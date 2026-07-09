Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

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Ellen W's avatar
Ellen W
1d

Guess there’s no such thing as an ‘Innocent Question’ — even when asked by a child. Same for expressing a statement that, until recently, has always been accepted as a universal moral truth. Candace Owens (admittedly, not a child) learned this the hard way not so long ago when she dared to post, in effect, "Genocide is never OK". For that, she was expelled from the Daily Wire, and endlessly assaulted with smears (anti-Semite, Nazi, Holocaust Denier, etc.)

“All it takes for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”

Love this, Craig. Can’t wait for Chapter 2.

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1 reply by Craig Nelsen
Erick's avatar
Erick
1d

I always enjoy your posts, a mixture of historical research and personal struggles with that darned RV. But writing fiction is a horse of a different color and frankly I had feared an amateurish word salad. But it was rather engaging and, as usual, I'm impressed with your drive and dedication and may your stories reach an endless audience.

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