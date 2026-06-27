My dog was about six months old when I adopted him from the animal shelter on New York Ave in Washington, DC. Within the first few days of getting him, I took him for a walk in a nearby park.

When we got there, I did something completely irresponsible and you should never do. Maybe because he’d been in cages or on a leash or indoors for who knows how long, but something compelled me to reach down and unhook his leash from his harness.

He was off like a shot, tearing off down the sidewalk. Just motoring. That park has a sidewalk that follows roughly around the perimeter of it, and my dog followed that sidewalk around, never slacking his pace—flat-out as fast as he could run. By the time he came around the last curve to where I was standing at the red “X” in the map below, he had caught the attention of everyone in the park.

I was trying to play it off like this is what I had trained him to do, but, secretly, I was relieved he was coming back to me. As he approached, I squatted down and said, here Buddy. And he ran right past me. Didn’t even slow down. Didn’t even look at me.

He ran around that whole park again at that same speed and, by this time, everyone in the park was laughing at this young dog’s sheer exuberance.

When he came into the final turn for the second time, I again squatted down and said, here Buddy. He ran up and stopped about five feet in front of me and sat down, panting, with this look of pure joy on his face. So much life!

Greetings from K St—Where the World Shops for Senators

I snapped the leash back on him and for the next 15 years we were inseparable. This morning about 1:00 am, he needed to go outside and so I let him out, following close behind him because he couldn’t always keep his balance anymore when he did his business. The he fell over, convulsed a couple of times, and, 20 minutes later, stopped breathing.

I already had a grave prepared back in some trees. I wrapped him in his blanket and put him in his grave. Shoveling the earth in on him had such a finality to it. I piled rocks on the grave.

Did you know that among the pioneers who traveled the 2,000 miles of the Oregon Trail by covered wagon, one in ten died along the way? Something like 30,000 people are buried in the World’s Longest Graveyard, mostly in shallow graves with rocks piled on top.

As I was burying Buddy I thought about what it must have been like for the parents of a child who died on that trail—how they must have wept as they threw the dirt on top of the body, piled on the rocks, then drove away forever without even a marker to identify the life that ended there.

It is a rational emotion to grieve for the death of the beloved.

It is a rational emotion to hate those who bury children alive under rocks—who celebrate the slaughter of children.

As the world unites in hatred of the demonic depravity of the Jewish state, remember, there is a reason it appears the genocidal monsters seem to be going out of their way to incite the world’s hatred against them.

Because they are:

And the LORD thy God will put all these curses upon thine enemies, and on them that hate thee, which persecuted thee…If I whet my glittering sword, and mine hand take hold on judgment; I will render vengeance to mine enemies, and will reward them that hate me. I will make mine arrows drunk with blood, and my sword shall devour flesh; and that with the blood of the slain and of the captives, from the beginning of revenges upon the enemy. Deuteronomy Ch. 30

I yearn for the religious revolution that will sweep away this primitive, psychopathic, slaughter-god. But, for now, ugliness engulfs the world.

I’m grateful for the beauty when it can be found.