Delivering to the Clifts’

“Well, I guess the whole town has already heard about Deb Eccleston tearing into you in class today,” Dylan remarked to Ollie once they were back on the road.

“Yeah, I just got a text from Mom, ‘Did someone call you a Nazi in school today?’”

“Oh, yeah, I forgot about your mom. She’s gonna hate this. What’d you tell her?”

“I told her I’d explain everything when she gets home from work.”

“That fucking bitch,” Dylan said, then quickly added, “Deb Eccleston, not your mom.” Dylan turned off Main St. and headed south on the highway that runs through town. They passed the Dairy Queen on the right and Ollie looked through the plate glass windows to see whether he could spot his mother. It was a habit he’d always had.

“So what did Turner say,” asked Dylan?

“Mr. Turner,” said Ollie, grinning, “wants me to apologize to Deb and her mother in his office tomorrow so that Cherry Eccleston doesn’t sue the school.”

“What the fuck? Sue the school? For what?”

“Antisemitism.”

“That’s insane. Don’t do it, bro. You’re a pussy if you do it.”

So, Ollie told Dylan about the new federal law that triggers an investigation whenever even a private person sues a school for antisemitism. But it was only about a half mile down the highway to the Clifts’ driveway, so it wasn’t much of an explanation.

Osage Grove is situated on the west side of a valley through which the river runs year-round. The valley is flat and about a mile wide and the land in the valley, which the farmers call “river bottom,” is the best farmland there is.

With the arrival of whites in large numbers during the 19th Century, the river bottom was the first land that fell under cultivation and Osage Grove was established more or less to service the needs of those early farmers. Many German immigrants were attracted to the area, the town grew, and churches, schools, roads, and bridges were built. The community prospered, but about once every 15-20 years, weather conditions would conspire to produce a major flood event that covered the valley, devastated the crops, and encouraged the town of Osage Grove finally to establish itself on higher ground nestled up against where the land rose sharply into non-arable flint hills—beautifully rugged cattle country—about a half mile from the river channel.

The most striking topographical feature around Osage Grove is what we call Haugen’s Rock—a huge slab of granite from deep within the earth pushed to the surface some 230 million years ago by tectonic turmoil. An extreme rarity in this section of the planet, it stands alone—towering over the valley. It rises straight up into the air as if a prehistoric giant, locked within the earth, had tried to escape by plunging his stone ax through his prison walls, but only his blade had managed to penetrate and there it stuck—visible to this day from miles away to us valley-dwellers below.

This landmark, Haugen’s Rock, has a flat face that looks south and the steep hill that piles up against it from the north and west is known as Haugen’s Hill. The odd, ornate, stone-and-wood structure clinging high up the impossibly steep eastern side of Haugen’s Hill—the most interesting building in this or any surrounding county—is the house we call the old Haugen place, named after its builder and, with his family, its first occupant, Heinrich Haugen.

Heinrich Haugen was as interesting as the house he built and, apparently, they are going to dedicate a room in the old Carnegie library downtown to his colorful story—colorful and tragic story. But since his story figures into the one I’m relating to you here, I’ll include it later at the appropriate point. For now, it is enough to know that the tragedy that befell the old man and his family left the house empty for many years and, were it not for the intermittent efforts of the town’s historical society to prevent it, the house would’ve fallen into ruin.

You can see the house from the highway that runs south down the valley from Osage Grove, and, twice, now, starry-eyed, out-of-state motorists, catching sight of the house when it was ablaze in the morning sunlight and, being struck by its elaborate construction and unlikely location, bought the place from the city, sank a ton of money into its rehabilitation, eventually threw in the towel and returned to wherever they came from, abandoning the property to be reclaimed by the city.

When Fred and Jo Anna Clift, also from out-of-state, bought the place six or seven years ago, almost everyone at QuikMart assumed they would soon follow the path taken by their predecessors—especially as they were already pretty old. But a few of us thought there was something different about these newcomers—a kind of seriousness of purpose—and we said we thought they would succeed at last with the old house. So far, we have been proved right.

It’s kind of odd no one local ever bought the old Haugen place, but I think Clyde Jones, one of the old-timers at the QuikMart, was probably right when he said no one around here has the balls.

On this autumn day, Dylan turned into the semicircular drive that left the highway at the base of Haugen Hill, disappeared behind a jumble of rocks overgrown with trees, rejoining the highway a hundred yards on. At the midpoint of the drive a wooden stairway began its ascent—zigzagging precipitously up the steep incline until it reached the house a hundred feet above the driveway. Just beyond the bottom of the stairway, a green door opened into the side of the hill, which led to the garage, dug into the hillside. Beyond the door, two old fashioned wooden garage doors, also painted green, were embedded nearly flush with the side of the hill.

A motion-detector at the entrance to the driveway alerted the occupants of the house above on the arrival of the delivery truck and, when Dylan and Ollie climbed out of the truck, they could see Fred Clift already waving to them from up on the front porch to start bringing the small heavy boxes on up. He was a slight, vigorous old man and they could see his long gray hair bobbing enthusiastically with his waving.

While the house was about a hundred feet above the driveway, the trip up to the house, with the zigzagging of the stairway, was more like 300 feet, so the task of delivering the mosaic tiles up to the little flagstone patio on the south side of the house was not an easy one. When he built the house, Heinrich Haugen had contrived an elaborate hoisting system in order to bring up the stones and beams and copper pipes, but that was long gone, so Ollie and Dylan, after their first arduous delivery, had devised a canvas sling, supported by ropes with handles, they could carry between them, doubling the number of boxes they could carry up with each trip.

Nevertheless, they were both soaked with sweat by the time they arrived on the patio with the last of the boxes.

“That’s it then, boys,” cried Fred, scrambling to sort and stack the boxes as they were brought up.

“Yup,” said Ollie and Dylan together, still panting from their labor.

“Splendid! Splendid,” Fred exclaimed! “I can barely keep up. Such diligence is a joy to see in this world!”

The boys stood there, grinning. They liked the old man and his peculiar way of speaking.

“Here, let me just get this last—,” the old man stopped in mid-sentence, straightened, and sniffed the air. “Do you smell that?”

The boys could indeed smell that. Fresh baked bread.

“I believe Jo Anna has just baked some bread,” Fred said needlessly. He placed the last box in its place. “Now I will go get your payment.”

Fred scooted up the steps leading to the kitchen door and, just as he reached the top step, the door opened and his wife emerged, carrying a large wooden bread board covered by a tea towel. “Here’s my angel,” cried Fred, “with something that smells heavenly.”

Jo Anna laughed and the old couple exchanged a kiss. “Hello, boys,” she called down to Ollie and Dylan. “I’ve brought you something to help rebuild your energy.” The boys waved and Jo Anna said to Fred, “Dear, when you come back down, would you bring the pitcher and ice bucket sitting on the table?”

Fred promised he would and disappeared inside. Jo Anna descended the stairs and placed the bread board on a little table. “Let’s see,” said Jo Anna, “you are Dylan and you are Ollie.” The boys nodded. “You boys don’t know,” she said, pulling back the towel, revealing the golden brown crust on a large loaf of bread, beside which sat a large blue stone ramekin filled to the top with butter, “how we appreciate your hard work bringing up my husband’s mosaic stones. Our old bones could not bear such punishment.”

Jo Anna picked up the bread knife and began cutting them each a thick slice off the still warm loaf. “Make sure you slather on plenty of butter to achieve maximum deliciousness,” she said laughing and handing Dylan his slice.

She cut Ollie’s piece, but, catching sight of the modest helping of butter on Dylan’s bread, exclaimed, “You call that slathered? My word! I believe the world has never witnessed such pitiful slathering! Slather it on, my dear boy!”

Dylan laughed and scooped up a big gob of butter.

“You, too, Ollie,” Jo Anna scolded. “Don’t be polite. I churned this butter fresh less than fifteen minutes ago. It’s never been chilled and it demands to be enjoyed copiously and washed down with—,” she interrupted herself. “Now what could be keeping—,” she interrupted herself again. “Goodness! I believe I left the checkbook in my purse. Fred is probably frantic looking for it.” She rose and hurried toward the stairs, calling back over her shoulder, “Boys, eat and help yourselves to more.” And with that, she was up the stairs and through the kitchen door.

The boys needed no further encouragement.

“Oh, my God,” Dylan exclaimed after biting into his bread. He took another bite. “This is the most delicious thing I have ever tasted.”

Ollie took a big bite of the warm bread soaked with the fresh butter and agreed. “Damn. It’s like it’s dancing in my mouth,” he said.

Dylan laughed and said, with his mouth full, “The shit you say sometimes, Peterson.”

The boys ate the bread in silence, then, reveling in the sublime taste of it and looking out from the Clifts’ patio over our valley—the golden harvested fields, the silos gleaming in the warm, late afternoon sun, the river flowing serene and timeless away south into the hazy distance. The faint sound of traffic on the highway below intoned an irregular rhythm for the choir of birds chirping in the trees above and behind them.

“This would be the perfect day,” said Ollie, finally, after the boys had finished their slices and were helping themselves to another, “if Deb Eccleston didn’t flip out in class today.”

“Yeah, or run and call her mother,” Dylan agreed, just as Fred and Jo Anna reappeared at the top of the stairs. She carried a tray with glasses and an ice bucket. He carried the checkbook and a large pitcher of fresh-squeezed lemonade. They approached the table just in time to hear Dylan saying to Ollie, “Just don’t apologize for something you didn’t do.”

Fred began filling four glasses with ice and lemonade as Jo Anna cut slices of bread for the two of them. “What’s this about apologizing for something you didn’t do,” Fred asked?

Dylan swallowed his mouthful and replied, “Ollie asked a completely legit question in History class today, and now they want him to apologize to Deb Eccleston and her mother tomorrow in the principal’s office.”

“Oh,” said Fred? “I thought students were encouraged to ask questions.”

“Not when it’s about the Holocaust,” said Ollie.

Fred and Jo Anna exchanged glances. “You asked a question about the Holocaust and now are being asked to apologize for it,” asked Fred?

“Yes,” replied Ollie.

Fred finished filling the glasses, set the pitcher on the table, and, with all seriousness, asked, “Which Holocaust?”

Ollie looked up. “You know, the Holocaust,” he said.

Fred pressed the question. “The one in Germany that killed six million European Jews? Or the one in Russia that began 16 years before Hitler even came to power in Germany and killed 66 million Russian gentiles?”

Both boys stared at Fred as they chewed and worked out the question. Finally, Dylan responded, “You lost me.”

So Fred repeated his question. “Which Holocaust did Ollie ask a question about? The one in which the German Nazis mass murdered six million European Jews during World War II? Or the one in which Jewish Bolsheviks mass murdered 66 million Russian Christians that began in 1917 and didn’t even slow down during WWII?”

Neither of the boys knew what to make of Fred’s odd question. Finally, unsure, Dylan said, “The first one.”

“Ah,” said Fred and he took a long drink of lemonade. He put down his glass and said to Ollie, “And what was your question?”

“I just asked why we always talk about the Holocaust—the Nazi one—and how bad genocide is, but we never talk about the genocide going on right now in Gaza.”

“A perfectly reasonable question, it would seem,” said Jo Anna.

“And then Deb Eccleston, who is Jewish,” explained Dylan, “flipped out on Ollie and said it was antisemitic to call the genocide in Gaza a genocide because Israel has a right to defend itself. And then she called Ollie a Nazi who wants all Jews dead and that he is an antisemite.”

“And that I murdered her whole family in the Holocaust,” added Ollie. “She literally said that.”

“Then she started crying and ran out of the room,” Dylan said. “It was crazy. Then she called her mother and her mother came and complained to Turner—he’s the principal—and said she would sue the school for antisemitism if Ollie doesn’t apologize.”

“Hmm,” said Fred. Then, after a moment, “Dylan, do you have that invoice?”

Dylan produced the invoice and Fred began writing out the check. “Tell your Dad,” he said, “that I believe this will be the last order of mosaic stone. My project is nearing completion.”

“Mr. Clift,” Ollie began. Fred cut him off.

“Please call us Fred and Jo Anna. I feel we have become friends, despite our age differences.”

“Fred,” Ollie nodded and began again, “me and Dylan have been wondering what you are doing with all this stone, if you don’t mind us asking.”

“All in good time, my boy, all in good time,” he laughed.

Jo Anna stood, picking up the empty bread board and ramekin, it, too, empty. “Well,” she said, “I don’t see how they possibly have any kind of case against the school. Any decent judge will throw—what’s the mother’s name?”

“Cherry Eccleston,” replied Ollie.

“Well, it seems a ridiculous suit,” Jo Anna said indignantly. “Don’t we have a First Amendment, for crying out loud?”

Well, there are these new laws,” said Ollie, then, remembering the papers Mr. Turner had given him, he dug them out of his back pocket and unfolded them. “I have copies,” he said. “These are the new laws that Cherry Eccleston gave Mr. Turner.”

Fred reached for the papers and looked at the first one. “This is a federal statute,” he said, “with a section highlighted.”

He began reading the highlighted part and Jo Anna sat back down, listening.

The Secretary shall monitor private lawsuits brought against primary, secondary, or post-secondary institutions of education for a violation of title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d et seq.) with respect to antisemitic discrimination to independently evaluate whether the institution violated title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d et seq.) with respect to antisemitic discrimination.

“So,” said Fred, after reading it again silently, what this is saying is that if any person anywhere brings a lawsuit against any school claiming antisemitic discrimination, the feds automatically launch an investigation of the school.”

“Yes,” said Ollie, “that’s what they told me.”

“Outrageous,” said Jo Anna. “Who ever heard of such a thing? Anybody can file a lawsuit any time they want alleging anything they wish.”

“This really is amazing,” agreed Fred. “Not even the President can just unilaterally order an investigation of someone. But a private person can trigger a federal investigation just by filing suit alleging antisemitism.”

Fred turned the first page upside down on the table and began reading the highlighted sections on the second page:

Since 2018, the Department of Education has used the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism when investigating violations of that title VI. … For purposes of this Act, the term definition of antisemitism means the definition of antisemitism adopted on May 26, 2016, by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) and includes the contemporary examples of antisemitism identified in the IHRA definition. In reviewing, investigating, or deciding whether there has been a violation of title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d et seq.) based on an individual’s actual or perceived shared Jewish ancestry or Jewish ethnic characteristics, the Department of Education shall take into consideration the definition of antisemitism as part of the Department’s assessment of whether the practice was motivated by antisemitic intent.

“So,” Fred said, “once the investigation has been triggered, this law specifies how the school must be investigated. Specifically, in looking for antisemitic discrimination, the Department of Education must use something called...,” Fred scanned back up the page, “...the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition—including examples.”

“Including examples? What on earth are they talking about,” Jo Anna exclaimed?

“I have a feeling we are about to find out,” Fred said, turning the second page face down.

And the third page was, indeed, the official definition of antisemitism as adopted by the US government and almost all the governments of the West. It also included a list of “examples of antisemitic discrimination.” And Fred read aloud the one Cherry Eccleston had highlighted.

Contemporary examples of antisemitism in public life, the media, schools, the workplace, and in the religious sphere could, taking into account the overall context, include, but are not limited to: … Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.

“Apparently,” said Fred, “this Eccleston woman is claiming that by asking why they study the Nazi genocide but not the Gaza genocide, Ollie drew a comparison between Nazi Germany and Israeli policy. And that, according to this law, is antisemitic discrimination.”

It is safe to say none of us in Osage Grove had ever heard of any of these laws before the events in this story took place, but a lot of the guys at the QuikMart agreed with Jo Anna’s take when the news of Cherry Eccleston’s threat—and the legal club behind it—reached us.

“When were these laws passed,” Jo Anna fumed? “Which traitors voted for this? Which slaves? Which imbeciles? Where was the public debate? Where was the news coverage? Where is the Supreme Court?” She stood and regathered up the empty bread board and ramekin. Then, standing straight in her tiny frame, eyes blazing, she indicated the papers lying in front of Fred and said, “That...that..” but no words strong enough came to her, so the old woman spun on her heel, marched up the stairs, and disappeared into the kitchen.

The three men were left sitting in silence on the patio, which was now completely in the shadow of Haugen’s Hill. Evening had come and, on the chilly air, the scent of the harvested cornfields rose up from the farmland below.

Fred was the first to stir out of his thoughts. He handed Dylan the check for the delivery and gave each of the boys a generous tip, saying, “I know you need to get going, but let an old man say one thing to you, Ollie.

“You have a big decision to make. On the one hand, the threat Cherry Eccleston has made is real. But there is another threat you are facing—one that, perhaps, you can’t see as clearly. Let me see whether I can help you see it.”

Both boys were standing, facing Fred, with their backs to our valley and the setting sun glinting copper and brass against the long line of flint bluffs on the far distant horizon behind them. Fred, too, stood, and leaned forward on the back of a patio chair.

“When the Bolsheviks seized power in Russia in 1917,” he began, “they razed thousands of churches—“

“Razed,” asked Ollie?

“Destroyed. Leveled,” replied Fred, “but they left the synagogues untouched and the rabbinate—the rabbis—unmolested. The Christian clergy, on the other hand, were hunted down like animals. Thousands of priests were murdered, frequently with their wives and children.

“The Bolsheviks were such depraved monsters that they went out of their way to murder the children in front of the parents before murdering the parents just to make the parents’ last moments on earth as agonizing as possible.

“The Bolsheviks dwarfed the Nazis in every category of atrocity. The number of civilians mass murdered. The intentional famines. The ethnic groups exterminated. The people tortured to death. The deaths in slave labor camps. The forced expulsions. The property stolen. The Nazis don’t even come close.

“The Bolshevik holocaust started 24 years before the Nazi Holocaust and continued another 42 years after Germany surrendered, ending, finally, in 1987—well within my own lifetime.

“And, yet, most Americans have never even heard of the Bolsheviks. Have never heard of the horrors they inflicted on our Russian cousins. Don’t know that we allied with them to destroy our brothers in Germany. Don’t know that their direct descendants are the ones we are currently helping to genocide civilians in the Middle East.

“Why is that? Why is the genocidal history of a genocidal people hidden from us?”

Jo Anna had come out of the house to retrieve the glasses and lemonade pitcher. She stood listening as her husband spoke.

“Why do our schools not teach about the Bolshevik holocaust,” Fred persisted?

Neither boy made an answer.

“What could be the purpose behind keeping us ignorant of what happened in Russia during the 20th Century? Any ideas?”

Again, neither boy made an answer.

“What might the danger be to us of our ignorance?”

And, still, the boys remained mute until, finally, Ollie ventured a guess. “It might happen again?”

“Indeed,” replied Fred. “It might happen again and our ignorance would prevent us seeing its approach.” Dylan was scowling doubtfully, but Ollie was wide-eyed with revelation. “Do you see the nature of the threat, now, Ollie,” Fred finished, “—the threat not only to your school, but to all your people—of forcing the constant study of the genocide of the Jews while forbidding even an innocent question regarding any genocide by the Jews?”

Jo Anna watched the young man struggling to comprehend the magnitude of what her husband was saying and her heart was filled with tenderness. “Oh, Ollie,” she said when Fred had finished, “bless your heart. Your question was more than valid. It was critical. Why, indeed, do we always talk about the genocide of the Jews and never talk about the genocide in Gaza? Or the genocide in Ukraine, for that matter? Or the genocide in Iraq? Or the genocide in Syria? Or the genocide in Lebanon? The genocides just go on and on and we only talk about the genocide of the Jews. Why is that? It is a question every American should be demanding to be answered every hour of every day of every year.”

Jo Anna walked around the little table, took Ollie’s hand between both of her own, and looked at him directly. Ollie met her gaze and Jo Anna started and said, “Oh!” Ollie, too, straightened perceptibly.

Fred told us later that, after they were married, Jo Anna had developed a habit of taking someone’s hand between her own and looking them directly in the eye. By doing so, she was sometimes able, as she put it, to look deeply into them. He told us that, while he was skeptical in the beginning, over the years, she had so repeatedly exhibited the ability to discern aspects of an individual’s heart or character or soul that later turned out to be true that he had become a firm believer in her special gift.

For her part, after the boys had left, Jo Anna told Fred that when she took Ollie’s hand and tried to search his heart, it was the first time she had experienced the feeling of the subject of her search searching back. It had surprised her and made her cry out. “He definitely felt the genuine concern and compassion behind my search,” she told Fred, “and, though it was clumsy and inexpert, like a toddler learning to walk, he definitely tried to look back.”

Of the four on the Clifts’ patio, only Dylan was unaware something significant had just occurred between Jo Anna and Ollie. “Well, we need to go,” he said. “Dad won’t leave the store until the truck is safely returned. Thank you for everything.”

“Yes, of course, go, go,” said Fred. “And, listen, I want you boys to know that you are always welcome to pay a visit.” He was addressing both boys, but looking at Ollie. “You needn’t have a delivery to make. It is good for old people to interact with young people and Jo Anna and I receive few visitors, so we would feel blessed if either of you paid us a visit. Anytime. For any reason. Just drop in.”

Ollie smiled and said thank you and Dylan said thanks again and was already heading down the few steps to the “patio path”—the path that led from the patio around to where it joined the long zigzag stairway below the front porch.

Neither boy spoke until they had gotten into the truck and turned left onto the highway back into town. Then Ollie said, “Wow.”

“What the fuck is ‘Bolsheviks’,” Dylan said.

“They started communism,” answered Ollie. “I think they were the ones who executed the tsar.”

They were passing by the Dairy Queen just then and Ollie looked in and saw his mother behind the counter wearing her uniform and, as always, whenever Ollie spotted her at work, he yearned for the day he would be rich and his mother would no longer have to work—at the Dairy Queen or anywhere else.

“What the fuck is a ‘tsar’?”

“The king of Russia.”

Dylan turned onto Main St. “How do you know all this shit, Peterson?”

“I read, Bendicksen. You should learn how.”

“Very funny, dick.”