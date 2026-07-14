The Jews of Osage Grove and the Rabbi of Greenwich Village

As I mentioned earlier, when the Ecclestons arrived in Osage Grove near the end of last year, Cherry Eccleston wasted no time making herself known in town.

She created a scene at the deli at Stucey’s, our local grocery store. She created a scene at Osage Grove Telephone Co. And, right off the bat, she created a scene at the school when she went with her daughter to enroll Deb just before the start of the second semester of the school year.

Physically, Cherry Eccleston is “a beast,” to use Josh Champion’s word, and, as one of the old guys at the QuikMart put it, she “wears her Jewishness on her sleeve.”

The scene at the school was ignited over a field trip planned for April. It was an all-day trip over to Union Station in Kansas City—four busloads. The purpose of the trip, ironically enough, was to view a Holocaust exhibit being hosted in Kansas City’s beautiful old train station. The exhibit, besides dim lighting, somber music, and hushed voices, featured an actual old train car from Germany, death camp soup spoons, a glass encased uniform the Nazis made Jews put on before making them strip for the gas chamber, and a pile of old shoes, all to view which we taxpayers of Osage Grove had to cough up $25.00 per adult and $17.50 per student.

Cherry, at the high school enrolling Deb, was looking over the school’s calendar in the student handbook and noticed that the “Auschwitz—Not Long Ago, Not Far Away” event had the students arriving back in Osage Grove on Friday, April 7 at 8:00 pm. She checked her phone right there in the office and discovered that sundown on that date occurs at 7:54 pm in Osage Grove.

“This needs to change,” Cherry announced to the office personnel, tapping the calendar date with her finger.

Clara Iverson looked up. “I’m sorry?”

“This trip to Kansas City. It is scheduled to return at 8:00 pm. We’re Jewish,” said Cherry. “The students need to be back by 7:30 at the latest.”

Clara Iverson stared with blank incomprehension at Cherry Eccleston. To poor Clara, who was unfamiliar with Jewish “religious law,” the Eccleston woman might as well have said, “We’re Jewish. The students need to be returned as pigeons in crates.”

Clara responded, “I don’t—I mean, I’m sorry—I don’t—“

Cherry smelled blood. She flipped to the front of the student handbook she was holding. Hal Turner, Principal, it said. “Get me Hal Turner,” she demanded, and Clara, truth be known, was only too happy to unload this completely unforeseen problem onto her superior. She summoned Mr. Turner.

Mr. Turner emerged from his inner office and beheld, for the first time, Cherry Eccleston—jowly, heavy-lidded, slovenly, obese, and venomous. Her face was red and splotchy, her hair the color of frizz, and she held her head back on her invisible neck as if ready to strike. Mr. Turner froze in his office doorway, his chest, thighs, and biceps filling it up. My god, he said to himself. He forced himself to advance forward and approach the counter. “What seems to be the problem?” He used his courteous-but-in-charge tone.

“The problem, Mr Turner,” replied Cherry, “is antisemitic discrimination.” Mr. Turner’s gut clenched. Cherry launched into an explanation of her “religious” requirements and demanded a remedy. Her tone was strident, her language threatening.

Mr. Turner made a grievous mistake. He tried to be accommodating. “I’ll see what I can do,” he promised.

Cherry turned to her daughter, “Let’s go.”

“I’m not done choosing my electives,” Deb protested.

“Bring it with you; we’ll do it at home,” ordered Cherry. Then, aiming her bulk through the open office door, she left. Rolling her eyes, Deb obediently scooped up her registration forms and followed her mother.

Later, when Mr. Turner stopped at the QuikMart to get his lottery tickets and do a little catching up, he told us that the strangest part of the whole encounter was Deb’s demeanor during it. “Normally,” he said, “when a parent ‘acts up’ like that, the student shows discomfort or embarrassment. But this Deb Eccleston seemed oddly detached the whole time, like she was observing a science experiment.”

There was much discussion in our town of this incident and of the Ecclestons in general. The consensus at the QuikMart became that the newcomers were “fish out of water,” with one old sage predicting, “They’ll be gone by the Fourth.” At the time, we couldn’t understand why the Ecclestons had moved to Osage Grove in the first place.

In any case, the religious crisis looming in April was averted when the school district decided to forego the secondary trip to the free, national World War I memorial in Kansas City just across the street and up the hill from Union Station. The shortened itinerary made the field trip’s return time well before sundown. Cherry had no choice but to be satisfied. Ollie’s antisemitic attack on her daughter in History class the following semester, however, had opened a new front, and Cherry threw herself into the battle—indeed, with a special fervor.

On the clear, brisk morning of the day after Ollie’s attack, Deb Eccleston awoke in the big old house on Grand Avenue she had inherited from her father. She turned off the alarm, got out of bed, and headed toward the bathroom to shower and get ready for school. She stopped outside her mother’s bedroom door and listened for the television, which her mother, born and raised in New York City, always left on in order to fall asleep in the unnerving silence that descends over our little town at night.

Deb liked to catch snatches of dialogue from the old movies her mother favored. She loved the crisp, formal way the actors spoke. But, this morning, she could hear no sound coming from her mother’s room and, as she stood there listening, she caught the aroma of fresh-brewed coffee wafting up the wide, three quarter turn stairway connecting the upstairs bedrooms to the main floor of the house.

Deb was surprised. Her mother was never out of bed before Deb left for school in the mornings, but she could hear her downstairs now, typing away on her computer’s keyboard. She hurried through her shower and returned to her room to dress.

The sun, well along on its journey south, was just coming up over the horizon and its beams, parallel to the floor, lit a long, colorful, trapezoidal patch on the old-fashioned wallpaper on the west wall of Deb’s bedroom. As she dressed, she glanced out the east window to check the weather.

The Eccleston house is high enough on Grand Ave that parts of our valley can be seen from it and, this morning, from Deb’s bedroom window, she could see the cool night had left a heavy fog—pink in the dawn’s light—covering the valley floor.

Oh, great, she thought. Fog. A farmer will probably run over me with his tractor. Fog in New York just made everything look like a movie set—nothing sinister about it. But here! Ughh. For the millionth time she said to herself, I hate this place.

She dressed quickly and indifferently.

Her mother had turned the big oak dining room table into her desk. She was sitting at it and didn’t even look up as Deb descended the stairs. “I made coffee,” she said.

Deb made no answer. She went into the kitchen, poured herself a glass of orange juice, and put a sliced bagel into the toaster. Then she stood with her arms folded, scowling at the toaster as she waited for it to pop. As she waited, she heard the printer start up in the dining room.

While Deb was eating her buttered bagel, her mother came in waving some pages. “I’m taking these down to their stupid little newspaper this morning, I’ve already sent an email but it never hurts to leave a hard copy.” Deb’s attention remained on her phone. Cherry turned it up a notch. “This town will understand that we don’t cower.”

“Great,” replied Deb sarcastically without looking up.

Cherry threw her daughter a sidelong glance as she laid the papers on the counter and turned on the faucet in the kitchen sink. “Perhaps you think we should cower?”

The pipes groaned somewhere in the big old house and Deb rolled her eyes and said, “Ughh.” She hated the house with its creaks and groans and quirks—its “personality,” the horrid, upbeat blonde woman from the property management company had said, laughing like she said something funny. Deb finally looked up at her mother. “It’s not like they don’t already hate us,” she said.

“Of course they hate us,” her mother responded. “We are Jews. They will always hate us.”

The sun was too bright in the kitchen, and Cherry snuffled over to close the blinds. I say “snuffled,” because Cherry Eccleston makes a noise when she walks. Some of the guys down at the QuikMart say she grunts. Others call it panting or snorting. I say she snuffles. Its hard to know what to call it exactly, but, anyway, she made that noise as she hauled her mass over to the kitchen window to close the blinds.

“I get tired of always being hated,” replied Deb. “It’s draining.” Then she went back to her phone.

Cherry took a Hungry Man sausage-egg-biscuit and gravy breakfast from the freezer and put it in the microwave. She pressed “start” then snuffled over to a cushioned box seat that ran along the wall between the dining room and pantry doors, flipping on the overhead lights on the way. She lowered herself onto the box seat and sat there, regarding her daughter and catching her breath.

“We can’t control how the goyim feel about us,” she said at last. “We can only control how we respond to it. We have learned what happens when we cower.”

Deb said nothing. She had heard this discourse many times before.

Cherry Eccleston strongly agreed with Machiavelli that, if the prince wants to hold onto power, it is better to be feared than loved. Making the gentiles fear her was a cultural imperative for Cherry, and instilling that imperative in her daughter was her highest duty.

The doctrine of the chosen people is the doctrine of the master race; under the doctrine of the master race, the race necessarily must deify itself. If God is to be eternal, the race must be eternal.

Passing on that belief to the next generation is the Jewish version of eternal life. Thus, the Holocaust—the blood sacrifice that opens the pathway to eternal life—is as necessary and sacred to the Jew as the Crucifixion is to the Christian. Whether either event actually occurred is irrelevant, when it comes right down to it. What is important is the belief; denial is blasphemy.

To an earnest Jew like Cherry Eccleston, nothing could be so important as instilling in her daughter all the pathology of Judaism—the requisite persecution, the hatred of and by the gentiles, the supremacy of the Jews—all of it.

The microwave dinged, signaling to Cherry that her first breakfast was ready. She hoisted herself to her feet and snuffled over to retrieve it.

“I received an email last night from your Mr. Turner,” Cherry said. “He says that the antisemite, Ollie Peterson, has agreed to apologize, but has insisted his mother be present as well. This is fine. The more witnesses to his apology, the better the example.”

Deb said nothing, but rose, rinsed out her juice glass, and put it in the dishwasher.

“I’ve also contacted the Jewish Chronicle of Kansas City. They will want video of the antisemite making his apology. I intend to inform Mr. Turner that I will be recording the apology when he calls me later to agree on the time.”

Deb was at the door, putting on her jacket. She opened it, then paused, looking back at her mother as if wondering at her existence. “You exhaust me,” she said finally and walked out of the house, closing the door behind her.

“I exhaust you,” Cherry yelled after her? She snuffled to the door and reopened it, yelling down the sidewalk as Deb entered the garage. “Is that how your Rabbi Fersko taught you to speak to your mother?” Then, slamming the door shut, she snuffled back to her breakfast.

Deb got into her car, started it, and pressed the garage door opener. As she backed out onto Grand Avenue, she could see in her rear view mirror, between the two houses across the street, that there was still the heavy ground fog in the valley. “Ughh.”

Donna Fersko was the rabbi at the Village Synagogue in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan. She was a product of the northeastern establishment of the times. She opposed white supremacy, resisted whiteness, and was a firm believer in antisemitism, against the rising tide of which she warned frequently from her pulpit.

Every incidence of an antisemitic hate crime that occurred somewhere in the United States became a part of Rabbi Fersko’s weekly sermon. When the crime was unmasked as a hoax, as is so often the case, the unmaskings were rarely mentioned by her. When her older congregants gently suggested that, perhaps, things weren’t so bad in the United States, Rabbi Fersko responded, in a voice tinged with annoyance, that she certainly hoped so, but, as they were surely aware, Jews had learned the hard way that things could turn around fast.

To her younger congregants, who never encountered the slightest whiff of actual antisemitic behavior by the gentiles in their day-to-day lives, Rabbi Fersko taught the theory of “atmospheric antisemitism,” that is, she taught them to sense the hatred in the gentile air independently of anything the gentiles actually did.

Deb Eccleston faithfully attended Rabbi Fersko’s synagogue every Saturday morning from the time she was old enough to take alone the 45-minute ride on the F train from where she lived with her mother in Forest Hills, Queens, to the West 4th St stop in Greenwich Village.

But, the initial decision by Deb to become a member of Rabbi Fersko’s congregation had nothing to do with “religious” piety and everything to do with it being the closest synagogue to the Greenwich Village co-op her father, Bryce Eccleston, co-owned with a man named John Weiss.

Deb Eccleston was the product of the very short marriage between Cherry Eccleston, nee Goldberg, of Forest Hills and Bryce Eccleston, born and raised here in Osage Grove—valedictorian of his graduating class at Osage Grove Senior High, lead in the class play, star of the state champion debate squad, first trumpet in the marching band, winner of the University of Kansas’ annual statewide high school essay-writing contest, and a reasonably accomplished tennis player.

Good-looking, athletic, and smart as a whip, many of the old-timers at the QuikMart remember him well and when the snuffling beast, Cherry Eccleston, arrived in town as the ex-wife of the recently deceased Bryce, the image of that matrimonial union was, in the words of old Clyde Jones, like seeing a pig playing a piano; everyone who remembered Bryce agreed that it was to Deb’s great advantage that, physically, she favored her father.

In any case, Deb’s attendance at Rabbi Fersko’s synagogue had been undertaken as a way to ease the process of Bryce’s custodial arrangements with Cherry, who was, by nature, a very difficult person. Though Cherry never attended synagogue herself, she was insisting Deb attend “to maintain her Jewish identity,” thus severely impacting the time Deb could spend with her father. It was John Weiss who suggested the compromise of Deb’s attendance at the nearby Village Synagogue. Cherry made one visit to Rabbi Fersko’s synagogue, just as Rabbi Fersko’s tenure was beginning, approved of her fiery chauvinism and unapologetic demeanor, and never thereafter made herself an obstacle to Deb’s Saturday visits with her father.

Those Saturday visits, it should be said, became the center of Deb’s life. After synagogue, Deb would walk the block-and-a-half to her father’s and John Weiss’ apartment and when the doorman saw her coming and opened the door for her with a courteous ‘Good morning, Miss Debbie’, she stepped into the building and her life began again.

Saturdays were days of visits to the art galleries downtown and the museums uptown and attendance at the ballet and the opera and Broadway plays, after which the conversations were insightful and frequently exhilarating. There were brunches and dinners at the trendiest and most spectacular restaurants. Bryce and John’s friends were interesting, urbane, wealthy, funny, and very au courant. And while their easy sophistication might have been performative, Deb was too young to see anything desperate about it. Besides, they always treated Bryce’s daughter like a princess and none of them would have dreamed of forgetting her birthday.

Deb spent Saturday nights at her father’s, then returned on Sunday afternoon to the apartment overlooking Queens Blvd she shared with her sedentary, TV-watching mother in Forest Hills. It was like spending Saturdays at an artists commune in Santa Fe and the rest of the week in the parking lot of a strip mall in Waco.

For her part, Cherry Eccleston was shrewd enough to leave Deb’s Saturdays with her father alone. Outside of the occasional disparaging remark about “faggots,” Cherry didn’t try to compete. She merely monitored Deb’s parental loyalties from a distance and with a predator’s patience. She was aware that her ex-husband’s partner, John Weiss, was a Jew, and considered that a good thing. Had she known he described himself as an “ex-Jew,” however, her views on the custodial arrangements may have been less progressive.

When Deb was thirteen, the question of her bat mitzvah—Confirmation for Jewish girls—came up, and it was Bryce who first broached the subject. Deb, who was increasingly under John’s influence regarding her own Jewish identity, was indifferent—even resistant—to the ceremony, but, to Bryce and John, Deb’s bat mitzvah was an irresistible opportunity to throw an elaborate party. You know how those people are. With their encouragement, Deb was persuaded to have one and it was during the preparation for that event that Rabbi Fersko first became aware that Deb’s father’s partner had repudiated Judaism.

Rabbi Fersko was utterly unconcerned, of course, about any abominations that might be occurring behind closed bedroom doors in the Greenwich Village co-op where her young congregant spent her Saturday nights, but John Weiss’ rejection of Judaism, and, thus, of the foundation of her own claim to temporal authority, was of the very greatest concern, indeed. As a consequence, Deb Eccleston found herself transformed into the rabbi’s special project.

The day of Deb’s bat mitzvah was lovely. The ceremony at the synagogue was solemn and tasteful, and even John Weiss found it moving. After the ceremony, Cherry Eccleston snuffled out of the synagogue, into an Uber, and back to Queens, but everyone else went to the reception party at Bryce and John’s, which was, of course, fabulous. The party was packed and extravagantly catered and everyone was well-traveled, well-read, well-dressed, and well-bred. It was noisy. It was glittering. It was gay.

Her bat mitzvah party was a magical experience for Deb and was perfect in every way, including, as it turned out, some minor unpleasantness that occurred when Rabbi Fersko approached John Weiss well into the festivities. After they had congratulated each other on the loveliness of the day, Rabbi Fersko, smiling warmly, said, “Deb tells me you have cut yourself off from your people.”

John, tanned and fit and dressed in a stunning outfit, laughed and waved airily about the room, “Does it look like I am cut off from my people?”

Rabbi Fersko laughed as well and said, “Oh, I meant your Jewish people.”

The gaiety left John’s face. “Rabbi Fersko—“

Rabbi Fersko touched his arm and interrupted. “Please, call me Donna.” Her smile never left her face.

“Donna,” he obliged, “I did not cut off my Jewish people. My Jewish people cut me off. My father sat shiva for me. It was in the papers.”

“The papers,” Rabbi Fersko exclaimed in surprise!

“There was a long article in The New York Times.”

“The Times, no less!” The smile had left Rabbi Fersko’s face. She consciously reapplied it. “The Times concerns itself with a renegade Jew?”

John chuckled mirthlessly. “My renunciation of Judaism was not part of the story. It was that my father sat shiva for me. I am dead to my father.”

“That must be very pain—but, still why—I don’t understand—“

“My father didn’t sit shiva for me because I renounced Judaism. It would be years, yet—too many!—before I was able to summon the intelligence and courage to finally cut myself free of blood-soaked Jehovah and his cult.”

The insult registered in Rabbi Fersko’s eyes, but she continued smiling.

“My father sat shiva for me because I cooperated with the FBI in an investigation of a very large criminal enterprise in New Jersey being conducted by a network of rabbis. The investigation was into money laundering, but there was much worse going on.”

Rabbi Fersko knew full well the Talmudic penalty for such treason.

“My father was—is—an important rabbi in New Jersey,” John continued. “Though he was not directly involved in any criminal activity, he was aware of it, and some of the criminal rabbis were his close associates—in particular, Rabbi Mort Boronsky was a close family friend since I can remember.”

“I remember this,” said Rabbi Fersko. She was no longer smiling.

“My cooperation—the son of an important rabbi—with the FBI—that was the focus of the Times article. The Times wasn’t concerned at all with the money laundering, nor did it even bother to investigate all the other allegations against these rabbis—gun-running, drug smuggling, child-sex trafficking, public corruption, large-scale welfare fraud, even murder—this gang of rabbis was involved with it all, and The New York Times, which was running article after article about pedophile priests in the Catholic Church, ignored the crimes and was only interested in how my cooperation was ‘tearing apart’ the Jewish community in New Jersey.”

The champagne had loosened John’s tongue and he leaned in toward her. “Now let me tell you the part you never read about in the papers.” His voice had grown sharp. He was angry.

“When I was six, Rabbi Boronsky was a frequent visitor to our house and I would find myself somehow alone with him. He would sit me on his lap and read to me. One day, I felt him pulling down my pants. I didn’t understand and made no resistance. The I felt him unbuckling his belt and still, I didn’t understand and I made no resistance. Then he shoved his penis into me. The pain was incredible and I screamed. He held his hand over my mouth—I couldn’t breathe—and with his other hand pushed me down onto him. I struggled and struggled and then he released.”

Much of the conversation around them had grown quiet, but John wasn’t finished.

“I was crying and humiliated and bleeding and trying to pull up my pants and run away at the same time. I tripped and hit my head against a small table and so I was bleeding from two places when I found my mother. She cleaned me up and said we would tell my father when he returned.

“When she pushed me into my father’s study later and pulled the door closed behind me, my father, the famous Rabbi Weiss, was at his desk. He looked up when I entered, but said nothing. I was very embarrassed, but I told him what had happened. Still, he said nothing. He rose and turned his back on me and took a book from the bookcase. So I walked around his desk and stood in front of him and began to repeat my story. He slammed the book closed, slammed it down on the desk. His face was contorted with rage. He snarled—snarled—at me and said, ‘I think you have a dirty mind.’ That was what he said to me. ‘I think you have a dirty mind.’ Then he left the room, slamming the door closed behind him and leaving me, his six-year-old son, standing there alone—shocked, betrayed, and deeply, deeply confused.”

John was aware that, with the intensity of his feeling—the deep pain of those old wounds—his voice had risen and all those around had grown quiet and were listening. Good, he thought to himself. This is simply the truth of what happened to me in my life.

“The trauma of the rape, I realize now, paled next to the trauma of my father’s and mother’s,” he emphasized, “betrayal. That trauma cut so deeply into me that, despite my very young age, I remember the details vividly. I relived them over and over every single day of my childhood and into adulthood until, finally, I renounced the poisonous creed that enabled it. Then, I crawled out of that pit and began to heal—to take joy for the first time in my memory in my own existence.”

Bryce, across the room, by this time had noticed what was occurring between Rabbi Fersko and John. He approached uneasily but kept his distance, aware of the intensity of the moment. Deb’s fabulous party had come to a halt.

“Perhaps this isn’t the time and place—,” began Rabbi Fersko, but John interrupted with dramatic flair.

“Oh, no, rabbi, this is precisely the time and place. You need to hear this and I need to say it.

“I was raped repeatedly by the vicious animal, Rabbi Boronsky—repeatedly. It only stopped when I reached puberty. Then, I am sure, some other innocent child took my place. And why did my parents allow this? I have no idea. I don’t know what power Rabbi Boronsky had over my father, or what their arrangement was, but I was knowingly sacrificed—sacrificed—to that monster’s lust. It destroyed my childhood and caused me endless torment.

“There is no more despicable and evil human behavior, Donna,” continued John Weiss, “than the abuse of an innocent child—whether it is starving them to death in their hundreds of thousands in Iraq, as our Jew Madeline Albright gloated about, or raping them in the house of a New Jersey rabbi. It is immoral, full stop, and complicity in that abuse is equally immoral.”

John Weiss held Rabbi Fersko fixed in her spot by the force of his narrative. He knew it and leaned into it. “When I was 24,” he continued, “through a remarkable series of circumstances, I came into possession of documents proving the criminal activities of a large number of New Jersey rabbis, among them Rabbi Boronsky. I discovered that this criminal conspiracy was already under investigation by the FBI, so I went to the FBI office in Newark and delivered those documents to them. They asked me to wear a wire to gather more evidence. I agreed and cooperated fully. Rabbi Boronsky was eventually sent to prison. I like to believe that it was my cooperation that put him there. ‘How do you enjoy prison life, fucker-of-little-boys?’

“When the arrests came, and my role became known, the Jews of New Jersey exploded in condemnation—not of the criminals using their precious rabbinate to enrich themselves at great cost to the people of New Jersey, but at me for betraying our people to the goyim! My father had one conversation with me, during which he expressed his shame and hatred toward me and wished I had never been born. ‘You are willing to destroy your own people to satisfy your own selfish thirst for revenge,’ he said. In other words, my father didn’t even blame Rabbi Boronsky’s depravity for having driven me to such a thirst for revenge. He blamed me for succumbing to a hatred that, had I had the strength to resist it, would have been the irrational otherworldly strength of the insane. It was the last time my father and I ever spoke.”

Deb was watching John from across the room and feeling a daughter‘s pride in John’s noble and eloquent declamation. Bryce stole a glance at his daughter and noticed the pride glistening in her eyes and he was relieved and gladdened.

“My decision to repudiate my Judaism,” John continued to Rabbi Fersko. “was not taken out of vengeance. It wasn’t in the least reactionary. It was a well-considered and deliberate decision. It was taken because I came to realize that the doctrine of ‘the chosen people’ leads inevitably to the perversity by which I had suffered and indeed by which the whole world has suffered.”

Rabbi Fersko’s face had reddened, but, really, at this point, what could she say? John Weiss had the floor and he alone would decide when to give it back. John knew it and went for the jugular.

“The Prophet Ezekiel was very clear,” John continued, “when, claiming to speak for God, he said ‘I have polluted you in your own gifts and caused you to pass through the fire all that openeth the womb.’ As the head priest, he was claiming a right to the first born of the chosen people; he was claiming the right to the sacrifice of their children by burning them alive. These were ‘not good things,’ he admits. It ‘polluted’ their sacrificial gifts to the priesthood. So, why would ‘God’ make such a ghastly demand of his chosen? Ezekiel’s explanation is very succinct: to teach the people to fear him—to empower him—to know that he is God.

“It was not a happy day for the little tribe of Judah on that day in 641 B.C.E. when Jehovah chose them from the steps of the temple in Jerusalem. The Prophet Nehemiah says ‘the people wept’ when they received the news that they’d been chosen by the bloodthirsty slaughter-god. And, surely, the Judeans would have given these vile priests a good beating and sent them on their way had the priests not arrived in Palestine with the backing of Persian arms and Persian wealth to enforce Jehovah’s will in exactly the same way, 26 centuries later, the will of that same cabal is enforced on the Palestinians with American arms and American wealth.

“I renounced my Judaism, Donna, because I came to realize how pathologically evil it is—how murderously destructive this false religion has been for so long to so many. It has been a curse on humanity from the beginning. It was Judaism that gave to Christianity the absurd idea that a real God would demand the shedding of innocent blood to atone for the sins of the guilty. Could there be a more blatant inversion of morality? Could any claim be more obviously religiously false?”

Rabbi Fersko was now regarding John with naked hatred. “Over the centuries,” John continued, “the best of our people have come to realize the evil of Judaism, have understood the captivity in which we are held by the rabbis, have made the decision to throw off this cursed, false religion and join in the great story of humanity. Many, like Jesus, have paid with their lives for making that decision; all have paid a terrible price—the price of being cut off from our own people.

“Those are the heroes of my people. Those are the people I stand with, Donna. Do the rest of my people cut me off? Let them. I don’t care to stand with Bibi Netanyahu. I don’t care to stand with Miriam Adelson. I don’t care to stand with Mark Levin. I don’t care to stand with Randy Fine. I don’t care to stand with the murderers, the destroyers, the filth of humanity nor their willing slaves. And because I can, I choose not to.

“If my people haven’t the will to throw off their chains, if they must serve their master race, then they must serve without me. I have paid the price. I have left the plantation.”

A Jewish woman among the party guests began clapping and applause quickly filled the room. John straightened. His heart was pounding. He looked over the rabbi’s shoulder and saw Deb beaming—tears in her eyes—as she listened to him. “And the price was so worth it,” he finished, brushing past Rabbi Fersko and embracing Deb. He gave her a kiss and turned back to Rabbi Fersko. “Because this,” and he gave Deb another kiss.

The applause grew louder and there were shouts, Bravo! Bravo! And John, who, it must be said, was somewhat on the effeminate side, stepped away from Deb, dramatically struck an indignant pose, and offered a haughty correction: “Brava!”

The room dissolved into laughter and the party was saved. Rabbi Fersko recovered herself quickly. Reapplying her warmest smile, she, too, embraced Deb. “It does, indeed, all come down this.” The rabbi released her from her embrace and stepped back. Touching her cheek, she said. “We are so blessed to have you.” Then the rabbi and her companion took their leave.

From that day, Cherry Eccleston and Rabbi Fersko kept up a steady correspondence, noting with alarm the steadily growing influence John seemed to be having over Deb and Deb’s increasingly sporadic attendance at the synagogue.

When Bryce and John were both killed instantly in a head-on collision with a stolen car being driven at a high rate of speed the wrong way on the Van Wyck Expressway by a criminal fleeing arrest, Deb was flattened. She was just shy of her 16th birthday and suddenly her life had been stripped of everything worthwhile.

Rabbi Fersko was there—understanding, patient, and skillful—to help Deb through her grief. As for her mother, it taxed all of Cherry Eccleston’s emotional skills just to keep from gloating.