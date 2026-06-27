Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

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Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
Jun 27

I knew this was coming, but the news of Buddy's death still brought a tear to my eye. It doesn't matter that I never met him in person - you've done such a good job of communicating Buddy's spirit through your writing over these past few years.

Companion animals are special spiritual creatures. I don't think it's coincidence that certain pets end up with certain owners. You and Buddy were such a pair. I know he had a great life because he got to spend it with you.

Having a big Buddy shaped hole in your life must be tough. He was a real gem, just like you.

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Aldalen Eithelion's avatar
Aldalen Eithelion
Jun 27

Sorry for your loss, Craig. A child briefly reminds us that life is long; a dog always reminds us that life is short.

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