Odysseus Unsheathed

A well researched article, I can only conclude that people believe what they want to believe about the filthy jew, out of fear or lack of knowledge. Julius Cesar “ people believe what they want to believe. “

Cassio Dio (155 – 235 A.D.)

Meanwhile the jews in the region of Cyrene they had put one Andreas at their head and were destroying both the romans and the Greeks. They would cook their flesh. Make belts for themselves of their entrails, anoint themselves with their blood, and wear their skins for clothing. Many they sawed in two, from eh head downwards. Others they would give to wild beast and force still others to fight as gladiators. In all, consequently, two hundred and twenty thousand perished.

In Egypt, also they performed many similar deeds, and in Cyprus under the leadership of Artemio. There, likewise, two hundred and forty thousand perished. For this reason no jew may set foot in that land, but, even if one of them is driven upon the island by forces of the wind, he is put to death,. Various persons took part in subduing these jews, one being Lusius, who was sent by Trajan. Cassius Dio Rome, Volume 5, Book 68, Paragraph 32

7 replies
What can I possibly add to this beyond the old French trope: "Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose." 🙄 The Jews complain of the worldwide condemnation; that Israel is such a little country and one might concede they have a point — were it not for the unrelenting mind-numbing bloodshed and treachery.

But then, that's what they do, isn't it? 🤔

