And how do you even know her name?”

“Ollie,” Beth said sharply, slapping the table! “Promise me!”

“Okay, Mom, I promise. Geez.”

Beth ground out her cigarette in the ashtray. “Thank you, honey. Someday, you will understand why I am asking you to just make the apology, and you will thank me.” Beth rose, walked around the kitchen table and stepped onto the worn carpet that marked the end of the kitchen and the beginning of the living room. She walked to where Ollie was sitting and kissed him on the forehead. “Good night,” she said. “I love you and want what’s best for you. You know that.” She kissed him again. “You must trust me.” With that, she retired to her bedroom.

Ollie sat staring at his computer screen, his head and his heart in turbulence. He tried to pick up again with the Melgunov book, reading and rereading the same sentence, but getting no meaning from it. He had neither the focus nor the emotional strength necessary to dive back into the historical account of the endless atrocities inflicted on an innocent people.

The words of Fred Clift came back to him. Why, indeed, wasn’t this taught in school?

Though it was still early, he felt tired. He turned off his computer and went to bed.

Ollie Peterson’s bedroom window does not look out over our valley. The view from Ollie’s room is over the tin-roofed car park provided for the tenants and, beyond that, the back of the “city pound”—a vacant lot overgrown with weeds, surrounded by a high chain link fence topped with concertina wire, the final resting place of anything the city doesn’t know what else to do with, and the source of the rodent problem with which the tenants in Beth and Ollie’s building are in unending struggle.

The apartment building in which he and his mother have lived since the day they arrived in Osage Grove 16 years ago is sandwiched between the long-established trailer park—mostly old people, now—and the end of the pavement. Ollie comes from very humble roots, as they say.

Dylan has been picking Ollie up in front of that building for a ride to school every day since the day Dylan turned 16 and gained the use of his grandmother’s old Buick—a luxurious boat both the boys loved. Ollie’s building perhaps wasn’t on the most most direct route to school from Dylan’s house, as his new license stipulated, but reasonably so, and the town’s cops were flexible on that point as long as Dylan didn’t abuse their flexibility, which he didn’t.

When Ollie awoke on the day of his apology, he awoke dreading the day ahead, even before he remembered why.

He swung out of bed in the darkness, turned off his alarm, and headed toward the shower. Bit by bit, the day ahead came back. There would be the call to Turner’s office. Then the meeting with Deb Eccleston. And her mother. And his mother wouldn’t be there after he had insisted that she be allowed. He felt a pang of embarrassment.

He brushed his teeth, then climbed into the old shower with its sliding plastic shower doors. How would this apology go? Would he look at Deb as he made it? At her mother? At Principal Turner? How sincere should he be? He had promised his mother that when he was called into the office today, he would make the apology. He had to do it.

The day felt sour.

He dressed, listening to his mother making breakfast. Bacon, eggs, and waffles. From scratch. His favorite. He understood it was her way of saying thank you, but he was in no mood to offer appreciation. He ate in silence and she didn’t push it.

Dylan always arrived at 7:30 to pick him up for the 8:10 am start of their first class, so, at 7:28, Ollie gave his mother a perfunctory kiss on the cheek and went outside to wait for his childhood friend to arrive.

While the temperature the day before had been unseasonably warm, the temperature overnight had fallen to unseasonably cool, and he could see his breath in the predawn. He felt cold and miserable.

Dylan arrived at 7:30 on the dot. Ollie climbed in and Dylan dropped it into drive. At the end of the block he turned down the music. “So today’s the day, huh?” Dylan ventured.

Ollie looked at him in surprise. His question didn’t have the relaxed tone typical between them. Dylan glanced at him and saw his perplexed look. So, clumsily, he repeated himself. “Today’s the day you make your apology, huh?”

Ollie squinted his eyes into a scowl and looked straight ahead through the windshield. The road dipped to a lower elevation at that point and they hit a patch of thick fog. Dylan slowed, and turned on his lights.

“What happened to ‘if you apologize you’re a pussy’?” Ollie asked as they came back up out of the fog.

“You heard what the law says.”

Ollie looked back at his friend, trying to adjust to this unexpected headwind. “So, now you think my question was antisemitic?” he asked.

“Peterson, this is about more than just you and your question. There’s the school...”

Ollie waited for him to continue, but Dylan fell silent.

“The school? Since when have you—“ Then it hit him. “Your dad. This is from your dad.”

“He has a point, bro. What are you risking if you don’t apologize? Nothing. It’s the school that gets investigated, not you. You just go back to class like nothing happened. And what about when people say ‘Bendicksen’s Greenhouse? That place that hires Nazis?’ Everybody in town knows you from there, but it’s not you that gets boycotted. It’s my Dad. Do you know how hard he’s worked to get where he is? Stop thinking only about yourself.”

Ollie was stunned. First Mr. Turner and Ms. Farrell. Then Roger Bendicksen. Then his mother. And now his best friend. And every one of them knew he had done nothing wrong. He could have reassured his friend that he had already promised his mother he was going to apologize, so the question was moot, but he didn’t. The betrayal he felt stung Ollie’s heart. “Stop the car,” he said. “I’ll walk.”

“Don’t be an asshole, Peterson.”

“Stop the mother-fucking car,” Ollie screamed.

Dylan slammed on the brakes. “You’re being an asshole, Peterson,” he yelled as his friend jumped out of the car, slamming the door behind him.

There is a place in our town called Poole’s Point, a steep flint stone outcropping that the town grew around. Sometime in the 1930s, the town decided to build a narrow road to the top, where they made a little parking lot and placed a few benches along the rim on which people could sit and take in the view of our valley.

Ollie decided to go up over Poole’s Point to get to the high school. It wasn’t, technically speaking, a shortcut from where Ollie exited Dylan’s car, but Ollie decided to think of it as that. The climb up on the road would get his blood pumping and the descent on the other side was through woods he knew well from the hours he and Dylan and other kids had spent playing and exploring in them. Moreover, there would be no one up there this time of the day and he wanted some time alone and a chance to think and, frankly, to let his anger subside.

The climb up the steep narrow road to Poole’s Point succeeded in getting his blood pumping, and, by the time he reached the top, he no longer felt cold even though the sun, just then peeking over the eastern hills, had not yet had time to warm the air.

As Ollie took the last few steps to the top, our valley came into view, and, when it did, Ollie gasped. Motionless, he stood and stared in wonder at the scene before him.

The first rays of the morning sun had reached down to the floor of the valley and turned the heavy ground fog that lingered there into a sea of brilliant pink—glowing and soft and stretching from our town to the hills far away to the east. The glowing pink sea was unbroken, but for the farmsteads sprinkled about and the line of trees in black silhouette marking the course of the river as it snaked away to the south. The flint bluffs marking the far shore of the pink sea, too, stood in black silhouette, but their peaks were a splendor—gilded in the yellows and oranges and reds of the dawn, which gleamed up from the rising sun and reflected in a magnificent gold off the cumulus clouds that towered above the earth, displaying their golden glory dramatically against the black and grays of the fleeing night.

Ollie’s soul swooned before the most beautiful thing he’d ever seen. He walked to a bench and sat down without knowing it, never taking his eyes off the glorious dawn. The start of his first period class was a million years away.

And then Ollie gasped again. There was a herd of deer down there—a giant herd—moving slowly through the pink and silent sea, their heads down, hidden in the fog, gleaning the kernels of grain that had escaped the harvester and fallen to the ground. They had gathered in a huge herd, preparing for the coming winter. There were hundreds of them. Ollie had no idea there were so many deer.

I understand that the reader may be thinking here that my description of this scene and Ollie’s reaction to it is too promiscuous—too over-the-top, so I’ll add this: Ollie wasn’t the only Grovian (as we call ourselves) struck by the beauty of that particular dawn. It found mention in the next Wednesday’s Osage Grove Leader in the form of a poem and even those stubbornly earthbound old Protestants who sit in the QuikMart sipping their coffee allowed that the dawn had been beautiful that morning. And if you can get those guys to use the word “beautiful” in relation to something in nature, God Himself can take the rest of the year off. His annual quota of miracles has been met. More than.

Up on Poole’s Point, Ollie sat enchanted. He heard a car drive up and a young couple with two small children got out of the car. Maybe the father had noticed the dawn on his way to work and rushed back home to get his wife and children and bring them to this spot. Who knows? In any case, lucky kids.

The young couple smiled at Ollie as they took the other park bench and Ollie smiled back. A few minutes later he stole a glance at the young family. The children were sitting wide-eyed between their parents, the father, his arm on the back of the bench, was gently stroking his wife’s hair, and the mother’s cheeks were wet with tears. Perhaps Ollie wasn’t old enough to appreciate it fully, but that may have been the most beautiful thing he saw that morning.

Ollie’s gaze swept up from the young family, swept up above the trees, and he saw, gleaming in the distance on the side of Haugen’s Hill, the old Haugen place a mile—mile-and-a-half—away and he knew he wasn’t going to school that day. He was going to visit the Clifts. Then another car arrived—this time an old couple—and Ollie stood and pointed to his wrist as if he were running late for something and offered them his bench. He headed toward the far side of the parking lot and the descent down through the woods.

***

Up on Haugen’s Hill, Jo Anna awoke to the sound of the automatic coffee maker downstairs grinding beans. She lay beside her sleeping husband until the aroma of the brewing coffee reached their bedroom, then she got out of bed, put on her robe and slippers, and headed down to pour a cup just as the tip of the sun was slipping up over the eastern hills.

Heinrich Haugen had constructed his house so that, as the occupants descended the stairs to the main floor from the bedrooms above, the valley came into view through the large plate-glass window directly ahead. Jo Anna descended the last few steps at the very moment Ollie ascended the last few steps to the top of Poole’s Point and, as Ollie had, she gasped at the scene before her.

Never in her memory had the colors of the dawn been so brilliantly displayed—the vast, pink sea, the yellows and oranges and reds on the distant horizon, the great golden clouds that filled the sky...

“Fred,” she called upstairs. “Fred, dear.”

“Mmmhph?”

“Honey, look out the east window.”

She heard the springs in the old bed creak as her husband roused himself out of its softness and the floorboards creak as he walked to the window. For a brief period, there was silence in the house, then she heard the floorboards creaking again and Fred coming down the stairs behind her. She felt his arms around her. He kissed her on her neck and whispered in her ear, “Thank you.” And they stayed like that, gazing out at the beauty of the world with love and wonder.

At last, Fred asked, “What are you thinking about?”

“I’m thinking about the boy Ollie,” Jo Anna replied. “I just had a vision of him as a golden stag standing on a precipice amid all these blazing colors—noble and beautiful and vulnerable.”

“Indeed,” replied Fred, holding her closer and gently rocking her in his arms. “Who knew there were so many deer?”

“Hm?”

“So many deer in this valley. Where do they all go in the daytime?”

Jo Anna was confused. “What are you talking about?”

“All the deer,” replied Fred. “There in the fog. Don’t you see them?”

“No, I don’t see them. My eyes...”

“Oh, Jo Anna, my love, there must be hundreds of them, down there in the fog...”

Jo Anna, gazing out at the pink sea, said, “It must be beautiful.” When Fred made no reply, she added, “How very odd, then, that I should envision Ollie just now as a stag, and not as a lion or an eagle or an Osage warrior.”

“You do have a gift,” Fred said, “but, I need to pee.”

Jo Anna laughed and patted his arm. “And I need some coffee.” She headed to the kitchen. “I’ll make you a cup, too, if you promise to build a fire. It’s cold in here.”

Soon, the coffee was poured and the wood-burning stove was radiating the best kind of heat. “They are calling for a hard freeze this weekend,” Fred remarked. “I’ll go down and bring up the last of the melons.”

“Perfect,” said Jo Anna. “We’ll have one for breakfast and I’ll make some yogurt to go with it.”

Fred left through the kitchen door, picked up a basket on the patio, and descended the stairs toward the large garden the Clifts kept on the part of their property that extended across the highway below. Thirty minutes later he returned, carrying the basket with the last of the cantaloupe. He entered the kitchen, followed by Ollie.

“We have a visitor,” Fred announced. “We each came up one side of the driveway and met in the middle like we planned it,” laughed Fred.

Jo Anna wheeled around. “Oh, Ollie,” she shrieked with delight. “I had a feeling we’d see you today. What an absolute treat!” She rushed to him and demanded his jacket. “Let me take your jacket and you sit—oh, look what I’ve done. What a silly old bat, I am. I’m so excited to see you I’ve smeared yogurt all over your jacket. Fred, please take this whisk away from me and hide it somewhere or I’m liable to injure someone with it. Ollie, hand me your jacket immediately and I’ll see whether I can get it in the washing machine without doing any more damage.”

Laughing, Ollie surrendered his jacket.

“My goodness, it’s no wonder we get so few visitors,” Jo Anna said, rushing from the room. “People just don’t want to take the risk.”

When Jo Anna returned from the laundry room, Fred said, “Ollie tells me he is skipping school today and that he’s already informed his mother. He and his friend Dylan had a serious argument this morning.”

“Oh, no!” exclaimed Jo Anna as she began cutting up melon for the three of them. “Whatever for?”

“Well, Dylan always gives me a ride to school and, as soon as I got in his car this morning, he started pushing me to apologize to Deb Eccleston and going on about how I just needed to stop thinking of myself, and think of the blow back to his dad’s business if people started calling me a Nazi, since everybody in town associates me with Bendicksen’s Greenhouse.”

“How outrageous,” Jo Anna said indignantly. “Wasn’t he advising you to stand on principle yesterday and refuse to apologize for something you didn’t do? It’s certain that that man at the greenhouse—his father—what’s his name, again? Roger? It’s certain that he had a talk with him and convinced him to replace his concern for his friend with concern for his profit margins.”

Jo Anna placed the sliced melon on the table with a bowl of fresh yogurt. “It is incredible the damage parents do to their children with this depraved worship of money so common among our people. And I say this as someone—“ She caught herself and glanced at Fred. “So tragic,” she finished. “But please go on.”

“Well,” said Ollie, “I’d already promised my mother that I would apologize to Deb today, but I didn’t even have a chance to tell him that.”

“You promised your mother?” Jo Anna interjected.

“Yeah,” replied Ollie.

“I take it you and Dylan have been friends for a long time,” observed Fred. “When I watch you two together, you appear very close.”

“Yeah, me and Dylan have been tight since, well, like 2nd grade.”

“So this morning’s argument was out-of-the-ordinary then?” asked Jo Anna.

“Yes,” replied Ollie. “I don’t think we’ve ever had that kind of argument before. I told Dylan I would walk the rest of the way and decided to take a shortcut over Poole’s Point. But when I got to the top, the sunrise was amazing and so I just sat up there and looked at it and there were like a hundred deer and the valley was covered in pink fog and the deer were in the fog just eating and you could only see the top half of their bodies because of the fog and they were moving very slowly through it.” He was aware he was gushing, but both Clifts were completely engaged. So, he added, “It was very—you know, very...beautiful.”

Fred sat, leaning back in his chair, his arms folded across his chest, watching Ollie as he explained his morning to Jo Anna. He could see what Jo Anna meant when she described Ollie as possessing an inner honesty. The life that lay before the boy would be meaningful and painful.

“Yes, it was beautiful,” agreed Jo Anna. “We saw it, too.”

“It was like the colors...and, everything...I don’t know. I can’t explain it very well.”

“I think you explained it very well,” said Jo Anna. “What made you decide to gladden our hearts by paying us a visit?”

No one had ever told Ollie he had ‘gladdened their hearts’ by paying them a visit. He liked the way it sounded.

“I was probably avoiding getting called into Turner’s office, I guess,” replied Ollie in answer to Jo Anna’s question. “But also people started coming up to Poole’s Point to look at the sunrise, too, and there was this couple with two little kids and they sat on the other bench and the mother started crying—looking at the valley and crying. I knew why. I could feel why she was crying. Like the colors and everything got inside you and made you happy and sad, like it was beautiful and tragic at the same time—it sounds dumb, the way I’m saying it, but when I looked at the mother I understood it and then I saw your house out of the corner of my eye and I remembered you said to just stop in anytime, and, so, without even thinking about it, I just walked over here.”

“And we are blessed that you did,” said Fred. Then, leaning forward in his chair, he said, “Ollie, I’m very interested in what you meant by ‘beautiful and tragic at the same time’. Can you say more about that?”

Ollie wanted to express himself exactly. He thought about the meaning of his statement for a few moments. “It’s like the deer,” he said finally. “They were very peaceful and innocent, but you know that most of them will die violently and in agony.”

“Innocent? Why do you say the deer are innocent,” asked Fred?

“They don’t hurt anyone,” Ollie replied.

“Ah. Is the wolf, then, not innocent?”

Ollie hesitated. “I know the wolf is innocent,” he said finally, “that it is only following instinct and that it must kill to eat, but it doesn’t seem as innocent as the deer.”

“But just as beautiful?”

Ollie fell silent, considering the question carefully. Finally, he said, “Yes, just as beautiful. Maybe ‘innocent’ was the wrong word.”

“Or maybe,” said Fred, “it was precisely the right word and you are demonstrating why we humans need art.”

“Art?” Ollie didn’t understand.

“Yes, art. I’ll explain what I mean,” Fred said. “An artist is someone who looks deeply into the world around him, then finds a way to mix his emotional response to that world into some physical element of it in a way that says something true about the human condition that other humans recognize as true.”

Ollie’s face showed no comprehension.

“Okay, let’s unpack that,” Fred continued. “By ‘mixing his emotional response to the world into some physical component of it,’ I mean that a musician mixes his emotional response to the world around him into sound waves. A painter mixes his emotional response into colors. A sculptor into stone, and so on. Follow?”

“Yes,” Ollie replied, nodding.

“If a man or woman can look deeply into the world and has put in the time and effort it takes to become skilled in a physical medium—in stone or paint, for example, and has learned how to make the stone or the paint or the sound waves reflect their emotional interpretation of the world they see, they can create art. Still with me?”

“I’m not sure,” Ollie admitted.

“Imagine I’m an artist—a sculptor, say—and I have had an emotional response to the cruelty I see in the world—it could be any emotion: love, hate, fear, joy, it doesn’t matter—but, I want to express my emotion in a way that others can understand my experience in the world—my reality, so I sculpt a dog cringing before an unseen blow from an unseen hand, and I sculpt the dog in such a way, if I am talented enough, so that others, when they look at the sculpture, recognize my emotional reaction to the cruelty I see when I look deeply into the world. Does that make sense?”

“Yes,” replied Ollie.

“And, how does one ‘look deeply into the world’? By that I mean, if they have made it an inviolable and conscious principle to be as honest as possible—with others, but, even more difficult, with themselves—in everything they do, then they will begin to look deeply into the world. Both Jo Anna and I have already noticed within you, Ollie, an impulse to honesty. This is a very important quality you have that you must always guard as something precious.

“Always be on guard against those who say things like ‘art is whatever I think it is’ or ‘anything can be art’. They are either charlatans or buffoons; they lack the capacity for honesty.”

Ollie had never heard anything like what Fred was saying, but it was like opening an irrigation sluice and letting water flow onto a parched field. Ollie listened thirstily.

“Let me use the example of music—perhaps the most powerful of the arts—to say more about this thing, art,” Fred continued. “If we take two guitar strings of the same length and pluck them, the sound waves they produce by their vibrations are identical and we hear them as the same note. Mathematically, we can describe the lengths of those two strings as being in the ratio of 1:1.

“If we take two guitar strings, one twice as long as the other, and pluck them, we hear an ‘octave’, like middle ‘C’ and the next ‘C’ higher on a piano. The ratio of the lengths of strings is 1:2 and we also hear this as the ‘same’ note. They are in perfect harmony. In whatever culture, in whatever era, whether they understand the mathematical concept of ratios or not, all humans hear that octave, and no one needs to be ‘taught’ that they are in perfect harmony.

“The next most perfect sound to the human ear—the next most perfect harmony—is what we call a perfect fifth. It is produced by strings whose lengths are in the ratio of 2:3—on the piano, the interval between middle ‘C’ and ‘G.’ It’s the interval between the first ‘twinkle’ and the second ‘twinkle’ in the nursery rhyme, Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star. Again, no one needs to be taught this; all humans hear its nearly perfect aspect.

The next most perfect harmony is the perfect fourth in the ratio of, you guessed it, 3:4. It’s the interval between the first two notes in Here Comes the Bride—middle ‘C’ and ‘F’.

“The next one, 4:5, middle ‘C’ and ‘E’, can be heard in the first two notes of Kumbaya. You can see the pattern of ratios— 1:1, 1:2, 2:3, 3:4, 4:5.”

Fred paused. “Still with me?” He waited for Ollie to nod affirmatively, then continued.

“But this pattern quickly breaks down and loses its harmony. The ratio of 8:9, for example–the difference between the perfect fourth and the perfect fifth, the black key on the piano between ‘F’ and ‘G’, produces a harsh dissonance when it is played against the tonic, middle ‘C’. You may be familiar with this dissonance. It is the sound that emergency vehicles in Europe make: ‘F-sharp’-’C’-’F-sharp’-’C’-’F-sharp’-’C’. Its dissonance compels our notice—forces itself into us humans.

“Now consider this. Try to imagine a song in perfect consonance—a song composed of nothing but ‘C’s up and down the piano keyboard. You could rearrange all that perfect harmony any way you wanted to, and, no matter what, you would never produce something that anyone in the world would call ‘music’ except out of contrariness. “Every human brain interprets all that perfect harmony as a series of tones, nothing more.

“To make music—to make art—to say something true about our existence, we need dissonance. And the reason for that is because the human condition contains both consonance and dissonance; all humans know what music is.”

Fred paused, watching for signs of comprehension in Ollie’s face. Smiling, he continued. “To say something profound, we need Beethoven’s great, crashing dis-chords. Because the wolves and the deer are both beautiful.”

Ollie understood. “That’s why the mother was crying,” he said, “because somewhere a deer is dying in agony and somewhere a man is beating a child and in Gaza children are being buried alive in the rubble of their own bedrooms and you are sitting there with your family overwhelmed by how beautiful that world is.” Fred was smiling and Ollie continued, “Because if you can see the beauty, then you can see the tragedy, too.”

“My boy,” said Fred, laughing, “I’m afraid you have the soul of an artist.”

Fred stopped smiling, then, and his tone became serious again. “Let me ask you this,” he said. “If an artist is always striving for the truth, then what is Art if God is Truth?” Ollie remained silent. “Can we think of Art as the search for God? Does the artist show us our gods?”

“My word,” said Jo Anna from the counter. “Fred, you will overwhelm the poor boy.”

“Ah, you are right, my love,” Fred agreed. “Let me just add one thing. If you ever have a chance to visit the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, Ollie, you should do it. Cathedrals are constructed in such a way as to raise our eyes to heaven—to help us contemplate the divine—and the National Cathedral hits a home run in that regard. In its architecture. In its stained glass. And, especially, in its pipe organ. That organ has more than 10,000 pipes. Think of it! Ten thousand! The smallest is the size of your little finger and the largest runs up into the ceiling and winds through the arches. It is big enough you can walk inside, and, when played, it vibrates that massive stone building. The smaller the pipe, the higher the tone, and the lower the tone, the bigger the pipe. And that, my boy,” Fred said, leaning in and giving Ollie a wink, “is why you should always deepen your voice when you woo women.”

“I heard that, Fred, you old goat,” cried Jo Anna, wheeling and facing them, and trying not to laugh. “Shame on you.” Both Ollie and Fred collapsed into giggles. “Ollie,” Jo Anna continued in mock indignation, “it appears my husband has run out of wisdom to share. Perhaps it is time you do the talking.

“If you were going to make a painting to show beauty and tragedy, as you described it to us this morning, what would you paint?”

“Oh, wow,” said Ollie, “I don’t know. I’d have to think about that.” Neither Fred nor Jo Anna moved or said anything and Ollie realized they were giving him time to think. So he thought about how he would portray beauty and tragedy.

Finally, he answered. “I think I would make a painting of a buck—the largest in the forest, with huge antlers—and he would be trapped by a forest fire. He’d be on a cliff and the fire would be blazing all around him and the top of the painting would be all gold and black billowing smoke like the clouds this morning. There would be no escape for the buck except to leap to his death. And the buck would be gleaming with sweat from running, and muscular and he would be looking at the camera—well, not the camera, but at the people looking at the painting—and the look in his eyes would be pride that he had survived so many hunting seasons and sired so may fawns, and sadness that this is how it had to end, but courage that he was going to leap with his head held high.”

As Ollie talked, Jo Anna approached the table and sat down close to Fred and took Fred’s hand and held it as the two of them listened to Ollie describing his painting.

When Ollie had finished, Jo Anna whispered, “Oh, Ollie...”

Standing, Fred kissed Jo Anna’s hand and released it. He turned and walked into the living room and stood at the plate glass window at the bottom of the stairs. His soul sighed, tormented by regret, as he thought of a young man he’d known years before, who, from the roof of his college dormitory building, had also felt he had no choice but to leap to his death. Fred’s eyes filled with tears as he looked out over our beautiful valley and all the pain it held. Suddenly, he felt Ollie, silent, beside him. The two men stood, looking at our world.

Finally, Fred spoke. “Ollie, this morning, while you were gazing at the dawn from Poole’s Point, Jo Anna and I were standing in this spot, also taking in that marvelous view. I asked her what she was thinking about and she told me she had had a vision of you as a golden stag—noble and vulnerable—standing on a cliff with all the colors of the dawn blazing around you. She used the word ‘blazing’.”

Ollie could hear the blood begin pounding in his ears.

“Her eyesight isn’t very good anymore and she hadn’t been able to see all the deer in the fog, yet somehow she had pictured you as a great buck deer—a stag.”

Jo Anna had come and was standing in the doorway, listening, her hands clasped and held to her lips.

“And then, Ollie,” Fred continued, “you come and describe how you would paint beauty and tragedy and it was exactly Jo Anna’s vision of you. You described a golden stag. It was a self portrait.”

Ollie sank into an armchair facing the window. The pounding in his ears had grown louder.

Fred turned and faced him. Then, bending, he put a hand on each of Ollie’s shoulders and leaned in close so that his face was just inches away from Ollie’s.

“You are an artist, Ollie, beautiful and tragic and noble and vulnerable and fearless. Your honesty is pure and incorruptible. You are a seeker of truth—a creator of the gods of your people.”

Fred’s voice was coming to him now through a roar. “Never forget this, Ollie,” he said. “Our god is a wild god.” His grip tightened painfully on Ollie’s shoulders. “We worship a wild god, Ollie. The wild god of the world.”

Then Fred released him and stepped back. Ollie remained flattened in his chair as if crushed by an enormous weight and Jo Anna rushed forward and knelt on the floor in front of him and took his hand between her own. The roar in Ollie’s ears subsided as he felt Jo Anna’s enormous love and compassion pouring into him and then, like the mother on Poole’s Point, tears welled in his eyes and rolled down his cheeks.