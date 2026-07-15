Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

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Sturm und Drang's avatar
Sturm und Drang
7d

Wow, thanks Craig, what a beautiful chapter.

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paul's avatar
paul
6d

"Wow" feels like a lame word here. But, Wow!

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