Day before yesterday, a guy prayed for me on the sidewalk in front of an Emporia, Kansas laundromat that my eyes would be opened and that I would come to Jesus. His prayers have been answered.

If I can get the money for gas to get the 179 miles from here to Tyler, Texas.

Netanyahu says it is crucial these young Americans in Tyler, Texas remain committed to genocide.

Here’s my cashapp $cenelsen

This thing gets about seven miles to the gallon and gas around here is $1.97 per gallon, so I need roughly $75 to park this at the corner of the parking lot early in the morning before worshippers arrive where everyone who arrives for services will have to drive past this on their way in. LOL. Beautiful, no?

St. Bushnell and his Chariot of Fire

And then I will attend services myself (I know all the words) so that they will have no grounds on which to make me leave. Then, after the service, I will hang out by the RV in case any young evangelicals want to talk about the fact that their pastor attended the Ambassadors for Israel indoctrination and blackmail operation in a country actively committing a genocide while they were there.

No one fights the Judaic pathology in order to get rich, and I understand that, but it was still pretty bleak last night when I was out of money and wondering how or what I can do to carry on. Then, like a divine flash, that guy’s prayers up in Emporia were answered and I had the idea to go to church in the morning!!!

