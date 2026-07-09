Below is the first chapter of the novel I wrote, Ollie’s Apology. It turns out writing the thing was the easy part. Now comes a “development edit,” a “line edit,” cover art, typography, ISBN number, a literary agent, a publisher, promotion, and, probably, other stuff I don’t even know about yet. So, since I’m more interested in it being read than it being sold, I’m going to just put it out here. I welcome your honest feedback.

I’ve been in contact with the two artists featured in this Corbett Report segment about doing the cover and both like the story so far, though we haven’t come to any decisions regarding the cover, so I’ll just continue to use the one I designed in about an hour on my GIMP software for now.

One of the advantages to going this route is that it takes some of the the pressure off to “just get it out there” and I’ll be able to go back and start writing articles for this Substack again and let the novel take care of itself.

This was a labor of love and is written, essentially, to my teenage self. If only I’d known…

It is dedicated to my people.

The following story is entirely fictional.

An Innocent Question

I stopped into our local QuikMart the day Beth Peterson arrived in our town with her baby—that was Ollie—Oliver Peterson—and, in spite of the fact she’d just driven a thousands miles by herself with a one-year-old in an old, road-dirty car that you could see through the windows held everything she owned, she was exceptionally attractive.

She pulled up in front of the QuikMart and got out, scowling and exhausted. It was a nice day and her windows were down and you could hear the baby squalling. She walked around and retrieved the baby from his car seat, grabbed the diaper bag, and lugged them both up to the front door of the business. I held the door open for her. She entered and went directly back to the ladies’ room and didn’t even say “thank you.” But I didn’t hold it against her because I could see she was beat. We heard the lock on the ladies’ room door click into place.

I went over to the coffee bar to get a cup and there was the usual group of old guys—retired farmers and what-not—that hang out at a couple of tables that QuikMart has set up by the coffee makers. They were hanging out there even back then, which was 16 years ago, since Ollie is 17 now and a junior at Osage Grove Jr/Sr High. They’re like a group of old women for sitting around and gossiping, those old men, though they call it “catching up.”

But none of them was saying anything as I fixed my coffee, so I took my time. I added an extra hazelnut creamer and took my cup and sat down in one of the empty chairs and made like I needed to stir the coffee some more. Still no one said anything. I knew what they were waiting for. Finally, I laid down my stirrer, took a loud, long sip, set the paper cup back down on the table, and said, “Florida plates.”

Mmm, a couple of them grunted, but no one had anything more to say, so we sat there in silence until, eventually, the lock in the door of the ladies’ clicked open and Beth came back out with her baby. He was quiet now. She didn’t even glance our way as she walked up to the counter and asked for a pack of Marlboro Light 100s. She paid for the cigarettes and out the door she went.

From where we were sitting, we could see the back end of her car, but she didn’t back out of her spot. She just stayed sitting there. Then, another customer walked in and, when the door opened, we could hear Beth’s car making that click-click-click sound of a starter gone bad.

I got up and went over to pay for my coffee and, by the time I got outside, several of the old guys were already out there and I heard one of them saying to her, through her open window, “Sounds like you got a bad starter there, Miss.”

Beth didn’t even respond. She just turned the key again. Click-click-click. We all exchanged glances and I said, “Where’s your final destination, then, Miss?”

Beth just kept staring straight ahead through her windshield, her hands gripped tight at 10 and 2 o’clock, and then she said, “Here.” And when she said “here” she started crying and covered her face with her hands.

Now, no group of aging agrarian gallants is going to walk away from a crying woman a thousand miles from home with a baby and a broken down car and so arrangements were made and we found her a place to stay and got her car fixed and all and she found a job at the first place she applied—the Dairy Queen—and that’s how Beth Peterson and her boy, Ollie, came to live with us in Osage Grove.

And for all these years, we all assumed that when she said her destination was “here,” she said it in a throwing-in-the-towel kind of way, and so we went out of our way to lessen the blow, as it were, and make her life a little easier, if we could, which mainly consisted of helping her out with her chronic car troubles.

It wasn’t until the events of the story I am about to tell you occurred sixteen years later that we learned that, when she said “here,” it was, in fact, the case. Osage Grove was her actual destination.

But, no one ever suspected the real reason she had come to our little town and she never told anyone. Though, all things considered, you can’t blame her for that.

***

Dylan Bendicksen pulled into the parking lot of his father’s greenhouse and parked next to the stock tanks and pallets of landscaping stone at the end of the parking lot. As he sat in his car until the song he was listening to finished, his father exited the front of the business carrying a bag of potting soil for the old lady following behind him. The old lady clicked her keys and a trunk popped open along the line of cars

The song ended and Dylan got out and walked toward the entrance, meeting his father on the way in.

“Where’s Ollie,” Roger Bendicksen asked his son? Ollie had been Dylan’s best friend since either of them could remember. And Roger is—or was—something of a father figure to Ollie. “Wasn’t he supposed to help you deliver the order up to the old Haugen place?”

“Yeah, he’s coming,” Dylan replied. “Turner called him into the office after last period.”

“Mr. Turner,” Roger Bendicksen corrected his son. “Not in trouble, I hope.” Hal Turner is the principal at the high school.

“Nah, he didn’t do anything wrong,” replied Dylan. “He asked a question during History and Deb Eccleston went ballistic and called him an antisemite and a Nazi.”

Roger stopped what he was doing. “In class?”

“Yeah. She said he murdered her whole family in the Holocaust. Then she started crying and ran out of the class. It was nuts.” Dylan reached around the office door and grabbed the keys for the delivery truck. “But, really, Ollie didn’t do anything wrong.”

“Why did he get called into the principal’s office,” Roger asked his son, following him through the back of the store and toward the loading dock.

“I don’t know for sure, but I’m pretty sure it had something to do with Deb Eccleston’s mom. Josh Champion saw her coming out of Mr. Turner’s office during last period.”

This is probably a good place to mention that Deb Eccleston and her mother, Cherry Eccleston, only moved to Osage Grove about a year ago. And I’m not the only person in town who thought Cherry Eccleston went way out of her way to make herself known here right off the bat.

I’ll bet even Roger Bendicksen would agree with that assessment. He told us that when Cherry Eccleston first moved to town and went to Bendicksen’s to get some keys made she made a remark about the “Merry Christmas” sign they had up—something to the effect that not everybody celebrates Christmas.

They were from New York City and moved into the house Deb inherited when her father, Bryce Eccleston, died. Bryce was from this town, originally, but went away to college and never came back. He was quite a few years behind me and I never knew him. He married Cherry out in New York, but this will all get explained in the story, so I’ll just leave it for now, except to say that Cherry and Deb are the only Jews in Osage Grove. That I know of, anyway.

I’ll just add this: Roger Bendicksen is the kind of guy that, I’ll bet you money, has a “Happy Holidays” sign up in his store this coming Christmas.

Anyway, Roger gave Dylan some particulars on the Clift order—Fred and Jo Anna Clift are the retired couple that bought the old Haugen place up southwest of town—and then he asked, “So, what was the question Ollie asked that set the Eccleston girl off?”

“Well, in class we are studying about the Holocaust and Ollie asked why we always study that genocide but never talk about the genocide occurring right now in Gaza.”

“That was it?”

“That was it.” Dylan went to get the delivery truck and back it up to the loading dock. It was another order of boxes of mosaic stones—natural stones, so they were heavy. But before he left the dock he turned back and, noting the thoughtful look on his father’s face, said, “Everybody thought it was a legit question, Dad, and that Deb way overreacted.”

“Well, it doesn’t sound too serious. We do have the First Amendment, after all,” Roger said. “But,” he added after a moment, “that’s probably not the kind of question you want to be asking.”

***

Ollie and Dylan had been walking down the hall in Osage Grove Jr/Sr High toward the exit to the parking lot where Dylan always parked when they heard Ollie’s name called over the intercom to see Principal Turner in his office.

“Told ya,” said Josh Champion, who was walking with them.

“Go ahead,” Ollie said to Dylan. “Tell your Dad I’ll be there when I finish this up.”

“Want me to wait,” asked Dylan?

“No, go ahead. I’ll just walk.”

Ollie turned around and went to the office. “They’re in the conference room, Ollie,” said Clara Iverson, the secretary. He knocked on the door and heard Mr. Turner say, “Come in.” He was a little surprised, when he entered the office, to see Ms. Farrell, the History teacher, seated at the conference table next to Mr. Turner.

“Have a seat Ollie,” said Mr. Turner, indicating the place at the other end of the table. The sun was shining in the window behind his teacher and the principal so that the two of them were almost in silhouette.

“Ollie,” Mr. Turner began after Ollie had taken his seat. “I’ve called you into my office to discuss the incident today in Ms. Farrell’s class involving Deb Eccleston.” Mr. Turner was a large man and a fitness buff—always working out in the school’s weight room. He looked massive sitting next to the tiny, blonde Ms. Farrell.

“Ms. Farrell has explained what happened in your History class today and we both agree that your question was not intended to disparage anyone and that you asked it in all innocence,” said Mr. Turner and Ollie noticed that he was rolling a pencil back and forth in his massive hands in a nervous sort of way. The big man cleared his throat and continued.

“And we both agree that it is important that students never feel unable to ask questions in class,” he said, looking at Ms. Farrell. She nodded her head in agreement.

“However,” Mr. Turner continued, “this is a special situation due to circumstances that are no fault of your own. And due to policy changes and certain liabilities and so on, and due to regulations that are...well, it is necessary...that is, you see...”

The pencil was rolling up and down faster in his hands. He started again.

“You see, Ollie, Deb’s mother paid me a visit this afternoon after the incident and she would like you to apologize to her daughter for your remark in class.”

Ms. Farrell glanced at Mr. Turner and the principle corrected himself, “...for your question, that is.”

“Apologize? But I didn’t do anything wrong.”

“Yes, I know,” said Mr. Turner. “We all agree you did nothing wrong. But my job is to make sure this school provides a safe and harmonious learning environment for everyone and, sometimes, it is said, a soft answer can turn away wrath. It isn’t always about right and wrong. So what we are asking you to do, Ollie, is just make a soft answer.”

“But apologize for what? I wasn’t even talking to her. I was just asking a general question.” Ollie could feel himself getting red as he always did when he was extremely indignant.

“Ollie,” began Ms. Farrell, but Ollie interrupted.

“You were there, Ms. Farrell. She called me a Nazi and an antisemite and said I murdered her entire family in the Holocaust. If anything, she should apologize to me.”

Ms. Farrell began to respond but Mr. Turner raised his hand slightly to signal her to let him do the talking. “Cherry Eccleston believes that your comment was targeted at her daughter. It is her posi--”

“But I wasn’t even looking at her!”

“Let me finish, Ollie. It is her position that it is common knowledge among your classmates that Deb is Jewish—is the only Jewish student in your class.”

Mr. Turner stopped rolling his pencil and leaned forward on his thick forearms. “I believe she is correct on that point. Am I wrong,” he asked?

Ollie sat silently.

“Am I wrong,” Mr. Turner repeated?

“She always makes sure everybody knows that,” Ollie said lamely.

“Yes. Well,” continued Mr. Turner, “in Cherry Eccleston’s view, if a student makes an antisemitic statement in class, it must be targeted at her daughter, since Deb is the only Jewish student in the class.”

“But, I wasn’t even thinking about her,” Ollie protested. “And I genuinely want to know why we don’t talk about the genocide in Gaza. How is that even antisemitic?”

Mr. Turner sat back in his chair, regarding the young man across the table. “I’m going to be very blunt, Ollie. We think you should apologize. No, let me rephrase that. We want you to apologize to Deb Eccleston.”

Ollie stared at the table in front of him and said nothing.

“I want to make clear first of all the decision is entirely yours, of course, but I also want you to know why we are encouraging you make the right decision—why we believe it would be for the best of everyone involved, including yourself, if you just swallow your pride and make the apology. You didn’t mean to make Deb Eccleston feel targeted, but if she did feel she was, wouldn’t you want to clear things up with her and let her know you are sorry for any hurt she might have felt?”

Ollie could think of no answer, but the idea of making the apology felt repugnant to him. “I don’t think I should have to say I’m sorry if I’m not sorry.”

“Of course not,” said Ms. Farrell,”but—“

Again, Mr Turner raised his hand slightly. “Let me explain some circumstances,” he said, “of which you might not be aware.

“At the end of the last school year, Kansas adopted the curriculum recommended by the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC. It mandates a section of Holocaust education every year in every public school in the state from K-12. Did you know about that, Ollie?”

“Yes,” replied Ollie.

“So, the study of the Holocaust isn’t up to us,” Mr. Turner said, indicating Ms. Farrell and himself. “Our hands are tied on that point.

“But here’s something you probably don’t know. Also last year, the federal government—and the whole Kansas delegation voted for this—established a commission in the Department of Education that monitors every courtroom in the country. It automatically opens an investigation into any antisemitism complaint filed against any school—primary, secondary, or post-secondary—in the United States.

“It doesn’t matter whether the complaint is frivolous. It doesn’t matter whether a judge dismisses it. The school is still audited—investigated for evidence of antisemitism.”

Mr. Turner picked up some papers lying in front of him on the table and waved them in the air. “It’s all right here.” He laid the papers back down and folded his hands over them.

Lowering his voice, Mr. Turner continued. “Ollie, what does that mean for a school to be investigated for antisemitism?”

“I don’t know,” said Ollie.

“We don’t either,” said Mr. Turner. “Does a team of investigators show up from Washington, DC and demand every email communication between every employee going back 20 years? Or is it a simple phone call from a bureaucrat in the Department of Education? No one knows.

“Is every teacher deposed under oath? Are students interviewed? Or do they want a simple statement from the School Board? No one knows.

“But there is one thing we do know. If a school is investigated, it means hiring lawyers at the very least, Ollie. Lawyers are expensive. We are not a wealthy school district.”

It appeared to Mr. Turner that Ollie was beginning to see what a serious matter this really was. He pressed forward. “Ollie, I was not even aware of this law. I called Superintendent Miller. She wasn’t aware of it either. Neither was the President of the School Board, Don Shaw.

“But do you know who was aware of it? Very, very aware of it?”

He paused, nodding his head slightly. “That’s right. Cherry Eccleston.” He again picked up the papers in front of him and held them in the air. “She made this copy of the relevant laws. The law is very clear on this. In fact, I think you should get a copy of these so you know this is no idle threat.” He walked to the doorway, his arms held away from his body by his massive deltoids, and stepped into the inner office.

Neither Ollie nor Ms. Farrell said anything as they listened to the copier humming. When Mr. Turner returned, he handed Ollie three pieces of paper, and another three to Ms. Farrell. Then, saying nothing, he sat back in his chair, reverting to a hulking silhouette.

Ollie attempted to read what was on the papers, but his mind was too much in a whirl to concentrate. At last, he gave up and, unable to think of anything else, said only, “If I don’t apologize to Deb Eccleston, her mom will sue the school?”

“That’s what she said, Ollie,” replied Mr. Turner.

“Ollie,” said Ms. Farrell. “You are a very bright young man. You could be valedictorian every year, in the opinion of your teachers, if you applied yourself—if you would just focus even a little on your schoolwork. I’m sure your mother has heard that from many teachers over the years.”

Ollie didn’t say anything, so Ms. Farrell continued.

“You know, Ollie, we teachers talk about you students when we are alone together, and there are teachers in this school—your former teachers—who believe you are the smartest student they have ever taught.

“Are you aware of how smart you are, Ollie?”

“Kind of, I guess,” Ollie replied self-consciously.

“I believe, Ollie, that if you wanted to, you could get into just about any college you chose to and become anything you wanted to be.”

When Ollie said nothing, Ms. Farrell continued, “But none of that would be open to you if you have ‘antisemitism’ attached to your name. It’s radioactive, Ollie. You must know that.”

“Ms. Farrell is right, Ollie. Don’t destroy your future before you’ve even begun.”

Ollie knew they were waiting for him to say something, and he knew they had a point. But his head was swimming.

Finally, Mr. Turner said, “Ollie, I haven’t called your mother or anything like that because this isn’t a disciplinary issue. It is just a simple request and would be over in a minute. Nothing in writing. Nothing to sign. In a few days, everyone will have forgotten it even happened. Come into my office tomorrow. It would just be you, me, Deb Eccleston, and her mother and you would just say the simple words, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Ollie looked up. “Her mother will be there?”

“Yes, she has asked to be there.”

“Why?”

“She didn’t say. Can we count on you tomorrow, then, Ollie?”

Now, at this point there’s some disagreement among the old guys down at the QuikMart on whether Ollie actually agreed to apologize. I’ve been told that Ollie said he’d think about it. Others say they’ve been told Ollie definitely said he would be there at Principal Turner’s office the next day. Still others say he said he’d be there but didn’t say he would apologize.

But everyone agrees that Ollie did say he thought it would only be fair if his mother were there, too. And, of course, Mr. Turner had to agree that Ollie should at least talk to his mother, because, as Ollie said, his mother was working at the Dairy Queen at that very moment and no doubt she would already have heard all about Deb Eccleston calling him a Nazi in class. Which, was, in fact, the case.

So, the meeting ended with Ollie maybe or maybe not agreeing to apologize to Deb Eccleston in the Principal’s office the next day.

Ollie left the meeting and was glad for the short walk to Bendicksen’s Greenhouse, as it was a nice autumn day in Eastern Kansas and the smell of the decaying leaves on the quiet streets always gave him a sense of well-being.

He sent a text to Dylan as he left the school saying he was on his way, and then headed down the street toward the greenhouse, his mind in a tumult.

It really wasn’t such a big deal to apologize for something, even if you weren’t in the wrong, but having the school investigated by the federal government was a big deal. By the time he reached the greenhouse, he’d decided, repugnant though it was, he would just make the apology the next day and then get on with his life and be sure to stay the hell away from Deb Eccleston from then on.

Roger spotted Ollie turning into the front gate of the greenhouse and crossing the parking lot toward the loading dock to meet up with Dylan. He was vaguely uneasy about this business of Ollie being called an antisemite by his Jewish classmate, and he wanted to find out how it went at the principal’s office. Dylan had finished loading the order already and Ollie was just climbing into the delivery truck when Roger came out on the dock. His cheery “There’s my boy!” sounded a tad forced. Both boys sensed it.

“How was school today, kiddo,” Roger asked? He pretended to check that the end gate latch on the truck was secure.

A quick glance at Dylan told Ollie that Dylan had already filled his Dad in on what had happened in History class.

“It was alright,” said Ollie. “But Turner called me into the office after last period.”

“Mr. Turner? Everything okay? Dylan told me what happened with the Eccleston girl.”

“Yeah, I guess so. Mr. Turner and Ms. Farrell want me to apologize to Deb tomorrow.”

“What,” exclaimed Dylan! “Why should you apologize to her? She should be the one apologizing.”

Roger had walked around to the passenger window and Dylan caught the scowl that crossed his dad’s face.

“The school asked you to apologize,” asked Roger? He waited for Ollie to say more.

But, when Dylan had expressed his shock that Ollie was being officially asked by the school to apologize when he had done nothing wrong, the galling aspect of Cherry Eccleston’s demand reasserted itself in Ollie’s heart. So he said nothing more, and, as Dylan started up the delivery truck, Roger added, “Well, that’s easy enough.”

Ollie only responded with a halfhearted “yeah,” and didn’t have anything more to add, so Roger put his hand on the hood of the truck and, talking past Ollie, said to Dylan, “Don’t forget to stop at QuikMart before you go up to the old Haugen place. It’s on empty.” Then he headed back to the store after tapping a couple of times on the hood of the truck, which, in male-speak, means “okay, everything’s good, off you go, see you later.”

Dylan stopped at the QuikMart to fill up with gas and Ollie came in to get a couple of drinks and then Dylan came in to sign on the account. We all knew both boys since they were babies and they stopped and talked for a bit and that’s how we all first heard about Ollie’s apology.