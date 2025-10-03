It took them 40 years to do it, but the Jews finally defeated the Immigration Act of 1924 and its national origins quota system. The quota system limited the number of immigrants from any one country to 2 percent of the US population derived from that country as published by the Census of 1890.

In 1924, the US was 90 percent white and 10 percent black. The new law drastically reduced immigration while stabilizing the racial make up of the country. It was effectively an immigration “time-out.” There was even a period in the 1930s, during the Great Depression, that saw a net out-flow of immigrants.

Cutting off the flow of cheap immigrant labor created a tight domestic labor market, which caused wages to rise, and, by the end of the 40-year time-out, we enjoyed a huge, wealthy middle class—including an emergent black middle class. And a large, wealthy middle class is the ideal condition for political stability.

While a large, wealthy middle class might see political stability as a worthy policy goal in itself, a Jew might see it as antisemitism. For example, the Holocaust Memorial Museum states that “America’s restrictive immigration laws reflected the national climate of isolationism, xenophobia, antisemitism, racism, and economic insecurity after World War I.”

Despite being a country of racist, antisemitic xenophobes, “at least 110,000 Jewish refugees escaped to the United States from Nazi-occupied territory between 1933 and 1941.” However, because we’re a nation of racist, antisemitic xenophobes, “hundreds of thousands more applied to immigrate and were unsuccessful.”

The inescapable conclusion is that Americans are literally Hitler.

The Holocaust Memorial Museum explains that the 1924 Immigration Act’s

…quotas, inspired in part by American proponents of eugenics, were calculated to privilege “desirable” immigrants from northern and western Europe. They limited immigrants considered less “racially desirable,” including southern and eastern European Jews. Many people born in Asia and Africa were barred from immigrating to the United States entirely on racial grounds.

This, of course, is a blood libel against white Americans. It was a national origins quota system, not a racial origins system…unlike Israel’s immigration policy, which is a racial origins system (and not a religiously-based system—if you want to immigrate to Israel, the authorities do not ask you whether you believe in God; they ask you who your mother was). There is no mention on the Holocaust Memorial Museum’s website of the policy in Israel. (By the way, we are giving these people who lie to our youth and hate us $65 million this year.)

The Holocaust Memorial Museum wants us to believe that Jewish opposition to the quota system is rooted in Holocaust trauma. The truth is, Jews began a relentless assault on the 1924 Immigration Act from the moment it passed until they finally triumphed in 1965.