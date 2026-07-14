Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

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Craig Nelsen's avatar
Craig Nelsen
Jul 14

In the book, the Osage Grove School district will learn how to respond to such bullying. And the community will learn how to respond, as well. Because these people will not stop.

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Erick
8d

On a lighter note: "...the rest of the week in the parking lot of a strip mall in Waco." Laughed out loud

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